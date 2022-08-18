Read full article on original website
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
Cobb County accepting applications for ARPA funds
Cobb County announced that applications are open for the latest round of funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These are not emergency relief funds for individuals or businesses. They are intended for projects that will fill a need in the community. Here is an excerpt from the county’s...
Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County
The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August 22, 2022 – Residents and businesses in a portion of Cobb County surrounding Sweat Mountain are asked to...
Sandy Springs joins cities in pact for sales tax funds
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council authorized the city to join a mutual defense agreement with neighboring cities against Futon County in negotiations over distribution of sales tax dollars. At stake is millions of dollars in annual revenue cities have been receiving from the sales tax....
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Boyd sworn in as Chief Judge for City of McDonough
McDonough attorney and City of McDonough Solicitor Pro Tem Andrea Boyd was sworn in July 28 as Chief Judge for the City of McDonough Municipal Court by Mayor Sandra Vincent. This is a historic appointment, as Boyd becomes the first African American and female Chief Judge of the City of McDonough Municipal Court.
Georgia physician pays $100K to settle allegations he issued prescriptions with a suspended license
Keith Jeffords, MD, has agreed to pay $100,000 and refrain from applying for a Drug Enforcement Administration registration for five years to resolve allegations that he issued prescriptions for controlled substances while his medical license was suspended, the U.S. Justice Department said Aug. 22. Dr. Jeffords, who operates a plastic...
“She’s Sitting There With Rudy Giuliani”: Fulton County Comes to Colorado
Editor’s note: the following is a dispatch from Aug. 16, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. You can find more of our coverage here and here. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might not follow...
Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition
A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
Locals ready to see one of FoCo’s biggest outdoor attractions return to form
Section of the Big Creek Greenway(Photo/Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Website) (Forsyth County, GA) Having days filled with work, errands, and everything in between, many folks turn to nature to unplug from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. As the Big Creek Greenway undergoes repairs, some Forsyth County residents are more than ready for the popular trail to return to its full form.
Fulton schools focus on safety, discipline issues
ATLANTA — New rules for the new school year are in place as the Fulton County School System navigates a return to the first typical school year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in spring 2020. At the Aug. 11 meeting of the Fulton County Board of Education, district leaders...
Gwinnett County city closer to lifting ban on opening liquor stores
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One Gwinnett County city still bans liquor stores from opening but it is one step closer to changing that. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was live in Grayson during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Thursday. If residents want liquor, they have to...
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
Bird flu reportedly kills 700 vultures at Noah’s Ark in Henry County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 700 wild black vultures were recently found deceased at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, according to Sen. Emanuel Jones. The Georgia Department of Agriculture believes that the birds are victims of H5N1 avian influenza. GDA officials have been at the sanctuary throughout the weekend. Georgia Department of Agriculture Policy Director Bo Warren said the agency was working with other state, federal and local agencies to “assess the situation.”
Report: Corporate landlords flooded Atlanta area with eviction filings despite CDC pandemic moratorium
ATLANTA — A congressional report examining evictions during the pandemic highlights how larger, corporate landlords were responsible for a staggering proportion of evictions that occurred in metro Atlanta despite a CDC moratorium that was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic. The report was issued last month by the...
Fentanyl overdoses jump in two metro counties
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fentanyl is a problem all over the metro Atlanta area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sunday, August 21, marks the Drug Enforcement Administration National Prevention and Awareness Day. Cobb & Douglas Public Health recently began tracking fentanyl-related overdoses and officials...
Unlicensed contractor arrested, charged with theft after Better Call Harry investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An unlicensed contractor who was originally investigated by CBS46′s Better Call Harry for failing to complete several residential construction projects has been arrested by Johns Creek police. William Otis Cox has been charged with theft by conversion and theft by deception. He appeared Monday morning...
Local school district to add speed cameras, urging drivers to slow down
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Students around Georgia are headed back to school, and yet cameras are catching drivers blowing past stopped school buses. The district’s bus depot in Marietta showed Channel 2 what they’re adding to more school buses this year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Major Roswell road project delayed until 2026
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The estimated start date for the Gateway project in Roswell has been pushed to 2026. It has also increased in cost, from $50 million to $58 million. The project will widen portions of Atlanta Street from three lanes to four and add new turn lanes and roundabouts. These would make it a more effective travel option for motorists passing through Cobb County.
Echos of the Ring Shout are still fighting Black erasure centuries later
My great-grandmother’s name was Ora Lee Fuqua. She was born on a sharecropping plantation in Central City, Ky. We were owned by the Fuqua family, a prominent white family in the South and beyond. My work retraces her story by recalling the Ring Shout. Praise houses were small wooden...
