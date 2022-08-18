Read full article on original website
Vermont receives 250 single-dose vials of Mpox vaccine
In an effort to combat monkeypox, now being referred to as Mpox or HMPX, the Vermont Department of Health has received 250 single-dose vials of the vaccine. Monica Ogelby, the Immunization Program Manager for the DOH says that a single vial can now be split into five individual doses, which is just as effective.
NYS aligns with CDC COVID guidance for schools
ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)–Governor Hochul announced on Monday that New York State is aligning with the recent COVID guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. “The CDC is no longer recommending quarantining due to exposure. So let’s lay this out. If a student or teacher is exposed, has a close contact who is exposed, and they don’t have symptoms— they no longer have to go home and will stay in school,” explained Hochul.
Castelli, Putorti, make final push ahead of primary
Plattsburgh, NY — With the New York Primary less than a day away, Democratic candidates Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti are still battling for the right to take on Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in the 21st District. As each candidate tries to get their message out to voters one last...
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
Vermont State Fair in Rutland sees high attendance
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Fair is open once again in Rutland. The 176th annual event kicked off Tuesday, and the fairgrounds are busy. Wednesday is Children’s Day, so anyone 12 and under gets in for free. But visitors we spoke with say you don’t need to be under 12 to have fun at the fair.
2 Possible Drownings in NH Saturday
A kayaker was found unresponsive in the water of Conner Pond in Ossipee in one of two possible drownings in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Unit was called around 3:50 p.m. and brought the man to shore. He was pronounced dead after CPR was administered by first responders that failed to revive him.
Maine AG: Augusta and Lewiston officers involved in shootings acted in ‘self-defense’
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Office of Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released two reports Friday concluding officers in Augusta and Lewiston “acted in self defense” when firing at subjects in separate incidents. The determinations bring the total number of open investigations into Maine police shootings to 19,...
"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say
LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Vermont mobile home parks having a moment
Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility. New details on security breach at Vermont health center. Updated: 5 hours ago. The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a...
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Pennsylvania man arrested for buying, selling body parts on Facebook
Police in Pennsylvania arrested a man they said was allegedly purchasing and selling human remains from Arkansas on Facebook.
Former city clerk and former assistant city clerk of small Missouri community accused of stealing $660,000
Two former employees of the small St. Louis County city of Flordell Hills were accused in a grand jury indictment Wednesday of stealing a total of $663,000 over six years, well over the city’s typical annual budget. Maureen Woodson, the former city clerk, and Donna Thompson, the former assistant...
Motorcyclist killed in St. Albans crash
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a motorcyclist killed in a crash in St. Albans was driving at a high rate of speed and was not wearing a helmet. It happened on Maquam Shore Road at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Ryea Jr., 23,...
Former Maine prosecutor avoids jail time after admitting to destroying evidence
BANGOR, Maine — A former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney will not spend any time in jail for her role in a $13 million illegal marijuana operation in western Maine. A judge sentenced Kalya Alves Wednesday to two years probation and assessed her a $2,000 fine. She had faced...
