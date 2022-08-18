'NO CONTROL': Crime spikes 80% this year in the West Village

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — One of New York City's trendiest precincts, which used to be one of the safest, has seen the largest spike in crime of any precinct so far this year, according to new NYPD data.

The Sixth Precinct, which covers both the West Village and Greenwich Village, has seen an 80% increase in major crimes in the past year, as of this Monday, fueled by burglaries — up over 119% and grand larceny — up nearly 104%.

Cabo, who has worked his coffee cart on Sixth Avenue and Third Street for 15 years, said he doesn't feel safe anymore and noted sizable number of homeless people.

"[A] lot of drugs, a lot of fights everyday," he said. "No control, a lot of homeless people."

Gerry Ottomanelli, of Ottomanelli & Sons Meat Market, agrees, saying "homelessness seems to be the biggest problem."

"A lot of petty crime, a lot of running around grabbing the tip jar," he added.

Kevin Jackson, who manages John's of Bleecker Street, said he's noticed an impact at his pizzeria.

"We've had people down in our basement as we're working taking things," he added. "The homeless go up to the outdoor diners and they harass them."

Driven by shoplifting and smash-and-grab crimes, the precinct has seen a nearly 57% increase in petty larceny and a 104% increase in grand larceny, according to data.

Ottomanelli, whose family has owned his Bleeker Street butcher shop for over 70 years, claimed that despite seeing more police, it didn't seem to be of much help.

Fortunately, there doesn't seem to be as much of a problem with violent crimes in the Village.

Although there have been no shootings, there have been two murders, compared to none in the precinct last year. Felonious assaults were down nearly 4%.