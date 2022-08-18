Cowboys WR Michael Gallup runs routes, catches passes for first time post-surgery

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup took a significant step in his recovery from offseason surgery to repair a torn ACL following the team's joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

Gallup was seen running routes and catching passes from Dak Prescott on the practice field for the first time since he suffered the knee injury in Week 17 last season, Michael Gehlken and Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News report.

Gallup told the media at the beginning of training camp that his Week 1 availability against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "is not a reasonable possibility." He then declined to speculate on when he might make his season debut.

However, 105.3 The Fan's Bryan Broaddus revealed on the Love of the Star podcast that Gallup may return sooner than people think.

“Stephen Jones, people you talk to, they’re not concerned about the wide receiver thing,” Broaddus said. "That’s a hint to me, Bobby, – and I need to do more research on this – that’s a hint to me that Michael Gallup is further along than maybe we all know.

“If Stephen Jones and others are saying ‘listen, you guys are overreacting to this wide receiver thing,’ then that tells me that they feel good enough about what Noah Brown’s been able to do,” he continued. “I think Noah Brown’s played really, really well in this camp.”

Broaddus also specifically mentioned KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert as young wide receivers that have impressed. Dennis Houston and Simi Fehoko have also had great camps. Of course, the Cowboys also have tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Tony Pollard to help in the passing game.

“If that’s the confidence you have, that’s kinda telling me that maybe Michael Gallup is not gonna miss four games,” Broaddus said. “Maybe Michael Gallup misses one game, the Tampa game, and then we see him for Cincinnati.”

Gallup remains on the active/physically unable to perform list.