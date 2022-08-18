ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMA Fighting

Leon Edwards pulls off stunning comeback with head-kick knockout over Kamaru Usman in UFC 278 main event

Leon Edwards will never forget the moment he finally felt gold around his waist after pulling off a miraculous comeback to knockout Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 main event. Down huge heading into the final round, Edwards uncorked a spectacular head kick that absolutely demolished Usman and sent him crashing to the canvas in a heap. Referee Herb Dean rushed in to stop the fight as Edwards almost immediately began tearing up as he realized his dream to become UFC champion.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 post-fight bonuses: Leon Edwards earns $50,000 bonus for incredible knockout of Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards didn’t just win the UFC welterweight title at UFC 278, he also got an extra $50,000 for his efforts. On Saturday night at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Edwards authored one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history with a fifth-round head kick KO of Kamaru Usman, and unsurprisingly, his dramatic comeback earned him one of two Performance of the Night bonuses on the card.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MMA Fighting

Kamaru Usman promises ‘vengeance’ in first statement after losing title in shocking upset at UFC 278

For the first time since 2013, Kamaru Usman is dealing with a loss after he suffered a stunning fifth-round knockout courtesy of Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 main event. The shocking result came after Edwards uncorked a head kick that blasted Usman and sent him crashing to the canvas with less than a minute remaining in the fight. Usman was out as he hit the ground while Edwards celebrated the monumental victory as he became UFC welterweight champion.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure how Kamaru Usman looks after KO loss: ‘A lot of people don’t recover’

Kamaru Usman is in an unfamiliar position after UFC 278 this past Saturday. The “Nigerian Nightmare’s” dominant reign of terror over the UFC welterweight division came to a screeching halt in his rematch with Leon Edwards in their main event showdown. After a scare in round one, Usman dug deep like a true champion, firmly securing the next 19 minutes of action in his favor.
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 live blog: Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova

This is the UFC 278 live blog for Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova, the women’s bantamweight main card fight in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Wu enters into UFC 278 with her back against the wall, having lost her previous three fights, and four of five inside the octagon. That being said, Wu did put forth a spirited effort against Mayra Bueno Silva her most recent time out, earning Fight of the Night honors despite losing a unanimous decision. She’ll look to get her second career win inside the UFC tonight.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 post-fight show: Reaction to Leon Edwards’ shocking KO to win title, Luke Rockhold’s retirement

Leon Edwards is the new UFC welterweight champion after landing a stunning head kick in the final minute of the UFC 278 event against Kamaru Usman. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to one of the most shocking moments in UFC history after Usman was less than a minute away from winning a clear decision against Edwards. In addition, they discuss what the win means for Edwards and the welterweight division, and if it could open things up a bit more in the future, where Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad, and others stand, the incredibly gritty co-main event that saw Paulo Costa get back in the win column against Luke Rockhold — who went on to announce his retirement — Merab Dvalishvili’s big win against José Aldo, and much more.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Michael “Venom” Page vs. Mike Perry full fight video highlights

Watch Michael “Venom” Page vs. Mike Perry full fight video highlights from their bare knuckle boxing bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Page vs. Perry took place Aug. 20 at OVO Arena in London, England. Michael Page (0-1) and Mike Perry (2-0) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on the BKFC app.
MMA Fighting

Paulo Costa suggests Jake Paul fight Mike Perry instead of him

Paulo Costa shrugs at the idea of fighting Jake Paul despite the YouTuber turned boxer’s dig at his UFC 278 performance. Asked about a potential fight with Paul, Costa didn’t totally rule out the idea but proposed another one he said was better suited to the influencer/boxer. “Of...
MMA Fighting

Video: Leon Edwards weeps backstage celebrating UFC 278 knockout with his mom

Leon Edwards was overwhelmed with emotion in the immediate aftermath of his incredible knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Seeing his mom for the first time, however, brought forth another flood of emotion. Edwards’ first conversation with his mom was captured by UFC and ESPN.com cameras as he walked...
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 results: Luke Rockhold retires from MMA after losing decision in a slugfest with Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa gutted out a hard-fought three round decision to win the UFC 278 co-main event as an exhausted Luke Rockhold announced his retirement afterwards. It was a war until the final horn but Costa was consistently dishing out more damage round after round, which led to the judges giving him the fight with all three scorecards reading 30-27 in his favor. As soon as the fight ended and the decision was read, Rockhold began removing his gloves as he signified that his career has come to an end.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Tony Ferguson returns to welterweight to face Li Jingliang at UFC 279

Tony Ferguson will return to welterweight for the first time in over a decade when he faces Li Jingliang at UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White announced the matchup during the UFC 278 post-fight press conference. While he’s currently riding a four-fight losing streak,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 results: Tyson Pedro demolishes Harry Hunsucker with devastating body shot in just 65 seconds

Tyson Pedro has looked better than ever in his last two appearances inside the octagon including his stunning first-round finish at UFC 278. The Australian delivered a lightning quick finish after landing a devastating front kick to the body that sent Harry Hunsucker down in a heap on the canvas. Pedro followed up with one more punch as the referee rushed in to stop the contest with the end coming at just 1:05 in the first round.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 278 results: Marcin Tybura hands Alexandr Romanov his first loss in sloppy majority decision

It wasn’t pretty but Marcin Tybura survived an early scare and came back to hand Alexandr Romanov the first loss of his career at UFC 278. The heavyweights duking it out at altitude had them tired but Tybura’s ability to weather the storm and then come back to dish out a barrage of strikes in the second and third rounds allowed him to secure the victory. The judges scored the fight 29-28 and 29-28 for Tybura with the third official giving the score at 28-28, which led to the majority decision.

