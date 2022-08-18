Read full article on original website
Related
Car leads Memphis Police on high-speed chase after hitting MPD cruiser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in police custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase through the streets of Memphis Monday night. Memphis Police said the incident started at a traffic stop on Franklin Street and Summer Avenue, when a car that had been pulled over hit an empty MPD squad car.
Are crooks putting chemicals on car door handles to get victims sick so they can rob them?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have not received any reports after social media posts this weekend claimed two people became sick after some sort of substance was placed on their door handles at a Mid-South store. According to the posts, two people became sick after some sort...
Do you know who these people are? FBI seeks information on suspects in string of Memphis area robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a string of business robberies across Memphis. The FBI said on Jan. 11, 2022, at about 11:15 a.m., the suspects, armed with rifles and handguns, robbed the people at the Hertz Rental Car in the 7400 block of Sonic Dr., near 385 and S Germantown Rd. Investigators said two vehicles that were stolen have since been recovered.
Man charged with kidnapping woman, forcing her to take money out of ATM, then stealing her car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars, accused of kidnapping a woman in Cordova, making her withdraw money from an ATM, then stealing her car. Memphis Police said on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, the woman was in the 2700 block of Wolfcreek Parkway, not far from Highway 64 and Germantown Road and Wolfchase Galleria, when a man kidnapped her, implying her had a weapon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing 61-year-old man found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch Alert for a missing 61-year-old man overnight. MPD said the man went missing August 21 around 8:53 p.m. He had last been seen in the 1300 Block of Decatur. Memphis Police canceled the City Watch Alert not long after...
Memphis police to monitor business surveillance systems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new partnership could help cut down on crime in Memphis. According to The Daily Memphian, by the end of the year, the Memphis Police Department will have quicker, direct access to surveillance footage from some businesses. If a crime happens at a business, investigators would...
Woman dies after being shot in the back on Madison Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after she was shot in the back Monday afternoon in the Medical District, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Madison Avenue around 2 p.m. Police said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
Memphis man convicted of shooting deaths of two women in southeast Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who arranged a date with two women online and then shot them both was convicted Friday on two counts of first-degree murder. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted Darrin Walker, 26, after a five-day trial, with both counts carrying life sentences. He will learn on Sept. 23 whether the sentences will be concurrent or consecutive.
Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Men charged with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary head to trial in December
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for Dec. 5, 2022, for the two men indicted with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Phil Trenary in 2018. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarius Richardson were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Richardson was also indicted on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle risking injury or death. Both remain in custody without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
Tanker truck on fire closed miles of I-40 in East Arkansas Monday
FORREST CITY, Ark. — A tanker truck that caught fire on I-40 in East Arkansas caused miles of closures Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. ARDOT said the truck, hauling diesel fuel, caught fire near mile marker 245 outside of Forrest City, Arkansas. Arkansas State Police said...
Memphis woman charged after police said she left one-year-old alone in a car with no air conditioning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged after police said she left a one-year-old along in her car with the windows up and no air conditioning while she was inside a Millington McDonald’s. According to the affidavit, police were called to the restaurant in the 7800 block...
Suspect accused in the murder of Whitehaven activist identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have now identified the female suspect in the Saturday night shooting that took the life of 60-year-old Whitehaven community activist Yvonne Nelson. According to Memphis Police Department, 32-year-old Tifanee Wright is now wanted for murder. MPD said that although the shooting was first believed to...
Suspects identified after shot fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified two men wanted after a shot was fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria Thursday. According to MPD, shots were fired from inside the mall about 12:40 p.m. Investigators said a victim was in a fight with Joshua Smith at the mall. They said the victim headed to one store and was followed by Smith and a second man identified as Ben Winston.
The final round of rental and utility assistance for Shelby County residents closes on August 31
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program that rescued thousands of Shelby County families from homelessness for nearly two years is ending. The Memphis and Shelby County federal Emergency Rental Assistance program is accepting final applications by August 31. Qualifying applicants can get up to 14 months of utility or rent...
Two dead after shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead after a shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis Thursday evening. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Shelby Drive and Faronia Road at 6:45 p.m. Police said both men, who are 40 and 43 years old, were...
Two arrested, one wanted in deadly West Memphis shooting
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two suspects have been arrested and another is wanted after a deadly shooting in West Memphis in June. According to the West Memphis Police Department, Tayshaun Worles, 21, and Vincent Williams, 18, both from West Memphis, were booked into the Crittenden County jail Monday. West...
TN Comptroller says though Shelby County Clerk closed to deal with backlog, Wanda Halbert is in Jamaica
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is closed this week after Clerk Wanda Halbert said all locations would close so they could catch up on a backlog of services. But according to the Tennessee State Comptroller, Halbert isn’t even in the country while the ‘catching up’ is happening.
Tennessee Comptroller's Office describes temporary Shelby County Clerk's Office closures as 'unusual'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Long lines again packed out at Shelby County Clerk's Office locations across the Memphis area Friday. They'll be closed for a week starting Monday, meaning customers will have just three business days left in the month to get new license plates or renewed tags when those locations reopen August 29.
19-year-old critical after crashing into tree in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after a crash Wednesday in Arlington. Traffic investigators were called to the scene of a single car crash about noon on Larry Anderson Ln. near I-40. They said a vehicle had struck a tree.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0