Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Auburn apartment complex welcomed residents with move-in issues
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dirty stovetops, filthy bathtubs with stagnant black water, air vents filled with dust and lint, and even staircases with missing carpet leaving exposed nails to step on are how Yugo Auburn North greeted some residents upon their arrival last week. “There’s, I mean, hundreds of open...
WTVM
Opelika school track building damaged, suspect charged with eluding police
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A building at Opelika High School will require significant repair following a crash on Friday night. A report from the Opelika Police Department states officers attempted to stop a vehicle just before midnight on Friday for traffic violations. The driver did not stop and evaded police. Authorities responded to a report of a crash at Opelika High School moments later.
WTVM
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
Couple fighting over food delivery may have led to deadly Lee County shooting
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say a couple arguing over food delivery at a Lee County home may have led to a deadly shooting late Saturday night. The woman is now facing a Manslaughter charge in the death of her boyfriend. On Saturday, August 20, 2022, Lee County Sheriff’s investigators believe food was delivered to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Efforts being made to unionize Auburn aviation plant
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - People are making efforts to unionize a plant in East Alabama. Union leaders and workers at the GE Aviation plant in Auburn came together in Birmingham. There, they spoke on a campaign to unionize the plant located at Auburn Technology Park West on Innovation Drive. Union...
Coroner: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway Sunday night, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL Eufracio Perez Robelero, age 42, was killed on Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive after being hit by a vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, […]
WTVM
Suspect in I-85 shooting being held without bond in Lee County Jail
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a recent shooting rampage on Interstate 85 in East Alabama recently appeared in court. According to court documents, Jerel Brown is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder in Auburn. Last Wednesday, Aug. 17, Brown was arrested in Lafayette and charged in connection to...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life
Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
Dothan man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. More News from WRBL While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away […]
WTVM
Coroner: Man killed in hit and run accident on Neil Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 44-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday night, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. According to officials, on August 21, around 10:30 p.m., Eufracio Perez Roblero was struck by a vehicle on Neil Drive in Columbus. Bryan says the incident occurred in a dark...
WTVM
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop now open in Downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new coffee shop is now open for business in downtown Auburn. More than one hundred people were on-site this Saturday for the grand opening and to support the greater mission of its owners. Every employee has a huge smile when walking into Bitty and Beau’s....
Stewart County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman located
UPDATE – According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Corine Archibald has been located. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. Officials with the sheriff’s office are asking the public for help in locating Corine Archibald, age 40. According to officials, Archibald usually travels between […]
WTVM
Columbus police searching for critically missing 70-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a 70-year-old missing man. Authorities say John Dorsey was last seen on Aug. 22 around 6 p.m. on the 6300 block of Ashwood Drive in Columbus. He is described as 5′9 and about 150 lbs., last wearing a long sleeves green...
Argument inside Lee County home leaves man dead, woman jailed
An argument inside a Lee County home late Saturday left a man dead and woman in jail. Lee County sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:24 p.m. to a report of a man shot on Lee Road 620 in the Loachapoka community, said sheriff’s Investigator Andrew Peacock. Once at the...
WTVM
New workweek, Same pattern
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will be around 40 to 60% through the workweek so keep the umbrella handy. Highs will mostly be in the low to mid 80s as a result of the clouds and showers at times. More clouds than sun are expected on this Monday. Occasional...
Georgia suspects found with over 2k pounds of meth in large construction pipes
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Georgia suspects were found with over 2,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored in black corrugated construction pipes, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 12, Meriwether County deputies found a large delivery of pipes on the lawn of a local resident. Investigation revealed 2,480 pounds of meth […]
WTVM
Drivers seeing lower gas prices across Georgia, Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I’m happy they are finally going down. They need to go down to the $2 range.”. As the summer driving season comes to an end, gas prices have dropped, but some drivers say it’s still not enough. “If we can go back to $1.99, that sounds pretty good,” says one driver. “I would like to see it go back down to under $2.50 a gallon,” says another driver. “It needs to go down, $.89 a gallon,” says driver Rachel Roger.
WTVM
Domestic violence cases increasing in Georgia and Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Domestic violence cases have increased dramatically since the pandemic. Experts say it’s up about 30%, both around the globe and here at home. Since Friday, two violent incidents involving gunfire contained elements of domestic violence, with one man being shot to death in Lee county, Alabama.
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery Police say on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at about 1:20 a.m., MPD responded to the 400 block of Eastdale Road South in reference to shots fired. There, an adult male victim was found who sustained fatal injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
Comments / 0