Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bronx man killed in Sprain Brook Parkway crash
GREENBURGH – State Police have identified the victim of a fatal auto accident on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the Town of Greenburgh early Sunday as a Bronx man. Gavion Singleton, 22, was driving a 2017 Dodge Durango southbound on the highway and left the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a guiderail, then a utility pole before striking another section of guiderail and catching fire.
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATED: Propane truck involved in multi-structure blaze at Barton Orchards
POUGHQUAG – Several buildings and a propane delivery truck erupted in flames on Monday just before 1 p.m. Several fire departments were on the scene at Barton Orchards on Apple Tree Lane and several other departments throughout the county were relocating to surrounding stations, as of Monday at 1:30 p.m. The well-known orchard facility is in the Beekman hamlet of Poughquag.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Stabbing at Catskills casino
TOWN OF THOMPSON – A person was stabbed in the lobby of the Resorts World Catskills Casino just before 2 p.m. on Monday. The victim was being transported to Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills in Harris. According to a police radio all-points bulletin, the suspect is a black man...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Car overturns on Thruway
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police are investigating an accident near the Plattekill rest area on the northbound Thruway. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday. State Police and the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded with an injured person airlifted to an area hospital. Further details were not immediately...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal accident in Westchester
TOWN OF GREENBURGH – At least one person is dead following an overnight motor vehicle crash in the Town of Greenburgh. Police on the scene said it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway at the Dobbs Ferry Road exit. A heavily...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Attorney General wants all police departments and special units to wear cameras
ALBANY – New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending that every police agency in the state deploy body-worn cameras (BWC) after an investigation of a police-involved shooting in Rochester in June of 2021. In that incident, a murder suspect fired a gun and one officer and aimed at a second, with the second officer fatally shooting the suspect.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Vigil on Brittany Hendershot’s birthday
PORT JERVIS – Brittany Hendershot would have turned 22 years old on Friday, but instead, family and friends mourned her death. The young woman, who had just given birth in May, was found dead days ago in a wooded area of the Town of Wallkill and police are investigating the circumstances.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pine Bush man killed in three-car crash
BULLVILLE – A 39-year-old Pine Bush man was killed on Friday in a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 17K and Roue 302 in Bullville. Crawford Town Police report a 1995 Chevrolet van driven by Shawn Dehann, 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man gets PA jail time on drug charges
MILFORD – A Middletown man was sentenced in Pike County Court to one month to five years in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance. Marcus James Petty, 24, was also fined $2,800.00...
Mid-Hudson News Network
US Labor Dept. proposes $1.3 million in penalties for roofing contractor after second worker suffers fatal fall in three years
TARRYTOWN – A Nanuet roofing and siding contractor with a history of safety violations and penalties now faces an additional $1.3 million in penalties after the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated another fatal fall by a company employee, the second in three years.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Accord man arrested on robbery charge
ELLENVILLE – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 35-year-old Accord man on charges of robbery, petit larceny and harassment. On August 7 at about 1:25 p.m., deputies responded to an establishment on North Main Street in the Village of Ellenville for a reported robbery. A man reportedly forcibly stole property from the clerk.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bronx man indicted for 2017 Mount Vernon cold case death
WHITE PLAINS – Westchester District Attorney Mariam Rocah has announced that a 45-year-old Bronx man was indicted for felony charges in connection with the 2017 death of a 41-year-old Mount Vernon resident. Edmund Pennil was arrested in November 2021 following a joint investigation by Mount Vernon Police, the FBI’s...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis fire damages multi-family house (video)
PORT JERVIS – A second-alarm structure fire in a multi-family Port Jervis house early this morning was quickly brought under control by responding firefighters. However, the blaze resulted in the loss of pets trapped in a bedroom of the house. An individual reported the fire at 67 Franklin Street...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man faces mandatory prison time for drug conviction
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was convicted on drug charges by an Orange County Court jury on Friday. District Attorney David Hoovler said Jarves Evans, also known as “J,” 26, was found guilty of criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Algal blooms overrun Ulster waterways
KINGSTON – Harmful algal blooms have invaded the Wallkill River and Rondout creek in areas of Ulster County and the Riverkeeper organization’s Dan Shapley says people and pets should stay away from those waterways. Shapley said those cyanobacteria produce dangerous toxins. “We’ve seen the harmful algal bloom at...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three arrested, police seize drugs, stolen gun
PEEKSKILL – Three people have been arrested following the execution of. search warrants at two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation by three agencies. As a result of the searches, police seized two illegally possessed loaded firearms – one, a revolver reported...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Lawsuit leads to allegations of financial deception by county official
KINGSTON – A discrimination lawsuit by the Ulster County Finance Commissioner’s former secretary has led to testimony of alleged financial cover-ups by Finance Commissioner Burt Gulnick. The commissioner is being sued by his former secretary, Heather Mikesh. Mikesh testified that during the pandemic, the Ulster County Payroll Supervisor...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Brush fires persist as dry conditions continue
MID-HUDSON – Fire departments across the region were kept busy again this weekend as dry conditions and winds spread brush fires. In Cragsmoor, firefighters from Ulster, Sullivan and Orange counties fought a large brush fire on Laurel Mountain Road. Numerous departments were called in to provide tanker trucks. Isolated...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State criticizes Minisink Valley school district Medicaid reimbursement practices
ALBANY – An audit by the State Comptroller’s Office found that the Minisink Valley Central School District did not maximize Medicaid reimbursements by claiming for all eligible Medicaid services provided. Claims were not submitted for reimbursement for at least 3,083 eligible services totaling $187,932. Had these services been...
Comments / 0