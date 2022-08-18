ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Cullman Tribune

County Commission opts to keep CARTS director on payroll

CULLMAN, Ala. – After a barrage of former Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) employees showed up at a Cullman County Commission meeting last month to voice displeasure with CARTS Director Joyce Echols, the commission opted to use an outside attorney, instead of Cullman County Attorney Emily Johnston, to address “possible or pending litigation” against the commission and/or Echols. The commission chose to keep Echols on the payroll, and voted to approve the outside counsel’s list of recommendations at its most recent meeting on Aug. 16.  Attorney Hope Curtis Hicks recommended that Echols receive additional management training including management coursework, books,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Talladega County Commission proposed agenda – Aug. 22, 2022

TALLADEGA, Ala. – The Talladega County Commission will meet Monday night, Aug. 22, at 6:00 p.m. with a work session held prior to the meeting at 5:00 p.m. 1. Approve Minutes from Aug. 8, 2022. 2. Approve proposed plan for redistricting of district boundaries. 3. Approve alcohol license application.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘This is an opportunity’: City votes to approve medical cannabis dispensing sites

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday night voted in favor of authorizing medical cannabis dispensing sites in the city limits. The Cullman County Commission passed a similar ordinance in July. Statewide, up to 37 dispensing sites will be approved by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), and local leadership is hoping Cullman will have one of them. Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs explained, “The Legislature passed the Act 2021-45, the (Darren) Wesley ‘Ato’ Hall Compassion Act (sponsored by (Republican) Sen. (Tim) Melson of Florence) a little over a year ago. This legalized the lawful usage of medical cannabis throughout the entire state,...
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Recovering addict who survived 14 overdoses warns of fentanyl-laced drugs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fentanyl is a cheap and relatively easy-to-get filler for illicit drug makers. Even if you think you're buying a prescription drug like Xanax, if you're not getting it at a pharmacy, it's probably laced with fentanyl. Drug dealers have pill presses and can form the illegal drug into something that looks exactly like the real thing. This has led to a growing number ofoverdose deaths across the U.S. and in central Alabama. Learn more in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO hosts Church Safety Class

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday held a Church Safety Class at Daystar Church in Good Hope Said Sheriff Matt Gentry, “Twenty-three years ago, I never would’ve thought, getting into law enforcement, that we would be giving classes on security. Who would have thought 23 years ago, we would be talking about church shootings, school shootings?” In July, the CCSO put on a class that had over 300 school administrators and school resource officers from across the state. Since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May, local school systems and churches have been reviewing their...
GOOD HOPE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022

Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office welcomes new graduates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More deputies are about to join the ranks at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Today, a graduation ceremony was held for graduates of Session 62 at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Training Academy in Fultondale. Sheriff Pettway said he's eager to welcome the new deputies and their...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
ASHVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Missing 70-year-old man last seen in Cullman County found safe

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Akers has been found safe. ORIGINAL: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old man. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, William Akers was last seen Sunday in the area of I-65 northbound in Cullman County. He may be living with a […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Homicide in Jacksonville – One Person in Custody

Jacksonville, AL – On August 21, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm, the Jacksonville Police Department was dispatched to 1500 Block of Rochester Road SE in regard to a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers spoke to other individuals inside the residence who stated that a male had been shot inside the residence. Police Officers provided first aid to the victim, Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, but he succumbed to his injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Cullman woman killed in wreck on Hwy 69

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman woman died in a multi-vehicle crash August 20 on Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker. State Troopers have identified the victim as Savannah D. Hamilton. She was 25. Hamilton was killed when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving hit a 2014...
CULLMAN, AL

