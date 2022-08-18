Read full article on original website
Leon Edwards pulls off stunning comeback with head-kick knockout over Kamaru Usman in UFC 278 main event
Leon Edwards will never forget the moment he finally felt gold around his waist after pulling off a miraculous comeback to knockout Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 main event. Down huge heading into the final round, Edwards uncorked a spectacular head kick that absolutely demolished Usman and sent him crashing to the canvas in a heap. Referee Herb Dean rushed in to stop the fight as Edwards almost immediately began tearing up as he realized his dream to become UFC champion.
‘Weirdest fight I’ve ever seen‘: Fighters react to Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold’s war, Rockhold retirement
Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold went to war for three rounds, and Costa swept the scorecards after three rounds. But Rockhold’s gutsy performance, which may have been his last, won over the crowd. Battered and exhausted from the end of the first round, Rockhold stayed in the octagon when...
Paulo Costa: Luke Rockhold rubbing blood on my face at UFC 278 was ‘very disgusting’
It took UFC middleweight Paulo Costa a little while to comprehend what Luke Rockhold did in the final seconds of their UFC 278 fight. Once he figured it out, he shared the reaction many did to Rockhold smearing blood on his face. “I didn’t see it in the moment of...
UFC 278 post-fight bonuses: Leon Edwards earns $50,000 bonus for incredible knockout of Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards didn’t just win the UFC welterweight title at UFC 278, he also got an extra $50,000 for his efforts. On Saturday night at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Edwards authored one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history with a fifth-round head kick KO of Kamaru Usman, and unsurprisingly, his dramatic comeback earned him one of two Performance of the Night bonuses on the card.
UFC 278 in Tweets: Fighters react to Leon Edwards’ late head-kick knockout against Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards pulled off the all-time great comebacks in octagon history with a single head-kick, flattening long-reigning champ Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278. Edwards was way down on scorecards and looked like he was more content to survive than to succeed after a tough go...
UFC 278 post-fight show: Reaction to Leon Edwards’ shocking KO to win title, Luke Rockhold’s retirement
Leon Edwards is the new UFC welterweight champion after landing a stunning head kick in the final minute of the UFC 278 event against Kamaru Usman. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to one of the most shocking moments in UFC history after Usman was less than a minute away from winning a clear decision against Edwards. In addition, they discuss what the win means for Edwards and the welterweight division, and if it could open things up a bit more in the future, where Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad, and others stand, the incredibly gritty co-main event that saw Paulo Costa get back in the win column against Luke Rockhold — who went on to announce his retirement — Merab Dvalishvili’s big win against José Aldo, and much more.
Kamaru Usman promises ‘vengeance’ in first statement after losing title in shocking upset at UFC 278
For the first time since 2013, Kamaru Usman is dealing with a loss after he suffered a stunning fifth-round knockout courtesy of Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 main event. The shocking result came after Edwards uncorked a head kick that blasted Usman and sent him crashing to the canvas with less than a minute remaining in the fight. Usman was out as he hit the ground while Edwards celebrated the monumental victory as he became UFC welterweight champion.
Dana White apologized to Paulo Costa after USADA altercation: ‘That will never happen again to any fighter’
Dana White has routinely praised the United States Anti-Doping Agency over the years, but he was not happy to hear about a visit it made to Paulo Costa just hours before he was set to weigh-in for his fight against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. The incident occurred on Friday...
Video: Leon Edwards weeps backstage celebrating UFC 278 knockout with his mom
Leon Edwards was overwhelmed with emotion in the immediate aftermath of his incredible knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Seeing his mom for the first time, however, brought forth another flood of emotion. Edwards’ first conversation with his mom was captured by UFC and ESPN.com cameras as he walked...
Tony Ferguson returns to welterweight to face Li Jingliang at UFC 279
Tony Ferguson will return to welterweight for the first time in over a decade when he faces Li Jingliang at UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White announced the matchup during the UFC 278 post-fight press conference. While he’s currently riding a four-fight losing streak,...
