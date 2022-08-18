ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

4 Kansas universities receive over $1M in grant funds, here’s why

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HukXe_0hMXTvvj00

KANSAS ( KSNT ) – Over $50 million in grant awards are being distributed to universities and colleges in multiple states across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, a total of $51.7 million in 189 grant awards are being sent to institutions of higher education across the U.S. as part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program. This program provides grants to universities and colleges for projects meant to provide disadvantaged college students effective preparation for doctoral studies.

“When we look at U.S. students studying to become our future physicians, professors, scientists and other crucial professionals requiring graduate degrees, many demographic groups are underrepresented, including first-generation college students and those from low-income families,” said Nasser Paydar, assistant secretary, Office of Postsecondary Education. “McNair grants fund projects at universities and colleges that help underrepresented students to access doctoral programs.”

For sale: Historic Leavenworth home listed at $315,000

Four higher education institutions in Kansas will be receiving cash as part of the McNair program. These include:

  • Kansas State University – $293,317
  • University of Kansas Center for Research, Inc. – $323,066
  • Wichita State University – $293,316
  • Emporia State University – $261,888

McNair grant funding allows projects at institutions of higher education to provide students opportunities for research or other scholarly activities, such as summer internships and seminars. McNair-funded initiatives also prepare students for doctoral study through tutoring, academic counseling and assistance with securing admission to and financial assistance for enrollment in graduate programs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

State of Kansas needs 900 workers, holds job fair Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair this Wednesday, Aug. 24. The online job fair will include full and part-time job openings in the state’s 98 government agencies. There are approximately 900 workers needed. “We have 35 job openings available in the Department of Commerce alone right now,” […]
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans

How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
classiccountry1070.com

Kansas Secretary of State says vote recount shows no systemic fraud

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab released the results Monday of a recount that was conducted for two races and a ballot question from the August 2nd primary election, and he said the results show there is no systemic fraud in the state’s election process. The recounts were requested...
KSNT News

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights has been affirmed through a partial hand recount, a move forced by two Republican activists. Nine of the state’s 105 counties conducted the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emporia State University#Kansas State University#College#Wichita State University
WIBW

FEMA records show Kansas COVID victims received $25 million funeral funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released how much money has been granted so far to reimburse funeral expenses for COVID-19 victims. In the state of Kansas, nearly 5,000 applications had been submitted, with nearly 4,000 awards granted, equaling about $25 million dollars approved for funeral expenses. The average benefit of the program was around $6,500 dollars per victim.
KSN News

Kansas nuclear power plant to undergo emergency preparedness exercise

COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A one-day nuclear power plant exercise is being planned at the end of the month for the Wolf Creek Generating Station. The state of Kansas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Coffey County will all participate in the exercise scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31. This routine exercise aims to […]
KSNT News

Spielberg among donors in $22M Kansas campaign on abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals with the state as of this […]
KSNT News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

KANSAS (KSNT) – Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died on Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Democratic Party. Rep. Finney served in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2009. She died at 63-years-old. Her cause of death is unknown at this time. Gov. Laura Kelly posted on social media about the Representative’s death. “Kansas lost a […]
adastraradio.com

KCC Approves Settlement for Kansas Gas to Recover Winter Storm Costs

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has approved a settlement agreement and financing order giving Kansas Gas Service (KGS) authorization to issue securitized bonds to recover $328 million in deferred costs and associated carrying costs resulting from the 2021 winter storm. The use of low interest securitized bonds is expected to save ratepayers $35 to $46 million compared to recovery through traditional rates.
KSNT News

Kansas State Treasurer recount wraps up, here’s the results

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The final results for the recount of the Republican Kansas State Treasurer race from the Primary Election are in. The Kansas Secretary of the State’s Office has released the final recount numbers for the State Treasurer race between Senator Caryn Tyson and Representative Steven Johnson. Those results can be found in the […]
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue,...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
Four States Home Page

Kansas law enforcement increase presence for Labor Day travel

GALENA, Ks. — Law enforcement is ramping up its presence across the state of Kansas. It’s part of the You Drink, You Drive, You Lose campaign. It got underway this weekend and continues through September 7th. The campaign is meant to help remove impaired and reckless drivers from the road since traffic is expected to […]
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits

There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
Great Bend Post

'What Kansas Means to Me' student photo contest

Get your cameras ready! The Happy Birthday, Kansas! Photo Contest is now accepting submissions. This year’s theme is “What Kansas Means to Me” and is open to students in first through 12th grade during the 2022 school year. Photos must be taken of Kansas by the student in 2022. First place in each grade level will receive iPads and second place in each grade level will receive Kindles. The contest closes on January 9, 2023 at 5:00. Winners will be notified and awards will be announced at the Kansas Day celebration at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka on January 27, 2023. This contest sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. #kansashistory.
KSNT News

KSNT News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy