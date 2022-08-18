Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards pulls off stunning comeback with head-kick knockout over Kamaru Usman in UFC 278 main event
Leon Edwards will never forget the moment he finally felt gold around his waist after pulling off a miraculous comeback to knockout Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 main event. Down huge heading into the final round, Edwards uncorked a spectacular head kick that absolutely demolished Usman and sent him crashing to the canvas in a heap. Referee Herb Dean rushed in to stop the fight as Edwards almost immediately began tearing up as he realized his dream to become UFC champion.
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa: Luke Rockhold rubbing blood on my face at UFC 278 was ‘very disgusting’
It took UFC middleweight Paulo Costa a little while to comprehend what Luke Rockhold did in the final seconds of their UFC 278 fight. Once he figured it out, he shared the reaction many did to Rockhold smearing blood on his face. “I didn’t see it in the moment of...
MMA Fighting
‘Weirdest fight I’ve ever seen‘: Fighters react to Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold’s war, Rockhold retirement
Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold went to war for three rounds, and Costa swept the scorecards after three rounds. But Rockhold’s gutsy performance, which may have been his last, won over the crowd. Battered and exhausted from the end of the first round, Rockhold stayed in the octagon when...
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 post-fight bonuses: Leon Edwards earns $50,000 bonus for incredible knockout of Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards didn’t just win the UFC welterweight title at UFC 278, he also got an extra $50,000 for his efforts. On Saturday night at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Edwards authored one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history with a fifth-round head kick KO of Kamaru Usman, and unsurprisingly, his dramatic comeback earned him one of two Performance of the Night bonuses on the card.
MMA Fighting
Kamaru Usman promises ‘vengeance’ in first statement after losing title in shocking upset at UFC 278
For the first time since 2013, Kamaru Usman is dealing with a loss after he suffered a stunning fifth-round knockout courtesy of Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 main event. The shocking result came after Edwards uncorked a head kick that blasted Usman and sent him crashing to the canvas with less than a minute remaining in the fight. Usman was out as he hit the ground while Edwards celebrated the monumental victory as he became UFC welterweight champion.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure how Kamaru Usman looks after KO loss: ‘A lot of people don’t recover’
Kamaru Usman is in an unfamiliar position after UFC 278 this past Saturday. The “Nigerian Nightmare’s” dominant reign of terror over the UFC welterweight division came to a screeching halt in his rematch with Leon Edwards in their main event showdown. After a scare in round one, Usman dug deep like a true champion, firmly securing the next 19 minutes of action in his favor.
MMA Fighting
UFC analyst Vitor Miranda wonders how Paulo Costa’s out-of-the-cage decisions will affect UFC 278 performance
Paulo Costa returns to the octagon to face former UFC and Strikeforce champion Luke Rockhold in the co-main event of UFC 278 in Salt Lake City on Aug. 20. UFC analyst Vitor Miranda wonders how much the decisions he’s made outside the cage affect his performance on Saturday night.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Belal Muhammad blasts Conor McGregor and Jake Paul for mocking Kamaru Usman after KO loss
Belal Muhammad joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer to help breakdown everything that unfolded at UFC 278, including Leon Edwards’ stunning comeback victory to beat Kamaru Usman in the welterweight title headliner. Muhammad gives his thoughts on Edwards’ performance as well as the set up...
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 in Tweets: Fighters react to Leon Edwards’ late head-kick knockout against Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards pulled off the all-time great comebacks in octagon history with a single head-kick, flattening long-reigning champ Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278. Edwards was way down on scorecards and looked like he was more content to survive than to succeed after a tough go...
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 live blog: Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova
This is the UFC 278 live blog for Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova, the women’s bantamweight main card fight in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Wu enters into UFC 278 with her back against the wall, having lost her previous three fights, and four of five inside the octagon. That being said, Wu did put forth a spirited effort against Mayra Bueno Silva her most recent time out, earning Fight of the Night honors despite losing a unanimous decision. She’ll look to get her second career win inside the UFC tonight.
