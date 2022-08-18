Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
WTOP
‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland
Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
WTOP
DC will offer up to $202,000 to some families looking to buy a home
The District has announced that it is increasing the financial assistance it offers low- and moderate-income residents who want to buy a home. In October, the Home Purchase Assistance Program will go from offering eligible families up to $80,000 to offering up to $202,000. “Homeownership is the way we will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery
A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
WTOP
5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
Comments / 0