Car Fire
An early morning car fire is under investigation. Crews from Lehigh Acres Fire & Rescue were called to a home on the 1100 block of Cherokee Ave. around 4:30 Wednesday morning to find a sedan in flames. The fire also scorched the side of the home it was parked near,...
LeeTran launches new transportation system in Lehigh Acres
LeeTran is getting ready to expand a new transportation program in Lehigh Acres. It’s called the Mobility on Demand Program, and the map in this article shows the area the van will travel. County commissioners are expected to give the okay for the ULTRA On-Demand Transit service, which will...
GUILTY AS CHARGED OF ATTEMPTED FIRST-DEGREE MURDER
Katrina Mary Drakes, of Lehigh Acres, was found guilty as charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, following a four-day trial in Lee County. In April 2018, Drakes shot a man outside of an apartment complex in Fort Myers. The defendant was waiting in her SUV, for the victim to arrive home.
Citing personal matters, FMPD Chief Derrick Diggs temporarily steps aside
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs announced he is temporarily stepping aside and appointing a new acting chief due to personal matters. “To quell any recent rumors, I will confirm that Tam handling some important personal matters at this time. During my brief absence from the department, I have assigned Deputy Chief Randall Pepitone as Acting Chief of Police. He temporarily steps in with decades of law enforcement experience and continues the vision and direction we have maintained for the last 6 years.
Court documents raise questions about Lee Commissioner Mike Greenwell and his family
Newly uncovered information may raise questions about how the School District of Lee County awards contracts worth millions of dollars in taxpayer dollars to vendors. The information is part of the lawsuit between Alife Oakes and the district. It asks how and why certain decisions involving vendors were made. This...
Man wanted for stealing commercial truck tires
Authorities are searching for information after a man made off with over $5,000 in truck tires from a Lehigh Acres business. On July 13th, an individual placed an order at National Tire Wholesale for ten Sumitomo Commercial truck tires. Around 2:30 pm, a Hispanic man arrived in a white Freightliner...
Woman sentenced for PPP fraud of nearly $400,000
A Lehigh Acres woman was sentenced for Payroll Protection Program fraud of nearly $400,000. Edrica Leann Watson, 40, was sentenced to 15 months in Federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for making false statements to a financial institution. As part of her sentence, the court also entered...
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried visits Buckingham and Lehigh Acres
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried held a campaign house party today at Congressional Candidate Cindy Banyai’s Olga home on Saturday. Followed by a visit to the Veterans Park’s polling location in Lehigh Acres. Fried says she has what it takes to take down Governor Ron DeSantis. One of...
A 67-year-old woman died in a crash
A 67-year-old woman died in a crash early Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard and Alvin Avenue. At around 4:55 a.m., a pickup truck was going east on Lee Boulevard and coming toward a red light in the left turn lane. At the same time, a sedan was going west on Lee Boulevard in the outside lane.
FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES
FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES. Located on Woodward Ct off Beth Stacey Blvd. Currently Under Construction. 3 Story 54 Unit Multi Family Residential Building. Right behind this on Beth Stacey is where one of the next Storage Centers will be located too.
Car crash at the intersection of Country Club Pkwy and Joel Blvd
Deputies responded to a crash with serious injuries at the intersection of Country Club Parkway and Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. All eastbound lanes and one of the westbound lanes at this intersection were shut down. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area or seek an alternate route.
DOES SAM FISHER REPRESENTING THE FOLLOWING FELONS DISQUALIFY HIM FROM SERVING ON THE LEE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD?
Sam Fisher dedicated a good portion of his legal career representing and advocating for drug dealers, child abusers, burglars, and other violent felons. As mentioned in an earlier editorial, Fisher asked a Court to abolish a Florida Statute used by law enforcement to fight gang violence. Fisher’s motion to abolish the Florida anti-gang statute was fortunately denied. The question to the voters remains, does Sam Fisher’s extensive work representing dangerous felons an issue with Fisher’s desire to serve on the Lee County School board? This is an issue for the voters to decide. The following is a partial list of felony criminal clients Sam Fisher represented in Lee County Circuit Court.
Brush fire caused by lawnmower
No one is injured after an overheated lawnmower caused a brushfire in Lehigh Acres on Saturday. The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to Wildcat Road at about 1:00 p.m. About one acre was involved after the fire was ignited by sparks from an overheating lawn mower. The...
Lee County’s taxicab ordinance was been repealed by the County Commissioners
Starting Sept 1, 2022, taxicabs and ride-for-hire vehicles are not required to obtain a certificate to operate in Lee County. No certificate means no requirement for insurance to cover their passengers. This also means no required background checks. I would never ride in a taxicab and ride for-hire vehicle without...
Man attacked with weed eater following a payment dispute
A Lehigh Acres man is recovering after a confrontation with his lawn worker led to him being attacked by a weed eater. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office report, the victim has been using another man to cut his law for about two months. However, last week the man arrived and mowed the lawn without notifying the homeowner he would be doing so.
Lehigh Acres man arrested in connection to Tampa homicide
A man was arrested in Lee County on Tuesday suspected to be connected to a deadly shooting last July at an apartment complex in Tampa. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Darren Day, 25, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on a first-degree murder charge. Day, who...
Pollution Notice
Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Department of Environmental Protection has received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release. All information displayed was submitted by the reporting party. Type of Notice: Initial Report. Date of Notice: 08/11/2022. Incident Information. Name of Incident: Daniel Gonzalez Truck Accident –...
Crash severs utility pole on 12th Street West
A car crash on 12th Street West in Lehigh Acres broke a utility pole and temporarily knocked out power for several people on Tuesday morning. According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the crash occurred between Sunshine Boulevard North and Susan Avenue North. That segment of the road was temporarily shut down. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Electric Cooperative responded to the crash.
Iconic Island Cow restaurant catches fire on Sanibel
According to Sanibel Fire and Rescue officials, the iconic Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel caught on fire overnight. They said firefighters received the call around 11 p.m. Saturday. At one point, crews had to rush out of the building because it wasn’t safe as the flames quickly grew. They...
Ida Ave N & 4th St W in Lehigh Acres are closed due to a major traffic crash
Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Ida Ave N & 4th St W in Lehigh Acres. The roadway will be closed for the next several hours, according to LCSO. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and, if possible, seek an alternate...
