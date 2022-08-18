ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

I regretted not having a long braid when my mother died

July marks one year since we buried my mother. She departed this world far too soon in February 2021 – she wasn’t even 62. Several months after her passing, I found a plastic bag with her hair in it, along with a note she’d written in 2013, explaining that she left this lock – so soft and matted flat – for when she moved on to the other side. “I wanted to leave something still alive,” she wrote, “so I left my hair.”

