Britain could see a damp few days ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, when the skies are set to brighten up.The final days of the meteorological summer will see changeable weather with showers expected across the country, particularly in western and central parts, while forecasters said there is a chance of heavy rain sweeping in.Tuesday will continue to be warm and muggy with showers in many places and the potential for heavy rain in central and southwestern areas, the Met Office said. Forecasters did not expect a return to the torrential downpours that led to flooding in parts of...

27 MINUTES AGO