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 post-fight show: Reaction to Leon Edwards’ shocking KO to win title, Luke Rockhold’s retirement
Leon Edwards is the new UFC welterweight champion after landing a stunning head kick in the final minute of the UFC 278 event against Kamaru Usman. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to one of the most shocking moments in UFC history after Usman was less than a minute away from winning a clear decision against Edwards. In addition, they discuss what the win means for Edwards and the welterweight division, and if it could open things up a bit more in the future, where Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad, and others stand, the incredibly gritty co-main event that saw Paulo Costa get back in the win column against Luke Rockhold — who went on to announce his retirement — Merab Dvalishvili’s big win against José Aldo, and much more.
MMA Fighting
Michael “Venom” Page vs. Mike Perry full fight video highlights
Watch Michael “Venom” Page vs. Mike Perry full fight video highlights from their bare knuckle boxing bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Page vs. Perry took place Aug. 20 at OVO Arena in London, England. Michael Page (0-1) and Mike Perry (2-0) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on the BKFC app.
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa suggests Jake Paul fight Mike Perry instead of him
Paulo Costa shrugs at the idea of fighting Jake Paul despite the YouTuber turned boxer’s dig at his UFC 278 performance. Asked about a potential fight with Paul, Costa didn’t totally rule out the idea but proposed another one he said was better suited to the influencer/boxer. “Of...
MMA Fighting
Video: Leon Edwards weeps backstage celebrating UFC 278 knockout with his mom
Leon Edwards was overwhelmed with emotion in the immediate aftermath of his incredible knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Seeing his mom for the first time, however, brought forth another flood of emotion. Edwards’ first conversation with his mom was captured by UFC and ESPN.com cameras as he walked...
MMA Fighting
Dana White apologized to Paulo Costa after USADA altercation: ‘That will never happen again to any fighter’
Dana White has routinely praised the United States Anti-Doping Agency over the years, but he was not happy to hear about a visit it made to Paulo Costa just hours before he was set to weigh-in for his fight against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. The incident occurred on Friday...
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 results: Luke Rockhold retires from MMA after losing decision in a slugfest with Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa gutted out a hard-fought three round decision to win the UFC 278 co-main event as an exhausted Luke Rockhold announced his retirement afterwards. It was a war until the final horn but Costa was consistently dishing out more damage round after round, which led to the judges giving him the fight with all three scorecards reading 30-27 in his favor. As soon as the fight ended and the decision was read, Rockhold began removing his gloves as he signified that his career has come to an end.
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson returns to welterweight to face Li Jingliang at UFC 279
Tony Ferguson will return to welterweight for the first time in over a decade when he faces Li Jingliang at UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White announced the matchup during the UFC 278 post-fight press conference. While he’s currently riding a four-fight losing streak,...
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 results: Merab Dvalishvili outworks Jose Aldo to win decision, promises he’ll never fight Aljamain Sterling
Merab Dvalishvili might be the No. 1 contender in the bantamweight division but a win over Jose Aldo at UFC 278 won’t change his stance when it comes to a potential showdown with his friend and teammate Aljamain Sterling. In a workman like performance, Dvalishvili was in constant pursuit...
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 results: Tyson Pedro demolishes Harry Hunsucker with devastating body shot in just 65 seconds
Tyson Pedro has looked better than ever in his last two appearances inside the octagon including his stunning first-round finish at UFC 278. The Australian delivered a lightning quick finish after landing a devastating front kick to the body that sent Harry Hunsucker down in a heap on the canvas. Pedro followed up with one more punch as the referee rushed in to stop the contest with the end coming at just 1:05 in the first round.
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 results: Marcin Tybura hands Alexandr Romanov his first loss in sloppy majority decision
It wasn’t pretty but Marcin Tybura survived an early scare and came back to hand Alexandr Romanov the first loss of his career at UFC 278. The heavyweights duking it out at altitude had them tired but Tybura’s ability to weather the storm and then come back to dish out a barrage of strikes in the second and third rounds allowed him to secure the victory. The judges scored the fight 29-28 and 29-28 for Tybura with the third official giving the score at 28-28, which led to the majority decision.
