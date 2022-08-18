BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fentanyl is a cheap and relatively easy-to-get filler for illicit drug makers. Even if you think you're buying a prescription drug like Xanax, if you're not getting it at a pharmacy, it's probably laced with fentanyl. Drug dealers have pill presses and can form the illegal drug into something that looks exactly like the real thing. This has led to a growing number ofoverdose deaths across the U.S. and in central Alabama. Learn more in the video above.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO