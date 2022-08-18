ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

click orlando

Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fall registration for drivers education courses opens Aug. 23 in Volusia

Registration for the fall semester Driver’s Education program will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on the Volusia County School’s Drivers Education website at https://www.vcsedu.org/drivers-education. There is a support document with the needed questions you will need to answer when you register online. Any student residing in...
WESH

Woman killed, passenger injured in Ormond Beach crash

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Ormond Beach. Police say it happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Nova Road and Old Kings Road. A 42-year-old woman was killed, and her male passenger...
click orlando

5 injured in Daytona Beach crash, investigators say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were hospitalized following a crash in Daytona Beach on Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department’s Facebook page. Authorities said the crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Beville Road and S. Williamson Boulevard and involved a pickup truck and a Jeep.
click orlando

80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia Arrest Reports, Aug. 19, 2022

•Kristina L. Watson, 25, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with flee/attempt to elude with lights siren active. Bail was set at $2,500. •Jake Leonard Brown, 40, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug 5 and charged with battery and tampering with a witness by preventing communication to law enforcement. Bail was not set.
click orlando

VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An boat explosion at Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday injured four people, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m. and the department said the four boaters had just refueled the 34-foot vessel, which exploded when they tried to start its engine.
click orlando

Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
mynews13.com

New traffic sign causes confusion in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new sign in downtown Orlando on Hughey Avenue is creating confusion for some people. A new sign posted on Hughey Avenue reads “Two Vehicle Per Green”. FDOT says it’s for a new congestion management system. The new system is designed to help with...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
click orlando

When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
WESH

Daytona Beach police identify man found dead

Daytona Beach police have identified the man whose body was found. The man has been identified as James O. Williams. Williams was found in the woods on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Halifax Medical Center on Aug. 11. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, his body was discovered behind the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

