nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
1470 WMBD
Officials: It was a good year for the IL State Fair
Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
WAND TV
Snapchat Reaches Settlement in Illinois Lawsuit: Here's What to Know
(NBC CHICAGO)- A multi-million dollar settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit in Illinois involving Snapchat's parent company. The lawsuit accused the social network of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by illegally collecting users' biometric information without their consent, according to court documents. It was filed in May in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
Snapchat users can receive settlement money from new Illinois lawsuit
Illinois income and property tax rebate: are you eligible?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Do you qualify to receive income and property tax relief checks being sent out by the State of Illinois next month? The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which was signed into law in April. Single residents who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax […]
freedom929.com
STILL CIRCULATING IN ILLINOIS
(NEWTON/OLNEY) Authorities continue to warn all regional residents of the scam circulating in our downstate area dealing with text messages that appear to originate from the U.S. Postal Service. However, these text messages are a SCAM. The message indicates there are issues with packages needing to be delivered from the USPS and it lists a fraudulent Tracking Number with a link provided to click on. DO NOT click on this link! Folks should disregard this text and immediately delete it. The U.S Postal Service will always provide a paper notice if there are issues with deliveries. It’s also noted that fake Amazon text messages are also circulating. This information should be shared with others, including family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
capitolwolf.com
Final day of the Illinois State Fair
Sunday is the final day of the Illinois State Fair. Sunny skies and mild temperatures promise to make this year’s 10-day celebration of Illinois Agriculture a record breaking event. Its FAMILY DAY at the fair. Todays activities include the 10K Abe’s Amble, a chili cookoff at The Shed, The...
Illinois parents, teachers can claim school expenses on taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois parents and teachers can claim some school expenses on their taxes to earn a credit of up to $750. The Illinois Department of Revenue’s Education Expense Credit allows for parents and educators to claim expenses totaling over $250 for a 25% credit. To qualify: you were the parent or […]
wpsdlocal6.com
All first round conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses issued in Illinois
CHICAGO, IL — The final three Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses have been issued to Illinois applicants selected from 2021 lotteries. According to a Friday release, all businesses selected qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis Regulation Tax Act. Businesses must meet the certain criteria as part of the act in an effort to prioritize communities targeted by the War on Drugs.
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
WAND TV
3 Illinois siblings indicted in kidnapping, forced labor scheme
CHAMPAIGN Ill. — Three siblings accused of running a years-long forced labor scheme involving minors were federally indicted Thursday. According to a news release, Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan allegedly conspired to bring two minor victims from Guatemala to the United States to work in their homes.
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking
wgnradio.com
OTL #827: Guaranteed income pilot program, Pre-trial assistance, Boosting arts & culture in rural Illinois
Mike Stephen learns about Chicago’s new guaranteed income pilot program from Sky Patterson, reporting fellow at City Bureau, discusses pre-trial assistance with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and explores how Illinois Humanities works to boost arts and culture across the state with Matt Meacham, program manager for statewide engagement.
Numbers reveal the skyrocketing costs of Groceries in Illinois
The amount we here in Illinois are paying for groceries this year compared to last year is way higher as we know, but the numbers reveal just how much higher and the numbers paint a grim picture of the rising costs of essential food items. According to the website illinoispolicy.org....
WAND TV
Student loan help for Illinois mental health professionals available through new program
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals can apply for student loan repayment assistance through a new state-funded program. According to a news release, the Community Based Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program is a joint effort from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and the Illinois Department of Human Services mental health division.
Central Illinois Proud
Storms bring heavy rain, very large hail and damaging winds to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe thunderstorms developed across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon bringing some much needed rain to the area, but they also brought destructive hail and wind. The storms prompted Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Central Illinois along with a Flash Flood Warning. Since Friday night, most...
