Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News
The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
Yardbarker
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes
Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors
Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Isaiah Thomas Help Bring Seattle Back on the NBA Map
From the looks of it, there is still a lot of NBA hype in Seattle. The post LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Isaiah Thomas Help Bring Seattle Back on the NBA Map appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Fires A Warning Shot To The NBA On Teaming Up With Dejounte Murray: "You Can't Double One Or The Other, And If You Do, It's Really Pick Your Poison."
After a disappointing early playoff exit in 2022, the Atlanta Hawks realized that changes were required if they are to be contenders in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. They surprisingly made it all the way to the Conference Finals in 2021 but lost to the Bucks even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the last two games, and then this year, the Heat just hounded Trae Young, and the Hawks had no one else stepping up.
Yardbarker
Knicks' Latest Donovan Mitchell Offer Unloads Record-Breaker
According to Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz offered a resounding "non" to the New York Knicks' latest offer for Donovan Mitchell. In his latest for The Athletic, Charania notes that the newest New York package out west featured Evan Fournier joining Obi Toppin, five first-round picks (two unprotected), and cash considerations. Utah, apparently bent on more picks and young talent for the full-on rebuild that would commence upon Mitchell's departure, rejected the deal and has continued to stand its ground with a confidence fueled by the fact that the three-time All-Star is under contract for the next three seasons.
Yardbarker
ESPN Insider Says Donovan Mitchell's Price Tag Still Too High For The Miami Heat
When the NBA offseason began, one of the hot topics around the league was Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell's next team. With training camp set to open in a month, one of the hot topics around the league is still Mitchell's next team. The Miami Heat were among the teams chasing Mitchell but they may not enough assets to pull off a deal.
Away, RJ? Why RJ Barrett Could Join Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Pursuit
Could the Knicks be tempted to set the current franchise face free?
Victor Oladipo and Russell Westbrook continue offseason work: ‘Might not be on the same team, but we’re still on the same team’
During this offseason, Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has shown off his strong bond with another player looking to make a comeback, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. The two players are coming back in different directions, with Oladipo hoping to put aside injuries from the past couple of years....
NBA Executive Identifies Guards For Mavericks To Target
The Dallas Mavericks came into the offseason looking to upgrade their frontcourt. They accomplished that right away by acquiring Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. Dallas would double down on the center upgrade when they signed JaVale McGee in free agency using a chunk of their mid-level exception.
Lakers: NBA Expert Reveals Rob Pelinka's View of Myles Turner-Buddy Hield Trade
Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka seems skeptical of adding Pacers Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to the roster
5 things to know from the Vikings' preseason loss to the 49ers
Kellen Mond had a rough night, failing to make a statement for the backup QB job.
Knicks adding new courtside season tickets for $3K apiece
The New York Knicks have some of the most expensive game tickets in the league, and they’re about to get even less affordable. The New York Knicks have some of the most expensive game tickets in the league, with the cheapest seats typically starting over $100. Team owner James Dolan is planning for a new section of ultra-premium courtside seats that are expected to sell for as much as $3K per ticket, according to the New York Post.
