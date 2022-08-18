Read full article on original website
cortlandvoice.com
NYSP: Woman leaves store without paying for items
A Cortland woman was arrested on Thursday after she left a store without paying for electronic and houseware items worth over $1,000, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. NYSP was dispatched to Target on Catherwood Road in the Village of Lansing. A trooper was assisted by Tompkins...
WKTV
Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison
The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
Man drowns in Otsego County river
A man has reportedly drowned in a river in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said Brian Walley, 43, of Walton, was canoeing with family at the time.
Police- Tattoos Might Help Find Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department says tattoos might help identify this Mohawk Valley Crime Stopper Wanted Person of the Week. 47-year-old Michael A. Rios is wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic. Karcic says the local man is wanted on warrants from several local communities.
Cortland County woman arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.
WKTV
3 killed in two-car crash on Route 5 in Herkimer
HERKIMER, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Three people were killed in a head-on collision in the town of Herkimer Sunday night, according to New York State Police. The two-car crash happened on Route 5 near Eatonville Road around 10:30 p.m. Police say Sean Bracken was driving a Jeep Cherokee east and...
WIVB
Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.
WKTV
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County
MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek
New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
Man rescued from overturned dump truck in Skaneateles
Skaneateles, N.Y. — A man was trapped inside an overturned dump truck for 30 minutes in the town of Skaneateles while firefighters worked to rescue him Monday morning, firefighters said. The man was driving a dump truck filled with gravel at 7:42 a.m. when it overturned at the intersection...
New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
WKTV
Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
WKTV
Utica man pleads guilty to charges in 3 separate cases
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man pleaded guilty to various charges in three separate cases in Oneida County Court on Monday. The most serious charge against Jahari Brown was attempted murder following a shooting in June of 2021, when an 18-year-old woman was hit in the back after Brown fired shots at a house on Miller Street.
Human remains in Morris identified
Two weeks ago, the New York State Police at Oneonta found human remains in a remote area in the town of Morris. On Friday, August 19th, those remains were identified.
Man arrested after stabbing 3 family members, sending 2 to a hospital, Syracuse police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed three family members, sending two to a hospital, Sunday night. Raheim Stephens, 39, was found by officers at 11:43 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Woodruff Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
Syracuse police tase 15-year-old boy who had gun; teen arrested, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy with a gun was tasered during a struggle with a Syracuse police officer before he was arrested Friday, police said. An officer heard gunshots at 12:48 p.m. in the 100 block of Shonnard Street, according to Syracuse police, who posted about the arrest on Facebook.
WKTV
