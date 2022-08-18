MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a string of business robberies across Memphis. The FBI said on Jan. 11, 2022, at about 11:15 a.m., the suspects, armed with rifles and handguns, robbed the people at the Hertz Rental Car in the 7400 block of Sonic Dr., near 385 and S Germantown Rd. Investigators said two vehicles that were stolen have since been recovered.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO