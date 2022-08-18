Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
First Ever Twin Ports Music Festival Comes to Earth Rider
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Crowds were swarming to Earth Rider Saturday to check out the first ever Twin Ports Music Festival. Six bands from Minnesota and Wisconsin teamed up to put on this music festival, after one they were supposed to perform at got cancelled. Event organizer Jon Miller said he...
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public Of Phone Scam
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents about a phone scam hitting the area. According to authorities, an unknown person is impersonating members of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and telling victims they have missed jury duty or missed a court date.
