China has reportedly altered the ending of the animated film "Minions: The Rise of Gru" for its domestic release to send a more palatable social message. What Happened: Censors changed the ending in the Chinese version, which shows that the supervillain Gru gave up his life of crime and returned to his family, with "his biggest accomplishment is being the father to his three girls,” Bloomberg reported.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.orgThere won't be a 7 a.m. digest today.———————ONLY ON AP ———————-AP POLL-GUN LAWS — Most U.S. adults think gun violence is increasing nationwide and want to see gun laws made stricter, according to a poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions. By Sara Burnett. SENT: 1,190 words, photo.———————- ...
On This Day: Virginia earthquake damages Washington Monument, cathedral
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1914, the British Expeditionary Force fought on European soil for the first time since the 1815 Battle of Waterloo in a confrontation with the German army in the Battle of Mons in Belgium. In 1926, silent screen idol Rudolph Valentino...
