ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.9 WBLM

Camden Condo on the Market Might Have the Greatest Location Ever

If living in Camden wasn't attractive enough, just imagine if this was your home. Sitting right on the point of Camden Harbor and the Megunticook River, is this incredible condominium complex. One of those condos just hit the market and it just so happens to be on right corner of the building. This gives it quite possibly the best views in all of Camden. Just clear sightlines of both the harbor and the beautiful Penobscot Bay.
CAMDEN, ME
I-95 FM

This Lavish AirBnb Rental In Bar Harbor, Maine Will Cost You $812 Per Night

When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing comfort and price. But there are others where price is no factor at all, it's all about what you're getting and the location. If that speaks to your soul, there's a lavish and exclusive rental property awaiting you in Bar Harbor. It's called Bayside Manor and it's the most expensive AirBnb rental listed in Maine.
BAR HARBOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bar Harbor, ME
Cars
Bar Harbor, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Cars
City
Bar Harbor, ME
foxbangor.com

Ford flatheads race at Winterport’s Pinetree Jamboree

WINTERPORT–Folks in and around the town of Winterport got to experience a piece of history over the weekend as the Winterport Dragway hosted the Pinetree Jamboree. It’s a vintage drag race featuring cars from the 30s, 40s and 50s. History roared to life at Winterport Dragway’s Pinetree Jamboree,...
WINTERPORT, ME
mainebiz.biz

Maine's Queen City shines in international spotlight

Watch out, Waterville, now it’s Bangor’s turn for the international spotlight. Less than a month after Travel & Leisure magazine highlighted Waterville as a “big college town rich in arts programming,” the New York-based publication has turned its attention to the Queen City. “There was a...
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Cruise#Travel Info#Linus Travel#What To Do#Cruise Ship#Cruise Line#Vehicles
Kool AM

Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?

As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Bangor city council talks CDC guideline updates

BANGOR — As COVID-19 masking regulations continue to shift from mandates to recommendations. The Bangor City Council will discuss the possibility of removing existing mask mandates for city buildings. The governor’s state of emergency declaration ended more than a year ago yet mask mandates to city buildings in Bangor...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Developer is transforming Bangor’s ‘underutilized gems’

Restoring historic landmarks to their “high tide” is the aim of High Tide Capital, a developer investing an estimated $12 million to $14 million in downtown Bangor makeovers. Four buildings being redeveloped are all “underutilized gems,” according to Dash Davidson, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based developer and partner in High...
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
Q106.5

Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine

Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
ROCKLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor City Council proclaims Aug. 31st ‘Overdose Awareness Day’

BANGOR — Bangor City Council proclaimed August 31st as Overdose Awareness Day. It coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day, which is also recognized on August 31st. Councilor Joe Leonard read out the proclamation, reinforcing the city’s commitment to addressing the ongoing drug epidemic. “The city resolves to play...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Police issue silver alert after patient walks out of hospital

BANGOR — The Bangor Police Department has issued a silver alert for 55-year-old Joseph Dalessandrids of Presque Isle. Mr. Dalessandrids was last seen Monday at approximately 2:49 pm leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. Mr. Dalessandrids has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Champion for the Cure Challenge begins

BREWER — Saturday, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center celebrated its 13th-year raising funds for the Champion the Cure Initiative. “There are a lot of children that need help and a lot of families that need support,” said Anita Haskell, honorary chairman for Champion for the Cure Challenge.
wabi.tv

One dead after car crash in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A 26-year-old man died over the weekend in an accident on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill on Saturday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says just after 8:15pm, Carson Crocker of Blue Hill was driving a pickup truck and hit a tree after failing to negotiate a left-hand turn.
BLUE HILL, ME
Z107.3

Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers

After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
ORRINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine farmer impacted by PFAS plowing new path forward

UNITY, Maine — Farmers and agricultural producers reeling from contamination from so-called toxic chemicals known as PFAS continue to face an uncertain future. The source of the pollution comes from leftover municipal biosolids, used as fertilizer for decades. But an out-of-work organic farmer found a new way to plow forward as an advocate to keep farmers afloat and protect the environment.
UNITY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy