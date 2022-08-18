2 Michigan men facing charges after sting operation catches them 'shopping for sex' with underage boys

HURON COUNTY (WWJ) – Two Michigan men are facing charges for allegedly “shopping for sex” with underage boys in Huron County.

In separate cases, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Dennis Bales of Port Huron and 70-year-old Dale Ignash of Filion were arrested Wednesday at an undisclosed location in Caseville Township.

Bales and Ignash were both arraigned Thursday afternoon, facing three felony sex-related charges involving minors, the sheriff’s office said.

Bond was initially set at $50,000 for both men, but officials say Bales’ bond was amended to $200,000 cash because he is a registered sex offender. Ignash was released on a $10,000 bond.

Officials say a third man, a 68-year-old from Lexington, was also arrested along with Bales. He was released after being detained, with possible charges pending.

The arrests were part of a tri-county sex sting involving the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) that targets people seeking sex from underage children.

The sheriff’s office says Wednesday’s operation was carried out at an undisclosed location in Caseville, utilizing internet sex and prostitution sites.

“The suspects would literally ‘shop’ these sites, then reach out believing they were communicating and arranging a meeting with an underage sex participant,” the sheriff’s office said.

They were unaware they were actually communicating with law enforcement officials.

When the suspects arrived at the location, young sheriff’s deputy decoys were visible “in order to satisfy suspicions and curiosities of the suspects.”

Both suspects acknowledged they wanted to have sex with an underage male, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police seized evidence, including cell phones, cash, vehicles and other items, most of which are subject to forfeiture.

This operation comes a month after another Huron County sex sting was carried out on July 12, leading to the arrests of three men.

“Fortunately, this incident did not involve actual teens forcibly being human trafficked for sex,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “However, all tri-county residents are asked to be on the lookout for this type of activity and report it to their sheriff’s office or local police. Potential victims, do not delay in making that call. Plans are again underway for another tri-county operation to occur in the future. Seekers of underage sex beware.”