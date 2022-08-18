ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Demi Moore Has Changed So Much Since Stepping Into the Spotlight: See Photos of Her Transformation!

By Closer Staff
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXDIf_0hMXW21000

It’s hard to believe Demi Moore has been in the spotlight for more than four decades. After all, the longtime actress, who landed her first role in 1981, looks amazing. That said, after gracing the runaway at Fendi’s Paris Fashion Week show in January 2021, Demi faced some major plastic surgery speculation.

Many fans on social media suggested the mother of three, who shares children Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis, looked “unrecognizable” during her surprise appearance.

While Demi didn’t directly address rumors that she went under the knife, she did sit down with supermodel Naomi Campbell following the event to gush over her catwalk debut.

“It really was a teenage fantasy fulfilled,” Demi said during a February 2 episode of “No Filter with Naomi” on YouTube. “I took a moment and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever.'” Kate Moss, Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne also starred in the Fendi show. “I literally felt like a little kid,” the St. Elmo’s Fire actress added.

While Demi is best known for her work in film and television, her biggest achievement in recent years is the release of her 2019 memoir, Inside Out. The raw text details everything from motherhood to her struggles with substance abuse, to her three divorces. Demi was married to musician Freddy Moore from 1980 to 1985; Bruce from 1987 to 2000 and Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.

Later, in July 2020, the New Mexico native further reflected on how her highly publicized romantic relationships affected her self-worth. “It’s a process of learning to love yourself,” Demi revealed during an episode of “The Jess Cagle Show” on SiriusXM at the time. “Accepting who you are just as you are. For me, I had changed myself so many times over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted.”

“It’s that idea that we’re kinda conditioned to work toward being desired, but we’re not supposed to have desires of our own,” she continued. “It really is commendable in our disposal times to go through the journey of really honoring the love that brought you together in the first place and to really give it everything you’ve got. But you can’t do that without that love and acceptance of yourself.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Demi Moore’s total transformation over the years.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Kate Moss
Person
Freddy Moore
Person
Bruce Willis
TMZ.com

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Paris Fashion Week#Maternity
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
Fox News

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

59K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy