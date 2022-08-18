ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Bob in Florida
3d ago

The traffic on SW 200 since I moved here 12 years has increased at least tenfold. The Worst kind of new housing to be approved is multi family for obvious reasons that don't need to be enumerated to anyone with any sense. But the authorities that give these approvals either don't have sense, or more likely are motivated by other considerations that have more to do with themselves rather than with our city

villages-news.com

Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes. After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Gate arms coming down to accommodate ease of access for voters

To allow easy access to voting locations in The Villages, gate arms in the following locations will be removed before 7 a.m. and reattached after 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Visitor gate arms: Virginia Trace North, Largo, Bonita, Liberty Park, St. James, Gilchrist, Pine Hills, Pine Ridge West,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on development of Ocala/Marion County

I have lived in Ocala for two years and I have never seen any place so poorly developed. I see gas stations and car washes being built, and another Publix going up in the same region that two other Publix’s are. Restaurants, a hotel, homes, and more homes are...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Citizens Prosecutor Academy to be offered at Chula Vista Recreation Center

State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson will host a Citizens Prosecutor Academy at the Chula Vista Recreation Center in The Villages beginning Sept. 7. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy provides citizens of the Fifth Judicial Circuit with an understanding of what the Office of the State Attorney does and its role in the community. The free six-week program offers an overview of the structure, philosophy, operations and services of the Office of the State Attorney. Participants hear directly from attorneys, judges and subject matter experts on several topics including the criminal justice system, the jury trial process, forensics, crimes against children, homicide investigations, and diversion programs, among others.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Local
Florida Business
Ocala, FL
Real Estate
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Ocala, FL
Business
State
Indiana State
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
villages-news.com

Officials take step toward enabling emergency action at abandoned homes

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors has taken a step toward being empowered to take emergency action on abandoned homes in The Villages. “One of the biggest problems we have here is abandoned homes,” said CDD 5 Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Kadow. During Friday’s board meeting,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!

My name is Ethan Crouse. I am a born and raised Marion County resident. Down here in the south we do things a little different. The woman in question, rightfully bought and paid for her home, and her land. Therefore it is her God-given right to do with her home and her land as she very well pleases. IT’S HERS.
MARION COUNTY, FL
#Linus Realestate#Fitness#Spas#West Port High School#Shopping Centers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sw 48th Avenue#Ocala City Council#Sw 48th Road
villages-news.com

Author to discuss history of Paradise Park at Silver Springs during segregation

An advocate for a historical marker at Paradise Park at Silver Springs, which was once designated for “colored people,” will speak next month at a local church. Cynthia Graham, an educator, photographer, and lecturer whose advocacy was instrumental in the installation of the firs black historical marker by the Bureau of Historic Preservation at the former entrance to Paradise Park will speak on the history of park at 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Tri-County Unitarian Universalists Church, located at 7280 SE 135th St. in Summerfield.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Don’t kill the goose that laid the golden egg

Many small and large cities have historical significance and or natural beauty. They realize that supporting/developing what they have can be beneficial to the community. Crystal River and Inverness have done a great job of accentuating their history and natural beauty to make their communities popular for their residents, businesses and visitors.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
villages-news.com

Don Wiley declares CDD 7 ‘obsessed with sticking it to the Developer’

Sumter County Commissioner Don Wiley declared Thursday that the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is “obsessed with sticking it to the Developer.”. Wiley, a former chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, made the claim during the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Wiley is also a former chairman of the CDD 10 board and a current candidate for the Sumter County Commission, to which he was appointed earlier this year.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Colorful Evening Sky Above Ocala’s Summerglen Community

An afternoon of stormy weather led to calm evening skies over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ocala-news.com

Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals announces plans to build physical rehab hospital in SW Ocala

Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals has announced its plans to construct a 5.1-acre, 40,000 square-foot acute care physical rehabilitation hospital in southwest Ocala. Everest Rehabilitation Hospital Ocala will be located near the intersection of SW 27th Avenue and State Road 200. The facility, which will cost an estimated $24 million, will include contemporary art in each of its 36 private rooms, a 65-inch flat-screen television, and a private bathroom, according to a press release from Everest Rehabilitation.
OCALA, FL
wuft.org

Patriot Service Dogs of Marion County

Today’s episode features Patriot Service Dogs, a Marion County nonprofit organization dedicated to pairing well-trained service dogs with veterans free-of-charge. Any honorably discharged veteran with a physical or mental disability is eligible to apply. Dogs in the program spend two years in training before they are carefully matched with a veteran applicant. The organization was founded in 2009 and has grown to over 100 active volunteers. They are located in Central Florida but place dogs throughout the United States. So far, they have placed 50 fully trained service dogs.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...
OCALA, FL
