click orlando
Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
click orlando
Man arrested after attempted carjacking, Daytona Beach Shores officials say
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A 46-year-old man was arrested Sunday after trying to carjack a woman near A1A, according to Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety. Officers said Christopher McHaffie, 46, approached a woman as she was putting beach gear into her car in a parking lot in the 2200 block of South Atlantic Avenue.
click orlando
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking I-95 south near New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County has the southbound lanes of the road blocked Monday night, traffic camera video shows. The crash occurred on I-95 south of Taylor Road/Dunlawton Avenue Monday evening. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach | Wet...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Fall registration for drivers education courses opens Aug. 23 in Volusia
Registration for the fall semester Driver’s Education program will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on the Volusia County School’s Drivers Education website at https://www.vcsedu.org/drivers-education. There is a support document with the needed questions you will need to answer when you register online. Any student residing in...
WESH
Woman killed, passenger injured in Ormond Beach crash
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Ormond Beach. Police say it happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Nova Road and Old Kings Road. A 42-year-old woman was killed, and her male passenger...
click orlando
5 injured in Daytona Beach crash, investigators say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were hospitalized following a crash in Daytona Beach on Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department’s Facebook page. Authorities said the crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Beville Road and S. Williamson Boulevard and involved a pickup truck and a Jeep.
click orlando
80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Volusia Arrest Reports, Aug. 19, 2022
•Kristina L. Watson, 25, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with flee/attempt to elude with lights siren active. Bail was set at $2,500. •Jake Leonard Brown, 40, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug 5 and charged with battery and tampering with a witness by preventing communication to law enforcement. Bail was not set.
click orlando
VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An boat explosion at Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday injured four people, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m. and the department said the four boaters had just refueled the 34-foot vessel, which exploded when they tried to start its engine.
WATCH: Boat Explodes, Spews Fiery Debris At Florida Marina
Officials say four people were injured in the blast.
click orlando
Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
mynews13.com
New traffic sign causes confusion in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new sign in downtown Orlando on Hughey Avenue is creating confusion for some people. A new sign posted on Hughey Avenue reads “Two Vehicle Per Green”. FDOT says it’s for a new congestion management system. The new system is designed to help with...
WSVN-TV
Loved ones, residents of Central Florida city mourn mother killed by lightning strike
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — A city in Central Florida is mourning the loss of a mother who was killed in a storm. Support for the family of Winter Springs resident Nicole Tedesco has poured in ever since she was hit by lightning on Thursday afternoon. The 42-year-old was...
WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
OUC deploys artificial reef with 400 tons of concrete
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new artificial reef deployed in central Florida Saturday with nearly 400 tons of granite. Orlando Utilities Commission prepared about 800,000 pounds of concrete Thursday for transport. The concrete is heading from the Indian River Plant in Brevard County to the Ponce Inlet in Volusia County.
Central Florida activists protest hunting alligators as season begins
SANFORD, Fla. — Alligator season has officially begun in Florida and hunters have already headed to the water this week. This year, they are able to hunt for 24 hours a day. But for some, the concept is controversial. One group held a protest in Sanford Saturday to address...
click orlando
Man struck, killed after exiting car on I-4 in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was hit and killed on Interstate 4 early Sunday morning after he exited his vehicle following a prior crash near mile marker 118 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the incident began at 1:57 a.m. in...
click orlando
When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
WESH
Daytona Beach police identify man found dead
Daytona Beach police have identified the man whose body was found. The man has been identified as James O. Williams. Williams was found in the woods on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Halifax Medical Center on Aug. 11. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, his body was discovered behind the...
