Read full article on original website
Related
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Heartbreaking moment miserable SeaWorld-owned killer whale named Morgan tried to ‘kill herself’ by leaping out tank
THIS IS the heartbreaking moment Morgan the killer whale leaps from her tank in what animal activists believe was a suicide attempt. Footage that went viral in 201, shows the orca lying motionless for ten minutes as she beaches herself on the edge of her tank. Animal activists and worried...
Woman who was left almost paralysed after neck stretches warns others not to make her mistake
A woman who was almost left paralysed after a single neck stretch is warning others not to make the same mistake. Amanda Borish, 28, from California, had been practicing various stretches after she began suffering from intense neck pain earlier this year. But one day, her stretch left her limbs...
'Just keep me alive for the wedding': Off-duty firefighter, nurse wife save neighbor's life
Chris Favorin was having a heart attack. His neighbors, a firefighter and an experienced ER nurse, brought him back from the dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I regretted not having a long braid when my mother died
July marks one year since we buried my mother. She departed this world far too soon in February 2021 – she wasn’t even 62. Several months after her passing, I found a plastic bag with her hair in it, along with a note she’d written in 2013, explaining that she left this lock – so soft and matted flat – for when she moved on to the other side. “I wanted to leave something still alive,” she wrote, “so I left my hair.”
Someone Hand Me A Shovel So I Can Bury These 12 Interior Design Trends In A Cold, Dark Grave
The Kardashians slowly chipped away at our resistance to creams and beiges and greys, and everything is ugly now.
Comments / 0