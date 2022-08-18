Read full article on original website
Bob in Florida
3d ago
The traffic on SW 200 since I moved here 12 years has increased at least tenfold. The Worst kind of new housing to be approved is multi family for obvious reasons that don't need to be enumerated to anyone with any sense. But the authorities that give these approvals either don't have sense, or more likely are motivated by other considerations that have more to do with themselves rather than with our city
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. Woodruff
villages-news.com
Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages
The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes. After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.
villages-news.com
Gate arms coming down to accommodate ease of access for voters
To allow easy access to voting locations in The Villages, gate arms in the following locations will be removed before 7 a.m. and reattached after 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Visitor gate arms: Virginia Trace North, Largo, Bonita, Liberty Park, St. James, Gilchrist, Pine Hills, Pine Ridge West,...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on development of Ocala/Marion County
I have lived in Ocala for two years and I have never seen any place so poorly developed. I see gas stations and car washes being built, and another Publix going up in the same region that two other Publix’s are. Restaurants, a hotel, homes, and more homes are...
villages-news.com
Citizens Prosecutor Academy to be offered at Chula Vista Recreation Center
State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson will host a Citizens Prosecutor Academy at the Chula Vista Recreation Center in The Villages beginning Sept. 7. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy provides citizens of the Fifth Judicial Circuit with an understanding of what the Office of the State Attorney does and its role in the community. The free six-week program offers an overview of the structure, philosophy, operations and services of the Office of the State Attorney. Participants hear directly from attorneys, judges and subject matter experts on several topics including the criminal justice system, the jury trial process, forensics, crimes against children, homicide investigations, and diversion programs, among others.
villages-news.com
Golf Cart Crossing Water Lily Bridge In The Villages
The Water Lily Bridge in The Villages allows golf carts, bicycles and pedestrians to pass safely over the Florida Turnpike. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Officials take step toward enabling emergency action at abandoned homes
The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors has taken a step toward being empowered to take emergency action on abandoned homes in The Villages. “One of the biggest problems we have here is abandoned homes,” said CDD 5 Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Kadow. During Friday’s board meeting,...
ocala-news.com
Marion County issuing precautionary boil water notice on August 22 for homes, businesses on SW 23rd Avenue Road
Marion County Utilities is issuing a precautionary boil water notice on Monday, August 22 for homes and businesses located on 15593 and 15619 SW 23rd Court Road in the Marion Oaks community due to planned work for a water main tie-in. The work will take place between the hours of...
villages-news.com
It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!
My name is Ethan Crouse. I am a born and raised Marion County resident. Down here in the south we do things a little different. The woman in question, rightfully bought and paid for her home, and her land. Therefore it is her God-given right to do with her home and her land as she very well pleases. IT’S HERS.
villages-news.com
Author to discuss history of Paradise Park at Silver Springs during segregation
An advocate for a historical marker at Paradise Park at Silver Springs, which was once designated for “colored people,” will speak next month at a local church. Cynthia Graham, an educator, photographer, and lecturer whose advocacy was instrumental in the installation of the firs black historical marker by the Bureau of Historic Preservation at the former entrance to Paradise Park will speak on the history of park at 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Tri-County Unitarian Universalists Church, located at 7280 SE 135th St. in Summerfield.
Citrus County Chronicle
Don’t kill the goose that laid the golden egg
Many small and large cities have historical significance and or natural beauty. They realize that supporting/developing what they have can be beneficial to the community. Crystal River and Inverness have done a great job of accentuating their history and natural beauty to make their communities popular for their residents, businesses and visitors.
villages-news.com
Don Wiley declares CDD 7 ‘obsessed with sticking it to the Developer’
Sumter County Commissioner Don Wiley declared Thursday that the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is “obsessed with sticking it to the Developer.”. Wiley, a former chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, made the claim during the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Wiley is also a former chairman of the CDD 10 board and a current candidate for the Sumter County Commission, to which he was appointed earlier this year.
ocala-news.com
Colorful Evening Sky Above Ocala’s Summerglen Community
An afternoon of stormy weather led to calm evening skies over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals announces plans to build physical rehab hospital in SW Ocala
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals has announced its plans to construct a 5.1-acre, 40,000 square-foot acute care physical rehabilitation hospital in southwest Ocala. Everest Rehabilitation Hospital Ocala will be located near the intersection of SW 27th Avenue and State Road 200. The facility, which will cost an estimated $24 million, will include contemporary art in each of its 36 private rooms, a 65-inch flat-screen television, and a private bathroom, according to a press release from Everest Rehabilitation.
wuft.org
Patriot Service Dogs of Marion County
Today’s episode features Patriot Service Dogs, a Marion County nonprofit organization dedicated to pairing well-trained service dogs with veterans free-of-charge. Any honorably discharged veteran with a physical or mental disability is eligible to apply. Dogs in the program spend two years in training before they are carefully matched with a veteran applicant. The organization was founded in 2009 and has grown to over 100 active volunteers. They are located in Central Florida but place dogs throughout the United States. So far, they have placed 50 fully trained service dogs.
villages-news.com
Homeowner told to go to Developer with concern about truck and trailer in neighbor’s driveway
A couple in The Villages concerned about a service truck and utility trailer in a neighbor’s driveway has been told to take their deed restriction concern directly to the Developer. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop in the Village of Osceola Hills, were back before...
click orlando
Marion County woman says she must unretire to afford property insurance
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – After more than a decade of retirement, a Marion County woman says she is headed back to work. The reason? The cost of her property insurance. Even lawmakers who supported new legislation said, what they passed in May, and has already taken effect, is not enough.
WCJB
Students from across the Southeast show off their cattle at the Battle of the Brands
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - From elementary school to high school, each student across the states of Florida and Georgia showed off their prized cattle in the ring in front of judges at the Southeast Livestock Pavilion in Ocala. “I grew up in Ocala with my dad raising horses and we...
WCJB
Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...
Independent Florida Alligator
Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in primary races
A cattle farmer, an electrical engineer, a nurse and a former Gainesville mayor — just a few of the contenders voters will find on their ballots in the upcoming primary election. Gainesville residents can vote in 14 races in the Tuesday primary, including the mayor of Gainesville, