The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is moving forward with a recommendation to let banks deal with companies handling crypto assets. The new guidelines published by the bank says the banks can now act as a “conduit” for funds from crypto asset service providers, and can deal with customers willing to purchase or receive payments in that way.
Digital health company UpHealth has closed a convertible debt financing sale for $67.5 million, the company announced in a press release Friday (Aug. 19). The sale involves a new series of variable rate convertible senior secured notes due Dec. 15, 2025. According to the release, the transaction raised $22.5 million in gross cash proceeds after paying for a repurchase of $45 million principal amount of its 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2026.
Today in B2B payments, GigaCloud has closed a $41 million initial public offering (IPO) to grow its large-parcel B2B eCommerce platform, and Coupa has added innovations to its spend management platform. Large-parcel B2B eCommerce platform GigaCloud Technology has closed a $41 million initial public offering (IPO) as well as a...
Saudi Arabian buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup Tamara has raised a $100 million Series B equity round led by Sanabil Investments with participation from Coatue, Shorooq Partners, Endeavor Catalyst and existing investor Checkout.com. In a Monday (Aug. 22) press release announcing the news, Tamara said it will use the...
In the post-Brexit scramble to maintain their European footholds and take advantage of European passporting rules, a slew of U.K. businesses turned to FinTech-friendly Lithuania, catapulting the small Baltic state and its capital city, Vilnius, into a leadership position on Europe’s FinTech scene. According to Mantvydas Štareika, CEO at...
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
The billionaire Patrick Drahi will not be forced to cut his stake in BT after the UK government ruled the investment did not pose any national security implications. The entrepreneur, who moved to France as a teenager and holds Israeli, French and Portuguese citizenships, is BT’s biggest shareholder and has previously pursued debt-fuelled deals to buy assets in France, the US, Portugal and Israel.
Business spend management solution provider Coupa Software has added new innovations to its Coupa Treasury product, aiming to give companies better visibility into their cash position and cash projection. This will expand Coupa’s platform, which provides a complete view of spend and cash across treasury, finance, procurement and supply chain,...
Merchants in the U.K. need to step up their game when it comes to providing customers with the cross-channel and digital shopping features that can make their shopping experiences faster and more convenient. According to data from the U.K. edition of the 2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook, part of a...
Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Future Fintech has received approval from U.K. regulator FCA for its acquisition of money transfer company Khyber Money Exchange as it looks to expand its money transfer abilities in the region. Nigerian B2B eCommerce company Omnibiz has...
FuturePay, an eCommerce financing company, has made its MyTab revolving credit platform available for online merchants. “The MyTab solution is an alternative to traditional credit card and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) installment loan offerings,” FuturePay said in a news release Monday (Aug. 22). The solution operates independently from...
Indonesian eCommerce company Tokopedia has added a buy now, pay later (BNPL) option to the range of digital payment methods it accepts. With the new GoPayLater Cicil, select Tokopedia customers can shop on the company’s platform and then choose to pay in installments over one, three, six or 12 months, according to a report from The Jakarta Post.
Amid soaring inflation and rising food and fuel prices, terms like financial literacy and spend management have emerged as some of the biggest buzzwords in recent months. The concept is simple. Healthy spending habits and financial prudence can help protect households from falling into unmanageable debt and ensure they have some enough savings as a buffer against further economic shock.
We might term disputed card transactions the equal opportunity challenge for merchants large and small. And there’s a disconnect between the thought that using homegrown solutions for those disputes is more effective than using a provider and the reality. To that end, the report Dispute-Prevention Solutions: The Bottom-Line Benefits...
Nonbank payment processor Celero Commerce has bought Community Bankers Merchant Services (CBMS) to add more options for payments processing, a press release said. CBMS provides electronic transaction processing for community and regional banks. It was founded in 1989 and has worked with various banks, offering a suite of payment processing solutions for smaller customers.
Seven of the 10 most active blockchain investors among large public companies have stakes in at least one company that offers payment services. That’s according to blockchain market intelligence firm Blockdata’s list of the “Most Active Investors in Blockchain Companies By the Top 100 Public Companies,” released earlier this month. It looked at the 10 months from September 2021 through June 2022.
Large-parcel B2B eCommerce platform GigaCloud Technology has closed a $41 million initial public offering (IPO) as well as a full over-allotment option of about 3.4 million Class A ordinary shares. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Thursday (Aug. 18) under the symbol GCT,...
The rapid digitization of the banking industry is transforming the types of products and services corporate clients are demanding from their financial institutions (FIs). Though businesses have been slowly adopting digital banking solutions for years, the demand for these digital offerings is greater than ever. Businesses do not just expect online banking tools; in many cases, they actually need them to stay competitive in a digital-first world.
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman suggested that she believes the FedNow real-time payments system will make a digital dollar unnecessary. Speaking at the VenCent Fintech Conference in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Aug. 17, Bowman said that “my expectation is that FedNow addresses the issues that some have raised about the need for a CBDC.”
