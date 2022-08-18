Read full article on original website
Camden Condo on the Market Might Have the Greatest Location Ever
If living in Camden wasn't attractive enough, just imagine if this was your home. Sitting right on the point of Camden Harbor and the Megunticook River, is this incredible condominium complex. One of those condos just hit the market and it just so happens to be on right corner of the building. This gives it quite possibly the best views in all of Camden. Just clear sightlines of both the harbor and the beautiful Penobscot Bay.
Charming Coast Of Maine Cottage Has A Lobster Boat Lounge
Yes, we've officially entered fall, but that doesn't mean you should rule out a weekend getaway on Maine's coast. If you're looking for a unique place to spend a few nights with your special someone, this could be the perfect place. You can rent this charming Machiasport cottage from Airbnb....
Should passenger rail be extended to Bangor? A new state committee seeks to find out
A state committee will soon be tasked with studying whether there’s enough demand to support passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor, something supporters say would be an economic boon to central and northern Maine. “The return of passenger rail to Augusta and Central Maine could be a game...
This Lavish AirBnb Rental In Bar Harbor, Maine Will Cost You $812 Per Night
When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing comfort and price. But there are others where price is no factor at all, it's all about what you're getting and the location. If that speaks to your soul, there's a lavish and exclusive rental property awaiting you in Bar Harbor. It's called Bayside Manor and it's the most expensive AirBnb rental listed in Maine.
Maine Cornfield Maze In The Running For Best In United States
While Maine lags far behind the Midwest states when it comes to the amount of corn grown in the state, we do have a fair number of cornfield mazes here in Maine. In fact, we have some of the best cornfield mazes in the country!. According to News Center Maine,...
26-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash, Speed & Alcohol Likely Factors
In a year when Maine traffic fatalities are tracking towards a new state single-year record, we're saddened to have to report on another one this Monday morning. According to News Center Maine, a 26-year-old has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday. The News Station...
Ford flatheads race at Winterport’s Pinetree Jamboree
WINTERPORT–Folks in and around the town of Winterport got to experience a piece of history over the weekend as the Winterport Dragway hosted the Pinetree Jamboree. It’s a vintage drag race featuring cars from the 30s, 40s and 50s. History roared to life at Winterport Dragway’s Pinetree Jamboree,...
Maine's Queen City shines in international spotlight
Watch out, Waterville, now it’s Bangor’s turn for the international spotlight. Less than a month after Travel & Leisure magazine highlighted Waterville as a “big college town rich in arts programming,” the New York-based publication has turned its attention to the Queen City. “There was a...
The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine
Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
Bangor city council talks CDC guideline updates
BANGOR — As COVID-19 masking regulations continue to shift from mandates to recommendations. The Bangor City Council will discuss the possibility of removing existing mask mandates for city buildings. The governor’s state of emergency declaration ended more than a year ago yet mask mandates to city buildings in Bangor...
Developer is transforming Bangor’s ‘underutilized gems’
Restoring historic landmarks to their “high tide” is the aim of High Tide Capital, a developer investing an estimated $12 million to $14 million in downtown Bangor makeovers. Four buildings being redeveloped are all “underutilized gems,” according to Dash Davidson, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based developer and partner in High...
Threshers Brewing Co is the Hidden Gem of Midcoast Maine
I learned through trivia recently that Maine has more breweries per capita than any other state in the U.S. With so many scattered around and even more popping up, it can be hard to differentiate them or find any that really stand out from the others. Thanks to a local...
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
Bangor City Council proclaims Aug. 31st ‘Overdose Awareness Day’
BANGOR — Bangor City Council proclaimed August 31st as Overdose Awareness Day. It coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day, which is also recognized on August 31st. Councilor Joe Leonard read out the proclamation, reinforcing the city’s commitment to addressing the ongoing drug epidemic. “The city resolves to play...
Bangor Police issue silver alert after patient walks out of hospital
BANGOR — The Bangor Police Department has issued a silver alert for 55-year-old Joseph Dalessandrids of Presque Isle. Mr. Dalessandrids was last seen Monday at approximately 2:49 pm leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. Mr. Dalessandrids has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury...
Champion for the Cure Challenge begins
BREWER — Saturday, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center celebrated its 13th-year raising funds for the Champion the Cure Initiative. “There are a lot of children that need help and a lot of families that need support,” said Anita Haskell, honorary chairman for Champion for the Cure Challenge.
One dead after car crash in Blue Hill
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A 26-year-old man died over the weekend in an accident on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill on Saturday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says just after 8:15pm, Carson Crocker of Blue Hill was driving a pickup truck and hit a tree after failing to negotiate a left-hand turn.
Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers
After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
Maine farmer impacted by PFAS plowing new path forward
UNITY, Maine — Farmers and agricultural producers reeling from contamination from so-called toxic chemicals known as PFAS continue to face an uncertain future. The source of the pollution comes from leftover municipal biosolids, used as fertilizer for decades. But an out-of-work organic farmer found a new way to plow forward as an advocate to keep farmers afloat and protect the environment.
