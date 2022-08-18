ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell again downplays the chances of Republicans taking the Senate after polls show some of Donald Trump's celebrity picks struggling to keep up

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Mitch McConnell played down Republican chances of retaking the Senate on Thursday, when he said that 'candidate quality' would have a big impact on the outcome.

He did not elaborate further. But he made his comments at a time when many senior Republicans worry that former President Donald Trump has promoted celebrity candidates, with a high profile but no political track record, over more impressive campaigners.

His picks, such as TV physician Dr. Oz and former sports star Herschel Walker, are struggling to build momentum with less than three months until the midterms.

'I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they're statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,' the Republican Senate leader said in Florence, Kentucky, at a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce lunch.

'Right now, we have a 50-50 Senate and a 50-50 country, but I think when all is said and done this fall, we’re likely to have an extremely close Senate, either our side up slightly or their side up slightly.'

Parties that control the White House, Senate and House usually face a drubbing in midterm elections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4eXr_0hMXSENd00
'I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they're statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,' said Republican leader Mitch McConnell during an event in his home state of Kentucky
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4zz2_0hMXSENd00
First-time candidates such as Herschel Walker, left, and Dr Oz won their way through Senate primaries with the backing of Donald Trump, but are struggling against Democratic opponents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ecb8t_0hMXSENd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmfDg_0hMXSENd00
In Ohio, J.D. Vance won through a tight primary with the help of Trump, but is now running neck and neck with Democratic candidate Tim Ryan in a state that has trended Republican
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GITod_0hMXSENd00
Hillbilly Elegy author Vance (left) shakes the hand of former President Donald Trump during a Save America rally after Trump gave Vance his endorsement 

Add in President Joe Biden's historic unpopularity and Democrats had assumed that 2022 would follow that pattern.

But in recent weeks they have claimed a handful of legislative victories, while watching Republican primaries deliver wins to candidates backed by Trump, but opposed by other GOP heavy hitters.

In some cases, Trump's endorsement was enough to put them over the top. But they are generally untested, first time candidates.

In Pennsylvania's open Senate race, Dr. Oz is trailing far behind Democratic candidate John Fetterman, who has found his opponent to be an easy target for social media burns.

As a result, on Thursday the nonpartisan Cook Political Report changed its rating from 'toss up' to 'lean Democrat.'

Fetterman's campaign has successfully branded Oz an out-of-state carpetbagger, and raised money from a video in which the TV celebrity muddled the name of a grocery store while shopping for crudité.

'Fancy French appetizer plates aside, a simple glance at Oz compared to the hoodie-and-shorts clad tattooed Fetterman, and it's not surprising to discern who comes across as more authentic and relatable to voters,' the Cook Political Report concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jUjx_0hMXSENd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwgMq_0hMXSENd00
Pennsylvania's Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman raised half a million dollars overnight by chiding Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz for going shopping for 'crudite,' pushing that the Republican is too elite for his adopted state of PA 

At the same time in Georgia, Walker has been unable to translate his status as a state sporting hero into decent poll numbers. He is running a double digit deficit to Raphael Warnock, even as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is putting up a strong fight against his Democratic challenger.

Walker has been buffeted by questions about the number of children he has fathered, and adverts describing how describing how he once held a gun to a girlfriend's head and threatened to pull the trigger.

In Ohio, which has trended more Republican in recent years, Trump's pick J.D. Vance (who beat out a rival backed by the big spending Club for Economic Growth) is only running neck and neck with Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.

And in Arizona, Blake Masters was trailing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly by 14 points in Center Street PAC poll this month.

All of it has McConnell playing down victory hopes and Democrats jubilant.

'Senate campaigns are candidate-versus-candidate battles,' said the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee's David Bergstein.

'And right now, the Republican roster of recruits, it's looking like a bunch of rotten crudité.'

Comments / 202

just a human
3d ago

These old white men and woman controlling America needs to go… old people think in old ways, fresh blood with fresh ideas and real energy is needed

Reply(22)
47
E-Man
3d ago

Hey democrat voters. I want you to tell every legal law abiding tax paying American citizens what Trump or a republican politicians dictated to the American citizens and force the to do it. Remember you called Trump a dictator so answer what he dictated?

Reply(43)
26
Moderate person
3d ago

Don't get too cocky. The fight is on until all of the Trump administration is out of the office and replaced with actual conservatives concerned with actual conservative matters not just implants trying to establish a totalitarian government

Reply(10)
15
Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Fox News

MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'

The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Senate#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#The White House#Democrats
Business Insider

Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'

Chris Christie predicts that fewer than a dozen Republicans will run for president in 2024. He bills Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton as top contenders. Christie says the decision comes down to appeasing one man or supporting the entire country. Onetime Trump ally and possible 2024...
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Daily Beast

Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena

Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

553K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy