Local School District Bus Overturns
A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
Local PD Announces Collaboration to Combat Crime
Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes unveiled a new strategy for combating violent crime in the city with a new initiative called the “One Second Collaborative.”. The initiative involves a partnership with the United Way of Tarrant County with the goal of reducing violent crime in targeted communities by supporting community groups working to end violence.
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
Howdy! Is This The Most TEXAS McDonald’s IN Texas?
Sometimes you can look at restaurants or fast food places and know exactly where they are located. That's pretty much the case with this McDonald's in Texas. There is no question that this McDonald's is definitely a TEXAS McDonald's!. THIS MCDONALD'S IS IN WEATHERFORD, TEXAS. Address: 2407 S Main St,...
What we know about North Texas school delays, closings during flash flood conditions
Flash flood conditions in North Texas will cause pick-up delays at some area school district campuses Monday afternoon. Here are school districts that have announced delays at some of their campuses:. Arlington ISD. Some Arlington roadways were impacted by flooding Monday, however Arlington ISD does not anticipate pick-up delays at...
Man uses Snapchat to publish images of local women without consent, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Worth man living in Odessa was arrested last week after investigators said he threatened multiple victims in Midland and Odessa. Carlin Van, 22, has been charged with three counts of Sexual Coercion and five counts of Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material. The investigation began on March 3, when investigators […]
Dallas Residents Allegedly Terrorized by Erratic Neighbors
Dallas residents in the Vickery Place neighborhood within Lower Greenville claimed they live in fear as vandalism, harassment, and threats of violence are plaguing their community. Some residents identified the perpetrators as two men who live in the neighborhood, as they have allegedly brazenly harassed or intimidated residents and have...
Dallas Panhandling Continues Unabated
Panhandling in Dallas appears to continue unabated, despite a recent City initiative to discourage the practice. In the city of Dallas, panhandling is against the law and is a Class C misdemeanor. Jennifer Brown, the public information manager for the Office of Homeless Solutions (OHS), told The Dallas Express, “The...
Terrifying Texas Killer Caught on Church Video Still At Large
One of the most chilling cold cases in Texas was caught on camera. Terry Missy Bevers was a fitness trainer in Midlothian, Texas, just south of Dallas. Missy hosted an early morning class at a local church. DISTURBING CHURCH FOOTAGE. On April 18, 2016, around 4:20 am, Missy, arrived at...
Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home
The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
Fall Events in Mansfield
The temperatures may be a tad warm still but we're diving into fall, from Hispanic heritage to Halloween and Veterans Day! Save the dates and plan your trip to Mansfield for take it all in. September 4 (6:30 pm) Fat Daddy's Mansfield (781 W. Debbie Ln.) Don't miss the biggest...
Hopelessly A Texas Teen Gives Birth Then Abandons Newborn In The Bushes
Shocking news coming from Waxahachie Texas this morning after the Waxahachie police reported that a newborn baby, an infant boy, likely just a few hours old was found outside a Texas apartment complex in the bushes early Thursday morning. According to the report, the newborn had been wrapped in a...
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
Cook Children’s is the ‘logical next owner’ for triple-landmarked historic mansion
More than a century after its original owners named Thistle Hill for the flowers blanketing the surrounding pastureland, the historic mansion sits, an era preserved, amid a city that’s grown up around it. Two parking garages flank Thistle Hill to the east and west. The Dodson Specialty Clinics, which...
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher Night
An observant mother thwarts attempted kidnapping at school event.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. A North Texas mother is recovering emotionally after her child was almost kidnapped at recent "Meet The Teacher Night." The school where the attempted kidnapping took place, has increased security measures.
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
White Settlement adds more 'flock cameras' to expand surveillance program
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - The Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement plans to expand a video surveillance program. Police say the program has been successful at getting wanted criminals, including murder suspects, off the streets. "These flock cameras, we’re averaging about 15 to 20 alerts a day," said White Settlement...
