South African Central Bank Allows FIs to Serve Crypto Accounts
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is moving forward with a recommendation to let banks deal with companies handling crypto assets. The new guidelines published by the bank says the banks can now act as a “conduit” for funds from crypto asset service providers, and can deal with customers willing to purchase or receive payments in that way.
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors
Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
What Headwinds? B2B Digital Payments Shift Still Growing
Payment digitization continues its inexorable march to dominance. Lest one is tempted to think that momentum might have slowed after the pandemic served as an explosive catalyst to the upside in the number of businesses automating manual billing processes, at least one digital platform’s latest results belie that notion.
HealthTech Company UpHealth Closes $67.5M in Debt Financing
Digital health company UpHealth has closed a convertible debt financing sale for $67.5 million, the company announced in a press release Friday (Aug. 19). The sale involves a new series of variable rate convertible senior secured notes due Dec. 15, 2025. According to the release, the transaction raised $22.5 million in gross cash proceeds after paying for a repurchase of $45 million principal amount of its 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2026.
Standard Bank Looks to Expand Amid Rising Competition in South Africa
South Africa's largest lender wants to use its position to expand its business banking services amid increasing competition. As Bloomberg News reported Friday (Aug. 19), Standard Bank Group hopes to make the most of its scale and geographical footprint to fuel its growth, CEO Sim Tshabalala said. That could mean...
R3 Finds a Niche Helping Financial Firms Work Together
It’s fair to say that when it comes to turning the promise of blockchain into the reality of blockchain, catching up with the hype cycle is a long, slow process, particularly among companies in regulated financial markets. But it’s happening, Charley Cooper, managing director of R3, a developer of...
Indonesian eCommerce Firm Tokopedia Adds BNPL Option
Indonesian eCommerce company Tokopedia has added a buy now, pay later (BNPL) option to the range of digital payment methods it accepts. With the new GoPayLater Cicil, select Tokopedia customers can shop on the company’s platform and then choose to pay in installments over one, three, six or 12 months, according to a report from The Jakarta Post.
Today in B2B Payments: B2B Platform GigaCloud Closes $41M IPO; Spend Management Firm Coupa Improves Cash Visibility
Today in B2B payments, GigaCloud has closed a $41 million initial public offering (IPO) to grow its large-parcel B2B eCommerce platform, and Coupa has added innovations to its spend management platform. Large-parcel B2B eCommerce platform GigaCloud Technology has closed a $41 million initial public offering (IPO) as well as a...
FinTech Banks Fill SME Funding Gap Created by Russia-Ukraine Conflict
In the post-Brexit scramble to maintain their European footholds and take advantage of European passporting rules, a slew of U.K. businesses turned to FinTech-friendly Lithuania, catapulting the small Baltic state and its capital city, Vilnius, into a leadership position on Europe’s FinTech scene. According to Mantvydas Štareika, CEO at...
Report: Singapore FinTech FinAccel Aims to Raise $100M
Singaporean FinTech FinAccel reportedly aims to raise $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. That valuation would be one-quarter lower than the $2 billion valuation it had in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter and added that a FinAccel representative declined to comment.
PYMNTS Intelligence: SMBs Prefer Digital Tools Over In-Branch Banking
The rapid digitization of the banking industry is transforming the types of products and services corporate clients are demanding from their financial institutions (FIs). Though businesses have been slowly adopting digital banking solutions for years, the demand for these digital offerings is greater than ever. Businesses do not just expect online banking tools; in many cases, they actually need them to stay competitive in a digital-first world.
EMEA Daily: UK FCA Approves Future Fintech’s Acquisition of Khyber Money Exchange
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Future Fintech has received approval from U.K. regulator FCA for its acquisition of money transfer company Khyber Money Exchange as it looks to expand its money transfer abilities in the region. Nigerian B2B eCommerce company Omnibiz has...
Morocco’s Startups Bring International Fleet Management Into the Digital Age
As a key facilitator of intercontinental trade, Morocco plays a critical role in the global logistics space. Home to Africa’s largest port by cargo capacity in Tangier Med, numerous shipping routes connect Morocco to Spain at the only land border between Europe and North Africa. This gives Morocco a unique position in trade corridors between the two regions.
Voice of the CFO: Legacy Systems Impede Cross-Border Payments
Mark Himelfarb is the chief financial officer of Accolite Digital, a generalist digital transformation services provider, and has been with the firm for 15 months. When he started, his marching orders were to standardize disparate systems across lines of business and international operation borders to establish a digital foundation that could help the company scale for growth.
Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Platforms Expand to Better Serve Markets
Today in B2B payments, three B2B platforms, Omnibiz, CBC24 and Shoptreo, are expanding to meet the needs of the buyers and sellers they serve. Plus, payments and financing startup BlueTape has raised $55 million to help it provide financing and payments services to companies in the construction industry. Nigerian B2B...
Billionaire Patrick Drahi allowed to keep BT stake after security review
The billionaire Patrick Drahi will not be forced to cut his stake in BT after the UK government ruled the investment did not pose any national security implications. The entrepreneur, who moved to France as a teenager and holds Israeli, French and Portuguese citizenships, is BT’s biggest shareholder and has previously pursued debt-fuelled deals to buy assets in France, the US, Portugal and Israel.
Today in Crypto: DTCC Debuts Private Blockchain for Settlements; CryptoPunks NFT Floor Price Overtakes Bored Apes
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a post-trade market infrastructure for the financial services industry around the world, debuted a distributed ledger technology (DLT) with its new Project Ion platform, a company news release said Monday (Aug. 22). Project Ion is parallel processing around 100,000 bilateral equity transactions a...
Small and Large Merchants Alike Lose Significant Revenues to Disputed Payments
We might term disputed card transactions the equal opportunity challenge for merchants large and small. And there’s a disconnect between the thought that using homegrown solutions for those disputes is more effective than using a provider and the reality. To that end, the report Dispute-Prevention Solutions: The Bottom-Line Benefits...
Celero Commerce Buys Community Bankers Merchant Services
Nonbank payment processor Celero Commerce has bought Community Bankers Merchant Services (CBMS) to add more options for payments processing, a press release said. CBMS provides electronic transaction processing for community and regional banks. It was founded in 1989 and has worked with various banks, offering a suite of payment processing solutions for smaller customers.
FuturePay Offers Revolving Credit to Online Merchants
FuturePay, an eCommerce financing company, has made its MyTab revolving credit platform available for online merchants. “The MyTab solution is an alternative to traditional credit card and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) installment loan offerings,” FuturePay said in a news release Monday (Aug. 22). The solution operates independently from...
