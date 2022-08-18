ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car Fire

An early morning car fire is under investigation. Crews from Lehigh Acres Fire & Rescue were called to a home on the 1100 block of Cherokee Ave. around 4:30 Wednesday morning to find a sedan in flames. The fire also scorched the side of the home it was parked near,...
LeeTran launches new transportation system in Lehigh Acres

LeeTran is getting ready to expand a new transportation program in Lehigh Acres. It’s called the Mobility on Demand Program, and the map in this article shows the area the van will travel. County commissioners are expected to give the okay for the ULTRA On-Demand Transit service, which will...
Citing personal matters, FMPD Chief Derrick Diggs temporarily steps aside

Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs announced he is temporarily stepping aside and appointing a new acting chief due to personal matters. “To quell any recent rumors, I will confirm that Tam handling some important personal matters at this time. During my brief absence from the department, I have assigned Deputy Chief Randall Pepitone as Acting Chief of Police. He temporarily steps in with decades of law enforcement experience and continues the vision and direction we have maintained for the last 6 years.
Man wanted for stealing commercial truck tires

Authorities are searching for information after a man made off with over $5,000 in truck tires from a Lehigh Acres business. On July 13th, an individual placed an order at National Tire Wholesale for ten Sumitomo Commercial truck tires. Around 2:30 pm, a Hispanic man arrived in a white Freightliner...
Woman sentenced for PPP fraud of nearly $400,000

A Lehigh Acres woman was sentenced for Payroll Protection Program fraud of nearly $400,000. Edrica Leann Watson, 40, was sentenced to 15 months in Federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for making false statements to a financial institution. As part of her sentence, the court also entered...
A 67-year-old woman died in a crash

A 67-year-old woman died in a crash early Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard and Alvin Avenue. At around 4:55 a.m., a pickup truck was going east on Lee Boulevard and coming toward a red light in the left turn lane. At the same time, a sedan was going west on Lee Boulevard in the outside lane.
FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES

FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES. Located on Woodward Ct off Beth Stacey Blvd. Currently Under Construction. 3 Story 54 Unit Multi Family Residential Building. Right behind this on Beth Stacey is where one of the next Storage Centers will be located too.
DOES SAM FISHER REPRESENTING THE FOLLOWING FELONS DISQUALIFY HIM FROM SERVING ON THE LEE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD?

Sam Fisher dedicated a good portion of his legal career representing and advocating for drug dealers, child abusers, burglars, and other violent felons. As mentioned in an earlier editorial, Fisher asked a Court to abolish a Florida Statute used by law enforcement to fight gang violence. Fisher’s motion to abolish the Florida anti-gang statute was fortunately denied. The question to the voters remains, does Sam Fisher’s extensive work representing dangerous felons an issue with Fisher’s desire to serve on the Lee County School board? This is an issue for the voters to decide. The following is a partial list of felony criminal clients Sam Fisher represented in Lee County Circuit Court.
Brush fire caused by lawnmower

No one is injured after an overheated lawnmower caused a brushfire in Lehigh Acres on Saturday. The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to Wildcat Road at about 1:00 p.m. About one acre was involved after the fire was ignited by sparks from an overheating lawn mower. The...
Man attacked with weed eater following a payment dispute

A Lehigh Acres man is recovering after a confrontation with his lawn worker led to him being attacked by a weed eater. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office report, the victim has been using another man to cut his law for about two months. However, last week the man arrived and mowed the lawn without notifying the homeowner he would be doing so.
Lehigh Acres man arrested in connection to Tampa homicide

A man was arrested in Lee County on Tuesday suspected to be connected to a deadly shooting last July at an apartment complex in Tampa. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Darren Day, 25, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on a first-degree murder charge. Day, who...
Pollution Notice

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Department of Environmental Protection has received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release. All information displayed was submitted by the reporting party. Type of Notice: Initial Report. Date of Notice: 08/11/2022. Incident Information. Name of Incident: Daniel Gonzalez Truck Accident –...
Crash severs utility pole on 12th Street West

A car crash on 12th Street West in Lehigh Acres broke a utility pole and temporarily knocked out power for several people on Tuesday morning. According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the crash occurred between Sunshine Boulevard North and Susan Avenue North. That segment of the road was temporarily shut down. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Electric Cooperative responded to the crash.
Iconic Island Cow restaurant catches fire on Sanibel

According to Sanibel Fire and Rescue officials, the iconic Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel caught on fire overnight. They said firefighters received the call around 11 p.m. Saturday. At one point, crews had to rush out of the building because it wasn’t safe as the flames quickly grew. They...
