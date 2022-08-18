ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County accepting applications for ARPA funds

Cobb County announced that applications are open for the latest round of funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These are not emergency relief funds for individuals or businesses. They are intended for projects that will fill a need in the community. Here is an excerpt from the county’s...
cobbcountycourier.com

Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County

The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August 22, 2022 – Residents and businesses in a portion of Cobb County surrounding Sweat Mountain are asked to...
appenmedia.com

Sandy Springs joins cities in pact for sales tax funds

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council authorized the city to join a mutual defense agreement with neighboring cities against Futon County in negotiations over distribution of sales tax dollars. At stake is millions of dollars in annual revenue cities have been receiving from the sales tax....
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Boyd sworn in as Chief Judge for City of McDonough

McDonough attorney and City of McDonough Solicitor Pro Tem Andrea Boyd was sworn in July 28 as Chief Judge for the City of McDonough Municipal Court by Mayor Sandra Vincent. This is a historic appointment, as Boyd becomes the first African American and female Chief Judge of the City of McDonough Municipal Court.
lawfareblog.com

“She’s Sitting There With Rudy Giuliani”: Fulton County Comes to Colorado

Editor’s note: the following is a dispatch from Aug. 16, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. You can find more of our coverage here and here. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might not follow...
eastcobbnews.com

Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition

A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
Ben Lacina

Locals ready to see one of FoCo’s biggest outdoor attractions return to form

Section of the Big Creek Greenway(Photo/Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Website) (Forsyth County, GA) Having days filled with work, errands, and everything in between, many folks turn to nature to unplug from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. As the Big Creek Greenway undergoes repairs, some Forsyth County residents are more than ready for the popular trail to return to its full form.
appenmedia.com

Fulton schools focus on safety, discipline issues

ATLANTA — New rules for the new school year are in place as the Fulton County School System navigates a return to the first typical school year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in spring 2020. At the Aug. 11 meeting of the Fulton County Board of Education, district leaders...
WGAU

Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
CBS 46

Bird flu reportedly kills 700 vultures at Noah’s Ark in Henry County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 700 wild black vultures were recently found deceased at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, according to Sen. Emanuel Jones. The Georgia Department of Agriculture believes that the birds are victims of H5N1 avian influenza. GDA officials have been at the sanctuary throughout the weekend. Georgia Department of Agriculture Policy Director Bo Warren said the agency was working with other state, federal and local agencies to “assess the situation.”
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fentanyl overdoses jump in two metro counties

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fentanyl is a problem all over the metro Atlanta area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sunday, August 21, marks the Drug Enforcement Administration National Prevention and Awareness Day. Cobb & Douglas Public Health recently began tracking fentanyl-related overdoses and officials...
CBS 46

Unlicensed contractor arrested, charged with theft after Better Call Harry investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An unlicensed contractor who was originally investigated by CBS46′s Better Call Harry for failing to complete several residential construction projects has been arrested by Johns Creek police. William Otis Cox has been charged with theft by conversion and theft by deception. He appeared Monday morning...
CBS 46

Major Roswell road project delayed until 2026

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The estimated start date for the Gateway project in Roswell has been pushed to 2026. It has also increased in cost, from $50 million to $58 million. The project will widen portions of Atlanta Street from three lanes to four and add new turn lanes and roundabouts. These would make it a more effective travel option for motorists passing through Cobb County.

