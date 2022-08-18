Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ridiculous Throw From Patrick Mahomes
If you don't know by now... Patrick Mahomes is just different. During Saturday's preseason action vs. the Commanders, the Chiefs MVP and Super Bowl champion gave fans a taste of what they can expect come the regular season; prompting some response from former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III who tweeted:
Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July. While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats
Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message About Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett
FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd already seems to be over the Mitch Trubisky era in Pittsburgh. During Saturday's preseason action, The Volume Sports founder tweeted: "Ok, seen enough of magnificent Mitch. Let’s get to Kenny Pickett already." Pickett dazzled in his preseason debut, both statistically and from...
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Vikings trade for Raiders quarterback | Vikings must not be sold on Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond has struggled in the pre-season and the Minnesota Vikings are making a move to ensure they have a solid back-up. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media insiders, the Vikings are sending a conditional seventh round pick in 2024 to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens. Under...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Hollywood was speeding prior to arrest? Marquise Brown arrest was the second time he was hit for speeding
TMZ Sports is reporting that after looking into Marquise Brown’s arrest, they discovered he was caught speeding weeks prior as well. The speedy wide receiver maybe never learned from the Henry Ruggs story. Hollywood has a need for speed, and weeks before getting arrested for speeding, he was given a citation for going 71 in a 50.
NBC Sports
Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling
In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
Hackett nixed 7-on-7 drills this summer for safety, science
DENVER (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett’s first training camp in Denver was notable for its paucity of hard hits, at least until a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys. What really turned heads, however, was Hackett’s decision to ditch 7-on-7 drills, the staple of today’s pass-heavy offenses pitting the quarterback, his snapper and five pass catchers against a mix of defensive backs and linebackers. With no big bodies mucking up the middle and no hand-offs to worry about, quarterbacks work on their rhythm with receivers, who sharpen their skills going against D-backs trying to disrupt it all. At the same time, the offensive and defensive linemen usually head to an adjacent field for often-spirited 1-on-1 pass rush drills.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 20, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Panthers activated LB Shaq Thompson former PUP list. Panthers QB Matt Corral could miss the season with a lisfranc injury. Rams waived TE Kendall Blanton, RB Raymond Calais, DB Jairon McVea, RB AJ Rose and WR JJ Koski. Rams OL Logan Bruss suffers a torn ACL. New England Patriots. Patriots...
Three Kansas City Chiefs players who’ve put heavy pressure on Brett Veach
A few players really put the pressure on Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs front office on Saturday with strong performances at a key time. With one of the most talented rosters in the National Football League, there aren’t exactly a lot of clearly open roster spots on the Kansas City Chiefs to go around for hopeful players in the preseason despite the abundance of potential contributors. Such is life for an annual contender and the guys who hope to make the roster. That said, there are a handful of guys who have placed extra pressure on general manager Brett Veach to include them in the mix when all is said and done at the end of August.
