DENVER (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett’s first training camp in Denver was notable for its paucity of hard hits, at least until a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys. What really turned heads, however, was Hackett’s decision to ditch 7-on-7 drills, the staple of today’s pass-heavy offenses pitting the quarterback, his snapper and five pass catchers against a mix of defensive backs and linebackers. With no big bodies mucking up the middle and no hand-offs to worry about, quarterbacks work on their rhythm with receivers, who sharpen their skills going against D-backs trying to disrupt it all. At the same time, the offensive and defensive linemen usually head to an adjacent field for often-spirited 1-on-1 pass rush drills.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 MINUTES AGO