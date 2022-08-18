Read full article on original website
County Commission opts to keep CARTS director on payroll
CULLMAN, Ala. – After a barrage of former Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) employees showed up at a Cullman County Commission meeting last month to voice displeasure with CARTS Director Joyce Echols, the commission opted to use an outside attorney, instead of Cullman County Attorney Emily Johnston, to address “possible or pending litigation” against the commission and/or Echols. The commission chose to keep Echols on the payroll, and voted to approve the outside counsel’s list of recommendations at its most recent meeting on Aug. 16. Attorney Hope Curtis Hicks recommended that Echols receive additional management training including management coursework, books,...
Talladega County Commission proposed agenda – Aug. 22, 2022
TALLADEGA, Ala. – The Talladega County Commission will meet Monday night, Aug. 22, at 6:00 p.m. with a work session held prior to the meeting at 5:00 p.m. 1. Approve Minutes from Aug. 8, 2022. 2. Approve proposed plan for redistricting of district boundaries. 3. Approve alcohol license application.
‘This is an opportunity’: City votes to approve medical cannabis dispensing sites
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday night voted in favor of authorizing medical cannabis dispensing sites in the city limits. The Cullman County Commission passed a similar ordinance in July. Statewide, up to 37 dispensing sites will be approved by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), and local leadership is hoping Cullman will have one of them. Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs explained, “The Legislature passed the Act 2021-45, the (Darren) Wesley ‘Ato’ Hall Compassion Act (sponsored by (Republican) Sen. (Tim) Melson of Florence) a little over a year ago. This legalized the lawful usage of medical cannabis throughout the entire state,...
DEA says fentanyl continues driving overdose deaths in Jefferson County, across the country
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Across the country and right here in Jefferson County, overdose deaths are rising every year. The Drug Enforcement Administration says the primary driver of the deadly trend is fentanyl, calling it the “single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.”. Sunday, Aug. 21 marks...
Birmingham library program offers free resources for housing assistance, substance abuse
There are two installments left in the Birmingham Public Library’s “Community Connection Series”— a set of free programs offering the public resources on education and health. Each Wednesday in August, the BPL’s Community Connection Series hosts a four-hour program for organizations to share information about wellness,...
Escaped inmate recaptured in Morgan County
A Lawrence County inmate who walked away from a work release center on Thursday is back in custody, according to authorities.
Recovering addict who survived 14 overdoses warns of fentanyl-laced drugs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fentanyl is a cheap and relatively easy-to-get filler for illicit drug makers. Even if you think you're buying a prescription drug like Xanax, if you're not getting it at a pharmacy, it's probably laced with fentanyl. Drug dealers have pill presses and can form the illegal drug into something that looks exactly like the real thing. This has led to a growing number ofoverdose deaths across the U.S. and in central Alabama. Learn more in the video above.
CCSO hosts Church Safety Class
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday held a Church Safety Class at Daystar Church in Good Hope Said Sheriff Matt Gentry, “Twenty-three years ago, I never would’ve thought, getting into law enforcement, that we would be giving classes on security. Who would have thought 23 years ago, we would be talking about church shootings, school shootings?” In July, the CCSO put on a class that had over 300 school administrators and school resource officers from across the state. Since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May, local school systems and churches have been reviewing their...
Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022
Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office welcomes new graduates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More deputies are about to join the ranks at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Today, a graduation ceremony was held for graduates of Session 62 at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Training Academy in Fultondale. Sheriff Pettway said he's eager to welcome the new deputies and their...
Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School
ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
Missing 70-year-old man last seen in Cullman County found safe
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Akers has been found safe. ORIGINAL: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old man. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, William Akers was last seen Sunday in the area of I-65 northbound in Cullman County. He may be living with a […]
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
Alabama woman killed in three-vehicle wreck
The wreck occurred on AL-69 near mile marker 251, roughly five miles east of Cullman, just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
Homicide in Jacksonville – One Person in Custody
Jacksonville, AL – On August 21, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm, the Jacksonville Police Department was dispatched to 1500 Block of Rochester Road SE in regard to a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers spoke to other individuals inside the residence who stated that a male had been shot inside the residence. Police Officers provided first aid to the victim, Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, but he succumbed to his injuries.
Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting
Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition.
Man arrested after thought to have been hit by a car in Lawrence County
An odd turn of events in Lawrence County ended with one man behind bars, local authorities tell News 19.
Preliminary cause of death released in case of missing Decatur woman
25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing back in July.
Fort Payne areas evacuated due to Rainsville chemical spill
Chemicals from a spill in Rainsville on Thursday are causing more issues for residents in Fort Payne, according to local authorities.
Cullman woman killed in wreck on Hwy 69
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman woman died in a multi-vehicle crash August 20 on Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker. State Troopers have identified the victim as Savannah D. Hamilton. She was 25. Hamilton was killed when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving hit a 2014...
