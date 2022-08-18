HOUSTON — A Houston restaurant owner is frustrated after a string of recent break-ins over the last several months. He said the police aren't doing anything about it. The owner of City Cellars wine bar and restaurant said he doesn’t know what to do anymore. He feels this thief just keeps coming back for more. He’s gotten away with electronics and cash registers, and the last time he broke in, he went straight for the liquor.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO