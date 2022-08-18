Read full article on original website
Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: August 22, 2022
Over the past 72 hours, 54 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
Facing Death Penalty, Murderer of Chubby and Jared Cops a Plea
SAN ANGELO, TX – The wheels of justice continue to move in the case of The State of Texas vs. Dwayne Chadwick as he was in court Monday to plead to a lesser offense of two counts of murder instead of capital murder as he was originally charged. Chadwick admitted he was the murderer in the sordid tale about the two murder victims, Jared Lohse and a man Jared called his “dad,” Jack “Chubby” Harris. The two were shot in their faces and their bodies burned in a fully-engulfed house fire in the wee early morning hours of March 20, 2019. Monday morning, the Tom Green County Judicial System…
How a murder investigation made the first Crime Stoppers program
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Crime Stopper Programs have been aiding in the capture of criminals since the late 1970s due to the diligence and creativity one Detective took to solve the murder of a college student. According to the Concho Valley Crime Stoppers website, the story begins with the murder of Michael Carmen who was […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Parole Violations & Weed Possession Arrests Tops Friday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman arrested for assault with deadly weapon after shooting a man in the leg
Witnesses said Valdez fired the gun, shot Lira in the leg, and proceeded to leave the scene.
Aggravated Kidnapping: Farmer John breaks in through back window
On August 15th Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call from a female stating "Help me", "Help me"' and "He's trying to kill me".
UPDATE: San Angelo Health Officials Report 2nd Covid-19 Fatality Monday
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials Monday confirmed a second Covid-19 related fatality. The first victim was a man in his 70s from Menard County who was fully vaccinated; the second was a man in his 80s from Tom Green County who was also fully vaccinated. The following is the report from COSA Health officials. There is a new COVID-19 death to report today. New deaths: 2 - Male, 70s, Menard County: fully vaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 558 (360 from Tom Green County and 198 from other counties) - Male, 80s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green…
San Angelo LIVE!
Habitual Criminal Sentenced to Prison for Several Crimes Including Stealing & Crashing a San Angelo Police Cruiser
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man who's had several run-ins with the law was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to 12 charges filed against him. According to court documents, Michael Ray Rodriguez, 26, was charged with one count of burglary of a habitation, two counts of assault against a pregnant person, two counts of evading arrest with a vehicle, one count of assault against a peace officer, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, one count of evading arrest that caused serious bodily injury, and violation of a protective order and stalking.
Menard County highlights wanted habitation burglar
Be on the lookout for Carey Thomas Sherrod in Brady and Menard County.
SAPD warns of area avoidance due to structure fire
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has sent an alert out, asking everyone to avoid Martin Luther King Drive and 24th/25th Street near Stardust Mobile Home due to a structure fire. The cause of the fire as well as when the fire will clear is currently unknown.
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported by Tom Green County Health Department
Shortly after reporting the death of a single patient from COVID-19, the City of San Angelo reported the death of one more patient on August 22, 2022.
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | Habitual Criminal Sent to Prison
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson joins Matt Trammell to take about the Fall Sweep Event that Keep San Angelo Beautiful is hosting. Also, a San Angelo woman has been arrested for shooting a man in the leg, a habitual criminal its going to prison for stealing a cop car, San Angelo received some much needed rain, and a scary rollover crash along north 277 sends one to the hospital.
Vandals Intentionally Destroy Green at Bentwood Country Club
SAN ANGELO — The Bentwood Country Club is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to who destroyed the green on hole No. 6. overnight. According to the club’s Facebook page, on Aug. 21, staff discovered that the green on hole 6 had been completely destroyed.
2 Persons Injured After Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
Assistant Public Information Officer Kelsey Hernandez stated that 2 people were injured on Thursday afternoon in a motor vehicle crash. The incident is reported to have taken place at the intersection of 19th St and N. Bryant.
Trash Build up Along Loop 306 Concerns Residents
SAN ANGELO – Over the past few weeks the trash seems to continuously build up around Loop 306 especially between Foster Rd. and Knickerbocker Rd. Because of that, San Angelo LIVE! has received a number of complaints from citizens about the views on their daily commute. San Angelo LIVE! took the tips and ran with the story. One person that we spoke to was San Angelo's trash expert Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful. She explained why sometimes it looks like Woodstock '99. "You may be at your home, you may be at an event and you throw some trash in the back of your pickup. You…
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Trailer House Fire Shuts Down Traffic on MLK Blvd. Sunday Afternoon
SAN ANGELO — A stove top fire in a single wide trailer house shut down a portion of Martin Luther King Blvd. on Sunday evening. According to our reporter on scene, on Aug. 21 at around 5 p.m., firefighters and paramedics with the San Angelo Fire Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of MLK BLVD. for the report of a fire. Scanner reports indicated that the fire was allegedly coming from the stove of the mobile home.
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: August 19, 2022
New positive cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in Tom Green County. Read the latest report from the City of San Angelo to learn more.
San Angelo, Texas Salon Owner Charged with Hate Crime after Drunken Assault
For many, going out for a night of drinks is meant to be fun. Its a time to get together with your friends and act a little silly just to make each other laugh. For others, alcohol is their albatross. Meaning they do not know how to handle what they are drinking. They keep drinking it, though, to try and make themselves look tough or to not be scorned for not being able to drink it. It doesn't excuse the actions of this San Angelo, Texas salon owner but she clearly cannot handle whatever it is she likes to drink.
What to do in San Angelo: August 22 through August 28
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here is what’s happening in San Angelo during the week of August 22, 2022, until August 28, 2022. Monday, August 22 A Texas Tribute Bob and Kelli Phillips of the Texas Country Reporter will be celebrating the Lone Star State with our symphony orchestra. A Texas Tribute is an exclusive event […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Whatacrash: Lunch Time Crash Shuts Down Intersection
SAN ANGELO, TX – Two people were injured during a lunch time crash on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of 19th St. and N. Bryant near Whataburger. According to the Assistant Public Information Officer Kelsey Hernandez, on Aug. 18 at around 1:30 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 19th and N. Bryant for the report of a major crash involving a blue Mitsubishi Outlander and a white Honda Civic.
FOX West Texas
Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT
Abilene and San Angelo local newshttps://www.myfoxzone.com/
Comments / 0