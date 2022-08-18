ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you know who these people are? FBI seeks information on suspects in string of Memphis area robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a string of business robberies across Memphis. The FBI said on Jan. 11, 2022, at about 11:15 a.m., the suspects, armed with rifles and handguns, robbed the people at the Hertz Rental Car in the 7400 block of Sonic Dr., near 385 and S Germantown Rd. Investigators said two vehicles that were stolen have since been recovered.
Man charged with kidnapping woman, forcing her to take money out of ATM, then stealing her car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars, accused of kidnapping a woman in Cordova, making her withdraw money from an ATM, then stealing her car. Memphis Police said on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, the woman was in the 2700 block of Wolfcreek Parkway, not far from Highway 64 and Germantown Road and Wolfchase Galleria, when a man kidnapped her, implying her had a weapon.
Missing 61-year-old man found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch Alert for a missing 61-year-old man overnight. MPD said the man went missing August 21 around 8:53 p.m. He had last been seen in the 1300 Block of Decatur. Memphis Police canceled the City Watch Alert not long after...
Memphis police to monitor business surveillance systems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new partnership could help cut down on crime in Memphis. According to The Daily Memphian, by the end of the year, the Memphis Police Department will have quicker, direct access to surveillance footage from some businesses. If a crime happens at a business, investigators would...
Woman dies after being shot in the back on Madison Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after she was shot in the back Monday afternoon in the Medical District, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Madison Avenue around 2 p.m. Police said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
Memphis man convicted of shooting deaths of two women in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who arranged a date with two women online and then shot them both was convicted Friday on two counts of first-degree murder. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted Darrin Walker, 26, after a five-day trial, with both counts carrying life sentences. He will learn on Sept. 23 whether the sentences will be concurrent or consecutive.
Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Men charged with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary head to trial in December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for Dec. 5, 2022, for the two men indicted with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Phil Trenary in 2018. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarius Richardson were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Richardson was also indicted on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle risking injury or death. Both remain in custody without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
Tanker truck on fire closed miles of I-40 in East Arkansas Monday

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A tanker truck that caught fire on I-40 in East Arkansas caused miles of closures Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. ARDOT said the truck, hauling diesel fuel, caught fire near mile marker 245 outside of Forrest City, Arkansas. Arkansas State Police said...
Suspect accused in the murder of Whitehaven activist identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have now identified the female suspect in the Saturday night shooting that took the life of 60-year-old Whitehaven community activist Yvonne Nelson. According to Memphis Police Department, 32-year-old Tifanee Wright is now wanted for murder. MPD said that although the shooting was first believed to...
Suspects identified after shot fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified two men wanted after a shot was fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria Thursday. According to MPD, shots were fired from inside the mall about 12:40 p.m. Investigators said a victim was in a fight with Joshua Smith at the mall. They said the victim headed to one store and was followed by Smith and a second man identified as Ben Winston.
Two dead after shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead after a shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis Thursday evening. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Shelby Drive and Faronia Road at 6:45 p.m. Police said both men, who are 40 and 43 years old, were...
19-year-old critical after crashing into tree in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after a crash Wednesday in Arlington. Traffic investigators were called to the scene of a single car crash about noon on Larry Anderson Ln. near I-40. They said a vehicle had struck a tree.
