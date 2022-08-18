Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpq.com
Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Hospital Getting Name Change
Confluence Health is changing the names of its hospitals and other locations after an announcement Monday. Spokesperson Adam MacDonald said the name changes, which are expected to be completed by next summer, will increase clarity and allow for smoother services for patients. "Most importantly for our patients the current two...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide
Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
kpq.com
Forest Service Advising Against Travel After Mudslides in Areas
The US Forest Service is asking travelers to stay away from Hart's Pass Road in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest. A mud slide was reported across the road near Dead Horse Point last evening, which is blocking vehicle access on the road. The National Weather Service has confirmed the slide,...
ncwlife.com
Big crowd turns out for boat destruction night at WVSO
Fans packed the house for a night of crashes and destruction at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval Saturday. It was Johnson Electric Bump-2-Pass Boat Race Destruction night and people turned out in droves to watch the action on Fancher Heights…. Before the carnage took place, Hans Roberts drove his No....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Legendary Washington state high school baseball coach Dave Johnson honored at Spokane Indians game
Spokane native and retired Ephrata High School head baseball coach Dave Johnson, the winningest baseball coach in Washington state history, was honored by the Spokane Indians before their game against the Tri-City Dust Devils at Avista Stadium on Saturday. Johnson, who graduated from Shadle Park and Whitworth, coached at Ephrata...
kpq.com
Pangborn Seeing Increase in Firefighting Aircraft
The wildfires burning in and around North Central Washington have led to an increase in aircraft at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Trent Moyers, Director of Airports for the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, says there’s been quite a variety of aircraft using the airport over the past few weeks.
Snoqualmie River campground closes after unattended food repeatedly attracts bears
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The U.S. Forest Service closed a campground along the Snoqualmie River, citing increased bear activity due to humans leaving food unattended. Bears have become habituated to food being left out in the open and unattended at the Middle Fork Campground, Ranger Martie Schramm told KING 5.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Monday at the Washington State Patrol building in Olds Station in Wenatchee. The officials stated that an unknown driver crashed into the building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road. The car entered slightly into the secretary’s office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee air quality measured at moderate but still the worst in the state
Wildfire smoke has drifted into the valley, giving Wenatchee the worst air quality in the state, but still well within the moderate range. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Department of Ecology air quality map listed Wenatchee at 74 and Cashmere at 73, still well below the 101 that would push conditions into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
ncwlife.com
Vehicle crashes into State Patrol building in Wenatchee
A man who apparently suffered a medical issue crashed his car into the Washington State Patrol building this morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Trooper Collin Cumaravel said the vehicle hit the building to the right side of the entrance to the District 6 detachment building. He said the vehicle...
kpq.com
Bass Canyon Avoids a Mass Shooting Threat
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office shared that the Bass Canyon Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater avoided a mass shooting threat Friday night. Around 9 p.m. on August 19, concertgoers informed security of a suspicious looking individual inhaling an unknown substance from a balloon in a nearby parking lot. Public...
ifiberone.com
Four people injured in Sunday night wreck near Quincy
QUINCY — Four people were injured in a Sunday night collision on state Route 28 about four miles west of Quincy. Jimmy L. Diamond, a 46-year-old Ellensburg man, was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car east on SR 28. State troopers say he failed to slow for emergency vehicle lights from a previous collision and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram.
ifiberone.com
Body found outside of Quincy potato processing plant
QUINCY - A local man was found dead in the parking lot of a potato processing plant in Quincy early Monday. Quincy Police say the body belonged to an employee of Lamb Weston. The deceased person was discovered in their vehicle by co-workers at around 1 p.m. Police say the...
nbcrightnow.com
Three backcountry hikers rescued in Kittitas County due to heat exhaustion
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Three back-country hikers have been rescued in two days due to heat exhaustion in Kittitas County. One Hiker was airlifted out of the Deep Lake area after a ground team found him unable to walk or ride a horse out due to severe dehydration. Two others were...
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
Several raise concerns about large pothole on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
A photo of a pothole posted by the Washington State Department on Thursday raised a few concerns among drivers, according to replies to the Twitter post. According to WSDOT, the right two lanes of westbound Snoqualmie Pass summit were closed to repair the pothole. The picture appeared to show a...
Man sentenced to life in prison for role in multi-state crime spree in Washington and North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
ifiberone.com
Woman run over by semi and killed in truck stop parking lot in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG - A California woman is dead after getting run over by a semi in Ellensburg Monday night. At around 7:45 p.m., Ellensburg Police say they were summoned to the Pilot Travel Center/Flying J just off of I-90 to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Authorities...
kpq.com
Four Injured When Car Hits Trucks in Separate Crash on SR 28
Four people have injuries from a three-vehicle crash on SR 28 west of Quincy Sunday night. Troopers say a 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by 46-year-old Jimmy Diamond of Ellensburg did not slow down for emergency lights for an unrelated accident and hit two trucks at the scene. Diamond's passenger,...
Comments / 0