Houston Chronicle

Houston man missing after trying to rescue daughter near San Luis Pass bridge

A man went missing after going into the water to rescue his daughter near the San Luis Pass bridge on Sunday, August 21. The 3-year-old daughter was saved, but the man has not been found, according to KHOU 11. The TV station reported how beach patrol officers responded to a...
foxsanantonio.com

Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire

HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR CRASH NEAR CLEVELAND AIRPORT

630AM-Major accident FM 787 near Cleveland Airport EMS requesting two Air Medical Helicopters. Life Flight 7 is en route from Hooks Airport in Tomball.
Click2Houston.com

Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok

HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
12newsnow.com

Beaumont teen arrested in Houston, charged with murder in connection to deadly January 2022 shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, after a warrant was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
KHOU

Houston firefighter seriously injured after head-on crash near New Caney

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Houston firefighter was seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning near New Caney. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena confirmed one of his firefighters was involved in the crash as the firefighter was on his way to work. The head-on crash happened on FM 1485...
KHOU

CLEAR Alert discontinued for missing Houston woman

HOUSTON — A CLEAR Alert was discontinued Sunday morning for a missing Houston woman who was last seen near the University of Houston. The woman was reported missing Saturday on Martin Luther King Boulevard near University Lofts on the UH campus. The alert for her disappearance was discontinued around 9 a.m.
KHOU

Owner upset his restaurant broken into 3 times in last 4 months

HOUSTON — A Houston restaurant owner is frustrated after a string of recent break-ins over the last several months. He said the police aren't doing anything about it. The owner of City Cellars wine bar and restaurant said he doesn’t know what to do anymore. He feels this thief just keeps coming back for more. He’s gotten away with electronics and cash registers, and the last time he broke in, he went straight for the liquor.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston firefighter recovering in hospital after head-on collision

NEW CANEY – A Houston firefighter is recovering at a hospital in Kingwood after being involved in a serious accident early Saturday morning. Joshua Farmer was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the crash happened. Officials say he was driving southbound on FM 1485 in New Caney when another driver collided with his truck head-on.

