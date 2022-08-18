ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, WA

kpq.com

Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital Getting Name Change

Confluence Health is changing the names of its hospitals and other locations after an announcement Monday. Spokesperson Adam MacDonald said the name changes, which are expected to be completed by next summer, will increase clarity and allow for smoother services for patients. "Most importantly for our patients the current two...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide

Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Forest Service Advising Against Travel After Mudslides in Areas

The US Forest Service is asking travelers to stay away from Hart's Pass Road in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest. A mud slide was reported across the road near Dead Horse Point last evening, which is blocking vehicle access on the road. The National Weather Service has confirmed the slide,...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Big crowd turns out for boat destruction night at WVSO

Fans packed the house for a night of crashes and destruction at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval Saturday. It was Johnson Electric Bump-2-Pass Boat Race Destruction night and people turned out in droves to watch the action on Fancher Heights…. Before the carnage took place, Hans Roberts drove his No....
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Pangborn Seeing Increase in Firefighting Aircraft

The wildfires burning in and around North Central Washington have led to an increase in aircraft at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Trent Moyers, Director of Airports for the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, says there’s been quite a variety of aircraft using the airport over the past few weeks.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee air quality measured at moderate but still the worst in the state

Wildfire smoke has drifted into the valley, giving Wenatchee the worst air quality in the state, but still well within the moderate range. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Department of Ecology air quality map listed Wenatchee at 74 and Cashmere at 73, still well below the 101 that would push conditions into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Vehicle crashes into State Patrol building in Wenatchee

A man who apparently suffered a medical issue crashed his car into the Washington State Patrol building this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Trooper Collin Cumaravel said the vehicle hit the building to the right side of the entrance to the District 6 detachment building. He said the vehicle...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Bass Canyon Avoids a Mass Shooting Threat

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office shared that the Bass Canyon Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater avoided a mass shooting threat Friday night. Around 9 p.m. on August 19, concertgoers informed security of a suspicious looking individual inhaling an unknown substance from a balloon in a nearby parking lot. Public...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Four people injured in Sunday night wreck near Quincy

QUINCY — Four people were injured in a Sunday night collision on state Route 28 about four miles west of Quincy. Jimmy L. Diamond, a 46-year-old Ellensburg man, was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car east on SR 28. State troopers say he failed to slow for emergency vehicle lights from a previous collision and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram.
QUINCY, WA
ifiberone.com

Body found outside of Quincy potato processing plant

QUINCY - A local man was found dead in the parking lot of a potato processing plant in Quincy early Monday. Quincy Police say the body belonged to an employee of Lamb Weston. The deceased person was discovered in their vehicle by co-workers at around 1 p.m. Police say the...
QUINCY, WA
ifiberone.com

WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
KREM2

Man sentenced to life in prison for role in multi-state crime spree in Washington and North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
kpq.com

Four Injured When Car Hits Trucks in Separate Crash on SR 28

Four people have injuries from a three-vehicle crash on SR 28 west of Quincy Sunday night. Troopers say a 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by 46-year-old Jimmy Diamond of Ellensburg did not slow down for emergency lights for an unrelated accident and hit two trucks at the scene. Diamond's passenger,...
QUINCY, WA

