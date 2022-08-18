ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGNO

Saints GM and partners soon to open rooftop bistro for an ‘elevated’ dining experience in Old Metairie

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gh7wR_0hMXXD6b00

METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — The former Metry Cafe & Bar, located in Old Metairie has transformed into a restaurant that the owners like to call an “elevated dining scene.”Residents in the area can finish a day of shopping in Old Metairie and grab a bite, drink, or both at the first rooftop bar in Jefferson Parish called Parish Line Bistro.

The idea of the bistro was formed when owners Gabe Corchiani, John Georges, Mickey Parenton, and Saints GM, Mickey Loomis got together and brainstormed how the historical landmark could serve the people in the community. “We have been friends for a while and talked about always doing something in old Metairie and when this became available we purchased the property,” said Gabe Corchiani.

Corchiani said that four decided that they wanted to give residents a nice place to hang out and socialize in Jefferson Parish. “The rooftop is pretty unique for this area, you see some of them downtown of course, or uptown there are some nice rooftop bars but this is really unique and unusual for the Metairie area,” said Corchiani.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8aLe_0hMXXD6b00
Carlos Ramírez has been named general manager of Parish Line Bistro, the soon-to-open rooftop dining hot spot in Old Metairie.

He said that they took a lot into consideration when designing the atmosphere of the rooftop restaurant bar. A firepit, TV wall, and a bar are all located on the rooftop to give customers an area to hang out, relax and socialize.

“I think it will be very unusual for this area, but very nice,” said Corchiani. Parish Line Bistro is currently hiring employees and the restaurant is expected to start serving customers by mid-September. Carlos Ramírez was hired as the general manager of the soon-to-be dining spot. Ramirez has years of experience in the food service industry.

“I’m excited to be part of this project,” Ramírez said. “I live in Metairie and I know people here want nearby opportunities to have a great meal, glass of wine, cocktail or beer. Parish Line will offer up a great, service-oriented experience. You’ll be able to meet your friends, settle in for a while and enjoy an evening inside or on the roof.”

Anyone interested in working at Parish Line Bistro can apply online @parishlinebistro.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Dickie Brennan's Commissary is a cafe, gourmet market and more in the Lower Garden District

Get ready to be surprised when turning onto Orange Street, a quiet little strip in the Lower Garden District tucked off Tchoupitoulas. There sits The Commissary, Dickie Brennan’s central kitchen. While it was conceived to supply everything from stocks to charcuterie and desserts to Brennan’s restaurants, it’s offering much more than that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Gm#Rooftop#Saints#Food Service#Food Drink#Restaurants#Metry Cafe Bar#Parish Line Bistro
L'Observateur

St James arrest reports 8/15 to 8/21

14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) LAFARGUE, MARVIN JR 26 8252 HARGIS ST, CONVENT, LA 70723. 14:92 – CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF JUVENILES (FELONY) 14:108.1 – AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER (FELONY) 47:536 – SWITCHED PLATES (MISD) 47:501 – OWNER TO SECURE REGISTRATION (MISD)
PAULINA, LA
WDSU

Business owners want development on failed Slidell casino site

SLIDELL, La. — The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish is giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass is what it looks like near the Oak Harbor exit, near The Blind Tiger, a popular bar and restaurant. The Blind Tiger sits across the street from...
NOLA.com

Femme Fatale selects queen, announces 'gems' theme for 2023 Mardi Gras

Monique R. Jones will reign over the Carnival festivities of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale for 2023. The monarch, parade them, honorary grand marshal and floats were announced at The Reveal, a members-only soiree recently at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. In a draw of five...
WWL

Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man who was convicted of triple murder in 2018, but had to be tried again because the verdict was nonunanimous, was re-convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury on Friday. Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie, allegedly killed three family friends while riding in their car...
NOLA.com

Lil Weezyana fest, a tribute to King Louie Bankston, 'Lysistrata' and more New Orleans events coming up Aug. 23-29

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The latest festival to return after two-year pandemic hiatus, Lil Weezyana brings Lil Wayne and a roster of rap stars to Champions Square. The Hollygrove native and former Cash Money artist and Hot Boy is the mogul behind Young Money Entertainment, and he founded the festival as a homecoming celebration in 2015. He stood atop the rap world more than 15 years ago with a series of albums named “The Carter,” and the sixth edition is due out soon. Also, on the bill is Moneybagg Yo, who topped the Billboard 200 last year with “A Gangsta’s Pain.” Coi Leray released her first studio album in April and has grabbed attention for “Blick Blick,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. Rob49 also performs. At 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Champions Square. Tickets $65 on ticketmaster.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week

One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
WDSU

First-ever Lower 9 Fest happening next Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Lower 9 Fest is coming to the Lower 9th Ward next Saturday. The first-time event is happening from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Hosted by the Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association and the Lower 9 Neighborhood Association, the festivities will happen at the Oliver Bush Playground, which is located on Fats Domino Ave.
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy