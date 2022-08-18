ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pymnts

South African Central Bank Allows FIs to Serve Crypto Accounts

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is moving forward with a recommendation to let banks deal with companies handling crypto assets. The new guidelines published by the bank says the banks can now act as a “conduit” for funds from crypto asset service providers, and can deal with customers willing to purchase or receive payments in that way.
pymnts

Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors

Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
CURRENCIES
pymnts

What Headwinds? B2B Digital Payments Shift Still Growing

Payment digitization continues its inexorable march to dominance. Lest one is tempted to think that momentum might have slowed after the pandemic served as an explosive catalyst to the upside in the number of businesses automating manual billing processes, at least one digital platform’s latest results belie that notion.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

HealthTech Company UpHealth Closes $67.5M in Debt Financing

Digital health company UpHealth has closed a convertible debt financing sale for $67.5 million, the company announced in a press release Friday (Aug. 19). The sale involves a new series of variable rate convertible senior secured notes due Dec. 15, 2025. According to the release, the transaction raised $22.5 million in gross cash proceeds after paying for a repurchase of $45 million principal amount of its 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2026.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Standard Bank Looks to Expand Amid Rising Competition in South Africa

South Africa's largest lender wants to use its position to expand its business banking services amid increasing competition. As Bloomberg News reported Friday (Aug. 19), Standard Bank Group hopes to make the most of its scale and geographical footprint to fuel its growth, CEO Sim Tshabalala said. That could mean...
pymnts

R3 Finds a Niche Helping Financial Firms Work Together

It’s fair to say that when it comes to turning the promise of blockchain into the reality of blockchain, catching up with the hype cycle is a long, slow process, particularly among companies in regulated financial markets. But it’s happening, Charley Cooper, managing director of R3, a developer of...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Indonesian eCommerce Firm Tokopedia Adds BNPL Option

Indonesian eCommerce company Tokopedia has added a buy now, pay later (BNPL) option to the range of digital payment methods it accepts. With the new GoPayLater Cicil, select Tokopedia customers can shop on the company’s platform and then choose to pay in installments over one, three, six or 12 months, according to a report from The Jakarta Post.
pymnts

FinTech Banks Fill SME Funding Gap Created by Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In the post-Brexit scramble to maintain their European footholds and take advantage of European passporting rules, a slew of U.K. businesses turned to FinTech-friendly Lithuania, catapulting the small Baltic state and its capital city, Vilnius, into a leadership position on Europe’s FinTech scene. According to Mantvydas Štareika, CEO at...
pymnts

Report: Singapore FinTech FinAccel Aims to Raise $100M

Singaporean FinTech FinAccel reportedly aims to raise $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. That valuation would be one-quarter lower than the $2 billion valuation it had in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter and added that a FinAccel representative declined to comment.
BUSINESS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: SMBs Prefer Digital Tools Over In-Branch Banking

The rapid digitization of the banking industry is transforming the types of products and services corporate clients are demanding from their financial institutions (FIs). Though businesses have been slowly adopting digital banking solutions for years, the demand for these digital offerings is greater than ever. Businesses do not just expect online banking tools; in many cases, they actually need them to stay competitive in a digital-first world.
pymnts

Morocco’s Startups Bring International Fleet Management Into the Digital Age

As a key facilitator of intercontinental trade, Morocco plays a critical role in the global logistics space. Home to Africa’s largest port by cargo capacity in Tangier Med, numerous shipping routes connect Morocco to Spain at the only land border between Europe and North Africa. This gives Morocco a unique position in trade corridors between the two regions.
pymnts

Voice of the CFO: Legacy Systems Impede Cross-Border Payments

Mark Himelfarb is the chief financial officer of Accolite Digital, a generalist digital transformation services provider, and has been with the firm for 15 months. When he started, his marching orders were to standardize disparate systems across lines of business and international operation borders to establish a digital foundation that could help the company scale for growth.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Platforms Expand to Better Serve Markets

Today in B2B payments, three B2B platforms, Omnibiz, CBC24 and Shoptreo, are expanding to meet the needs of the buyers and sellers they serve. Plus, payments and financing startup BlueTape has raised $55 million to help it provide financing and payments services to companies in the construction industry. Nigerian B2B...
The Guardian

Billionaire Patrick Drahi allowed to keep BT stake after security review

The billionaire Patrick Drahi will not be forced to cut his stake in BT after the UK government ruled the investment did not pose any national security implications. The entrepreneur, who moved to France as a teenager and holds Israeli, French and Portuguese citizenships, is BT’s biggest shareholder and has previously pursued debt-fuelled deals to buy assets in France, the US, Portugal and Israel.
pymnts

Today in Crypto: DTCC Debuts Private Blockchain for Settlements; CryptoPunks NFT Floor Price Overtakes Bored Apes

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a post-trade market infrastructure for the financial services industry around the world, debuted a distributed ledger technology (DLT) with its new Project Ion platform, a company news release said Monday (Aug. 22). Project Ion is parallel processing around 100,000 bilateral equity transactions a...
MARKETS
pymnts

Small and Large Merchants Alike Lose Significant Revenues to Disputed Payments

We might term disputed card transactions the equal opportunity challenge for merchants large and small. And there’s a disconnect between the thought that using homegrown solutions for those disputes is more effective than using a provider and the reality. To that end, the report Dispute-Prevention Solutions: The Bottom-Line Benefits...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Celero Commerce Buys Community Bankers Merchant Services

Nonbank payment processor Celero Commerce has bought Community Bankers Merchant Services (CBMS) to add more options for payments processing, a press release said. CBMS provides electronic transaction processing for community and regional banks. It was founded in 1989 and has worked with various banks, offering a suite of payment processing solutions for smaller customers.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FuturePay Offers Revolving Credit to Online Merchants

FuturePay, an eCommerce financing company, has made its MyTab revolving credit platform available for online merchants. “The MyTab solution is an alternative to traditional credit card and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) installment loan offerings,” FuturePay said in a news release Monday (Aug. 22). The solution operates independently from...
CREDITS & LOANS
