Houston Chronicle
Houston man missing after trying to rescue daughter near San Luis Pass bridge
Man goes missing while searching for daughter in water near San Luis Pass bridge
foxsanantonio.com
Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire
HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
Man accused of doing donuts arrested after 100 mph chase through north Houston
An HPD officer reportedly spotted a Dodge truck doing donuts in a parking lot, sparking the chase. At some point, police said the driver turned his lights off, trying to evade officers.
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Suspect wearing one sock, no shoes robs SW Houston law office receptionist with letter opener
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to Houston police, on July 26, a man walked into an office building in the 9900 block of Westpark around 10 a.m. He then walked into...
Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in north Houston located safely, HPD says
Police said 50-year-old suspect Holman Hernandez is now in custody after the girl was located safely.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR CRASH NEAR CLEVELAND AIRPORT
630AM-Major accident FM 787 near Cleveland Airport EMS requesting two Air Medical Helicopters. Life Flight 7 is en route from Hooks Airport in Tomball.
Click2Houston.com
Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok
HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont teen arrested in Houston, charged with murder in connection to deadly January 2022 shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, after a warrant was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Missing 3-year-old found in Houston motel room with stranger
Houston firefighter seriously injured after head-on crash near New Caney
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Houston firefighter was seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning near New Caney. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena confirmed one of his firefighters was involved in the crash as the firefighter was on his way to work. The head-on crash happened on FM 1485...
Neighbor's camera catches moment a Houston mother's son was severely injured in a crash
HOUSTON — Houston mother Tracie Martinez says video from a neighbor’s camera shows the moment her son Edwin Favela was hit on his motorcycle by speeding cars. "Two cars were racing and they hit my son," she said. Now, she says he's in very serious condition at the...
Wild video shows truck topple off Highway 225 in Pasadena
Luckily, no major injuries were reported on Thursday amid incoming storms, but this eerily reminiscent of a more tragic crash earlier this month.
CLEAR Alert discontinued for missing Houston woman
HOUSTON — A CLEAR Alert was discontinued Sunday morning for a missing Houston woman who was last seen near the University of Houston. The woman was reported missing Saturday on Martin Luther King Boulevard near University Lofts on the UH campus. The alert for her disappearance was discontinued around 9 a.m.
Owner upset his restaurant broken into 3 times in last 4 months
HOUSTON — A Houston restaurant owner is frustrated after a string of recent break-ins over the last several months. He said the police aren't doing anything about it. The owner of City Cellars wine bar and restaurant said he doesn’t know what to do anymore. He feels this thief just keeps coming back for more. He’s gotten away with electronics and cash registers, and the last time he broke in, he went straight for the liquor.
fox26houston.com
Wife believes 42-year-old husband was severely beaten outside Washington Ave bar in random, unprovoked attack
HOUSTON - A 42-year-old man who was severely beaten on Washington Avenue is hoping the public can help the authorities identify whoever is responsible. His wife, Lindsay, has asked FOX 26 only to use her first name for safety reasons. Houston police say the attack happened on the 5300 block...
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston
Two men were shot when a vehicle drove by a house and fired multiple rounds into a northeast Houston home in the Denver Harbor neighborhood of Houston. Drive-by shooting outside a northeast Houston homehoustonstringer.com.
Click2Houston.com
Houston firefighter recovering in hospital after head-on collision
NEW CANEY – A Houston firefighter is recovering at a hospital in Kingwood after being involved in a serious accident early Saturday morning. Joshua Farmer was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the crash happened. Officials say he was driving southbound on FM 1485 in New Caney when another driver collided with his truck head-on.
