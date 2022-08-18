Demi Moore Has Changed So Much Since Stepping Into the Spotlight: See Photos of Her Transformation!

It’s hard to believe Demi Moore has been in the spotlight for more than four decades. After all, the longtime actress, who landed her first role in 1981, looks amazing. That said, after gracing the runaway at Fendi’s Paris Fashion Week show in January 2021, Demi faced some major plastic surgery speculation.

Many fans on social media suggested the mother of three, who shares children Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis, looked “unrecognizable” during her surprise appearance.

While Demi didn’t directly address rumors that she went under the knife, she did sit down with supermodel Naomi Campbell following the event to gush over her catwalk debut.

“It really was a teenage fantasy fulfilled,” Demi said during a February 2 episode of “No Filter with Naomi” on YouTube. “I took a moment and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever.'” Kate Moss, Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne also starred in the Fendi show. “I literally felt like a little kid,” the St. Elmo’s Fire actress added.

While Demi is best known for her work in film and television, her biggest achievement in recent years is the release of her 2019 memoir, Inside Out. The raw text details everything from motherhood to her struggles with substance abuse, to her three divorces. Demi was married to musician Freddy Moore from 1980 to 1985; Bruce from 1987 to 2000 and Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.

Later, in July 2020, the New Mexico native further reflected on how her highly publicized romantic relationships affected her self-worth. “It’s a process of learning to love yourself,” Demi revealed during an episode of “The Jess Cagle Show” on SiriusXM at the time. “Accepting who you are just as you are. For me, I had changed myself so many times over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted.”

“It’s that idea that we’re kinda conditioned to work toward being desired, but we’re not supposed to have desires of our own,” she continued. “It really is commendable in our disposal times to go through the journey of really honoring the love that brought you together in the first place and to really give it everything you’ve got. But you can’t do that without that love and acceptance of yourself.”

