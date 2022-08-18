Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Minneapolis man pleads guilty to murder, robbery, assault
(ABC 6 News) A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder following a 2021 drug sale, as well as assault and battery in a 2020 Chatfield incident. Nelson Augustino Soro, 22, appeared in Fillmore County Court the day before his scheduled jury trial. Soro pleaded guilty to one count of...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to supervised probation, restitution and fees on property damage, DWI charges in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing damage to property and DWI charges in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that occurred on January 17th has been sentenced to supervised probation, restitution and fees. 30-year old Joshua Laughlin was convicted and sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation and $3,630...
KIMT
Number of disturbing clues lead to arrest of Osage man connected to 2021 murder
OSAGE, Iowa - The arrest of a 23-year-old Osage man in the death of Angela Bradbury, whose body was found in 2021 near the Greenbelt Trail, caps a lengthy investigation that included finding a number of disturbing clues. Nathan Gilmore is being held on a $1M bond and is facing...
KIMT
Austin woman takes plea deal for meat cleaver assault
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver is taking a plea deal. Wah Ku Paw, 27 of Austin, was arrested in January and charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, and endangerment of a child. Court documents state child protective services contacted Austin...
Phone Scam Costs Rochester Woman $1,600
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester woman fell victim to a phone scam and is out $1,600. Rochester Police said the 69-year-old woman reported the scam Thursday afternoon. The woman said she received a voicemail from who she believed to be a representative of Spectrum cable and internet, who said that her monthly bill could be cut by as much as 50 percent.
myaustinminnesota.com
Oronoco man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on drug possession and theft charges in Mower County District Court
An Oronoco man facing drug possession and theft charges in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on February 12th has been sentenced to jail time and supervised probation. 36-year old Jacob Lewis Schutz was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 39 days in jail and three...
KAAL-TV
Warrant issued for Austin man who attempted to hold elderly woman hostage
(ABC 6 News) - Mower County Court issued a warrant for Jordan Tashawn Travis after the 26-year-old failed to appear for a Thursday hearing. Travis is accused of burglary, kidnapping, assault, and obstructing the legal process after allegedly entering the Twin Towers apartments, holding an elderly woman hostage, and preventing police officers from entering in August of 2020.
KIMT
Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock. They...
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: IA man charged with murder in 2021 missing persons case
(ABC 6 News) - A man has been arrested in the case of a missing Cerro Gordo woman, whose remains were discovered in Mitchell County this year. The remains of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury were identified shortly after her disappearance was reported in February 2022. On Monday, Aug. 22, Mitchell County...
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
After exchanging fire with police, suspect arrested in Pine Island standoff
A standoff with an armed suspect in Pine Island came to an end Saturday evening with the individual in custody after exchanging fire with police. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office confirmed the standoff ended around 8:20 p.m. when police obtained a warrant to enter the property in which the suspect had barricaded himself.
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The names...
Charges Brought in Two Rochester Check Forgery Cases
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors brought charges Wednesday in two different check forgery cases. 29-year-old Joseph Gehring of Ashland City, TN is accused of cashing a $2,475.10 check on the account of Hiller’s Flooring America that was intended to go to a supplier. Surveillance video from Sterling State Bank in Rochester shows Gehring cashing the check at the bank on Dec. 23, 2021. The bank also shared a copy of a photo ID Gehring used to cash the check, the complaint states.
boreal.org
Suspect is in custody after incident that caused Pine Island to shelter in place
A suspect was taken into custody and there is no further concern for the Pine Island community’s public safety, according to a post from the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office was asking residents in southeast Pine Island to shelter...
KIMT
Rochester man out $168K in online fraud case
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 76-year-old Rochester man is out $168,000 in an online fraud case. Police said the man had a subscription for antivirus software and received a fake receipt with a phone number on it. He called the number to resolve the issue. The person he talked to said...
KAAL-TV
Woman charged with stealing $213K from Albert Lea housing agency
(ABC 6 News) - A woman has been charged in U.S. District Court of Minnesota for stealing $213,217 from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann, appeared in court on Tuesday and is charged with theft from a program receiving federal funds which is a felony. Thumann,...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Saturday. According to a media release from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 20 around 6:06 p.m. authorities received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash which occurred near W284 County Road HH in Mondovi, Wis.
KIMT
Woman charged with stealing more than $200K from Albert Lea housing authority
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A woman is charged with embezzling from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann is facing one count of theft from a program receiving federal funds. The charge was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota. Federal prosecutors say Thumann was an agent of the Authority between January 2018 and July 2018 and stole $213,217 for her own use.
Update: Police negotiations ongoing with individual in Pine Island
AN UPDATE TO THIS STORY CAN BE FOUND HERE. Police have provided an update to the incident in Pine Island, saying it has been negotiating for an individual for six hours Saturday. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says it was originally called to a reported domestic dispute in the southeast...
