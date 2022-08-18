Residents demand change after South Grand saw 370 accidents in six months

Residents of South Grand in the Tower Grove neighborhood are getting fed up with drivers who speed and run red lights in their neighborhood. Alderwoman Megan Green told KMOX that it's gotten out of hand.

"We've had to become accustomed at Grand and Arsenal to holding for several seconds and looking both ways when you get the green light, just to make sure there's not one, two or three cars that run through that red light," Green said.

The South Grand Community Improvement District says they've seen 370 accidents along the stretch between Tower Grove East and Tower Grove South in the past six months. In just three weeks during the summer, five pedestrians were hit by cars and three of them died as a result.

The CID also says many of the culprits who run reds on the street have no car insurance, no driver's license, or expired temporary tags.

Green said she thinks there should be a dedicated traffic enforcement unit, a city-wide traffic calming plan, and no charge to ride public transportation.