UFC 278 results: Luke Rockhold retires from MMA after losing decision in a slugfest with Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa gutted out a hard-fought three round decision to win the UFC 278 co-main event as an exhausted Luke Rockhold announced his retirement afterwards. It was a war until the final horn but Costa was consistently dishing out more damage round after round, which led to the judges giving him the fight with all three scorecards reading 30-27 in his favor. As soon as the fight ended and the decision was read, Rockhold began removing his gloves as he signified that his career has come to an end.
Justin Gaethje: Islam Makhachev ‘will not dominate’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Justin Gaethje doesn’t have an official pick for the UFC 280 main event between Charles Oliveria and Islam Makhachev, but he doesn’t believe Makhachev is going to run over Oliveira in any way. Gaethje was in attendance for Saturday’s UFC 278 event in Salt Lake City and was...
UFC 278 results: Tyson Pedro demolishes Harry Hunsucker with devastating body shot in just 65 seconds
Tyson Pedro has looked better than ever in his last two appearances inside the octagon including his stunning first-round finish at UFC 278. The Australian delivered a lightning quick finish after landing a devastating front kick to the body that sent Harry Hunsucker down in a heap on the canvas. Pedro followed up with one more punch as the referee rushed in to stop the contest with the end coming at just 1:05 in the first round.
UFC 278 results: Merab Dvalishvili outworks Jose Aldo to win decision, promises he’ll never fight Aljamain Sterling
Merab Dvalishvili might be the No. 1 contender in the bantamweight division but a win over Jose Aldo at UFC 278 won’t change his stance when it comes to a potential showdown with his friend and teammate Aljamain Sterling. In a workman like performance, Dvalishvili was in constant pursuit...
The MMA Hour with Leon Edwards, Paulo Costa, Merab Dvalishvili, and Tim Simpson
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We’ll wrap up a memorable UFC 278 and a very busy combat sports weekend.
Michael “Venom” Page vs. Mike Perry full fight video highlights
Watch Michael “Venom” Page vs. Mike Perry full fight video highlights from their bare knuckle boxing bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Page vs. Perry took place Aug. 20 at OVO Arena in London, England. Michael Page (0-1) and Mike Perry (2-0) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on the BKFC app.
UFC 278 results: Marcin Tybura hands Alexandr Romanov his first loss in sloppy majority decision
It wasn’t pretty but Marcin Tybura survived an early scare and came back to hand Alexandr Romanov the first loss of his career at UFC 278. The heavyweights duking it out at altitude had them tired but Tybura’s ability to weather the storm and then come back to dish out a barrage of strikes in the second and third rounds allowed him to secure the victory. The judges scored the fight 29-28 and 29-28 for Tybura with the third official giving the score at 28-28, which led to the majority decision.
Merab Dvalishvili focused on helping Aljamain Sterling prepare for ‘cheater’ T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 278 win
Merab Dvalishvili will enter the top-five in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings this week after defeating José Aldo at UFC 278, and although he has a plethora of big fight options ahead of him, he’s solely focused on helping his teammate — and current 135-pound champ — Aljamain Sterling prepare for this next title defense.
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 278
Where do new UFC champ Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman go following the shocking conclusion of their UFC 278 main event title fight? How about Paulo Costa following his gritty co-main event win over Luke Rockhold, who announced his retirement after the bout, as well as Merab Dvalishvili and José Aldo following their 15-minute bout that saw “The Machine” pick up the biggest win of his career?
Kayla Harrison dominates, will meet Larissa Pacheco for third time in PFL final
Kayla Harrison will once again fight for the Professional Fighters League lightweight title on Nov. 25. The two-time 155-pound champion made short work of Martina Jindrova in the main event of Saturday’s PFL Playoffs 3 in London to make her way to the playoff final. Harrison caught a kick early on and took Jindrova down, immediately going to side control. Jindrova tried her best to survive the barrage of punches from full mount but had no answer when Harrison locked the arm-triangle choke to get the tap in just over three minutes.
