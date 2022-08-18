ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJLA

Police investigating Capitol Heights fatal shooting of 19-year-old Va. man

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Carlos Benitez-Arevalo in Capitol Heights, Maryland over the weekend. PGPD officers were called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road around 2:40 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found Benitez-Arevalo, of...
Daily Voice

Bowie Teen ID'd In Fatal Prince George's County Shooting

The teenage victim in a fatal Prince George's County shooting has been identified, authorities say. Myles Prentice, 19, was shot in the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive on Friday, Aug. 19 around 9:45 p.m., according to Prince George's County police. Detectives found Prentice suffering from gunshot wounds in...
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18

Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
DC News Now

Police: Shooter caught on video with gun used to wound victim

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District said they are searching for a man who shot another man on F Street SE on Friday, Aug. 19. Around 4:20 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 4400 block of F St. SE. There, they found […]
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
WUSA9

Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say

LARGO, Md. — A man who was shot in Largo, Maryland, has died, according to Prince George's County police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Drive just before 10 p.m. Friday. Police found a man suffering from trauma to the body.
WTOP

2 indicted in separate Montgomery Co. fatal crashes

Two people have been indicted in Montgomery County, Maryland, for their roles in fatal crashes. The Montgomery County police said in a statement Monday that Robert Worrell, 75, of Brookeville, was indicted last month on felony hit and run charges in the death of Robert Lawrence, 64, of Silver Spring, on Aug. 11, 2020.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Manassas shooting leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

A man was killed and another sent to the hospital after a third man shot them both Friday night in Manassas, Virginia, according to law enforcement. Prince William County police said the suspect approached 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore, of no fixed address, and another man around 8:30 p.m. Friday near the 7-Eleven on Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard.
WUSA9

19-year-old found guilty of manslaughter after shooting 2 classmates

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A 19-year-old from Springfield, Virginia was found guilty by a jury on two counts of manslaughter in the 2021 shooting deaths of two high school classmates, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office. Zachary Burkard, a then-18-year-old aspiring drug dealer, shot and killed 17-year-old...
fox5dc.com

DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...

