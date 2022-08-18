ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup runs routes, catches passes for first time post-surgery

By Josh Clark
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhmSR_0hMXYOqn00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup took a significant step in his recovery from offseason surgery to repair a torn ACL following the team's joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

Gallup was seen running routes and catching passes from Dak Prescott on the practice field for the first time since he suffered the knee injury in Week 17 last season, Michael Gehlken and Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News report.

Gallup told the media at the beginning of training camp that his Week 1 availability against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "is not a reasonable possibility." He then declined to speculate on when he might make his season debut.

However, 105.3 The Fan's Bryan Broaddus revealed on the Love of the Star podcast that Gallup may return sooner than people think.

“Stephen Jones, people you talk to, they’re not concerned about the wide receiver thing,” Broaddus said. "That’s a hint to me, Bobby, – and I need to do more research on this – that’s a hint to me that Michael Gallup is further along than maybe we all know.

“If Stephen Jones and others are saying ‘listen, you guys are overreacting to this wide receiver thing,’ then that tells me that they feel good enough about what Noah Brown’s been able to do,” he continued. “I think Noah Brown’s played really, really well in this camp.”

Broaddus also specifically mentioned KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert as young wide receivers that have impressed. Dennis Houston and Simi Fehoko have also had great camps. Of course, the Cowboys also have tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Tony Pollard to help in the passing game.

“If that’s the confidence you have, that’s kinda telling me that maybe Michael Gallup is not gonna miss four games,” Broaddus said. “Maybe Michael Gallup misses one game, the Tampa game, and then we see him for Cincinnati.”

Gallup remains on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Vikings trade for Raiders quarterback | Vikings must not be sold on Kellen Mond

Kellen Mond has struggled in the pre-season and the Minnesota Vikings are making a move to ensure they have a solid back-up. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media insiders, the Vikings are sending a conditional seventh round pick in 2024 to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens. Under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
105.3 The Fan

Should Dak Prescott see playing time this preseason?

Across the NFL preseason, star quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are taking snaps. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has yet to see any playing time, and it seems unlikely he will. Should Dak be out there to get into the groove for 2022?
NFL
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy