Mike Gould
4d ago
A study to make it safer for crossing? How about the people cross at crosswalks which they are intended to do so lawfully. You dont need to spend more tax payers money for frivilous research.
toohot4you
4d ago
how would it "slow traffic" there would seem to be more with only one lane instead of two,not to mention aren't there other things to be addressed instead of this?
Chooch Santos
4d ago
JUST MAYBE that money could be used for sidewalks so people AREN'T walking, or riding in the roads
Work on M-37 will result in traffic detours this week
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Total closures of M-37 between Newaygo and White Cloud will result in daytime traffic detours this week. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, M-37 will be closed for road work between Evergreen Drive in Newaygo and 40th Street, according to a bulletin from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Largest deep water port in West Michigan opens
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
Oil waste fire draws huge response, closes highway overnight
COMSTOCK PARK, MI — A large industrial fire which drew crews from around Kent County and forced a partial highway closure has left an environmental cleanup in its wake. Waste oil and chemical-laden firefighting water from the blaze at Future Environmental will need to be excavated alongside U.S. 131 near Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
‘There should be no hazard there': Clean up continues after industrial fire
Plainfield Township Fire Department says one of their biggest concerns was about the fire's environmental impact.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
$120M community development planned for Muskegon
A reimagined community development along the lakeshore is set to begin construction this week. Harbor 31 Development, the city of Muskegon, Sen. Jon Bumstead and other project leaders will come together Thursday, Aug. 25, to break ground on Harbor 31, a $120 million development at 650 Terrace St. on the shore of Muskegon Lake.
Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
New Grand Rapids-Area Splash Pad Opens This Weekend
The newest splash pad in the Grand Rapids area is opening this weekend at Gezon Park at 1940 52nd St. Last fall we told you abut the $6 million in upgrades coming to Gezon Park in Wyoming- well, phase one is now complete!. Wyoming Mayor, Jack Poll said in a...
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Sunday night
Skate park in Muskegon moving forward after site near downtown identified
MUSKEGON, MI – Design concepts for a new skate park near downtown Muskegon and Heritage Landing are expected to be pursued by the city of Muskegon. The city has prepared a request for qualifications from firms able to provide design ideas and cost estimates for a skate park at Rotary Park.
Flashing yellow? Flashing Red? When do you stop for school buses?
Rules of the road for approaching and stopping for school buses in Michigan. What the flashing lights mean.
West Michigan manufacturer plans $7.2M expansion, 10 new jobs in Holland Township
HOLLAND, MI — Metal Flow, a manufacturer in Holland Township that specializes in automotive components, is building a new facility adjacent to its headquarters at 11694 James St., a $7.2 million investment that’s expected to create 10 jobs. Kelly Springer, the company’s CEO, said the new building is...
‘I will probably be here every week,’ says Whole Foods Market shopper at grand opening
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Whole Foods Market, a natural and organic foods grocery store chain, opened its first West Michigan store last week at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE. in Kentwood. “I will be here probably every week, maybe a little more often now that I see there’s a whole kitchen,” said Michelle Taveras, of Grand Rapids, who attended the Aug. 17 grand opening with her husband, Ruben.
Crews battling two house fires rescue cats in Norton Shores
Two homes caught fire in Norton Shores on Monday, firefighters say.
whtc.com
Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake
SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
LOOK: West Michigan Concert Venue, Historic Building Up For Sale
Last month we told you that a unique West Michigan music venue would be permanently closing after 11 years in operation. Now the historic building has been listed for sale. Take a tour of the renovated space originally built in 1919 below. Seven Steps Up in Spring Lake is Shutting...
Fox17
Ada Township man dies after hitting tree in Vergennes Township
VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old Ada Township man has died after a crash in Vergennes Township Monday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before 8:30 a.m. near Bailey Drive and Cumberland Avenue. We’re told the man drove west in a pickup truck when...
Driver killed in crash after vehicle strikes tree in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 52-year-old Ada Township man died after police said his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the fatal crash on Monday, Aug. 22, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.
First day back at West Michigan school is all smiles
KENTWOOD, MI – Austin Rahe woke up extra early in preparation for the first day of fourth grade at Explorer Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 22. The 9-year-old was awake at 5 a.m. and stood by the door fully dressed and ready to go by 7 a.m. – even though school wouldn’t start for another two hours that morning, his mom, Erica Rahe told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press Monday morning.
Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district
MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
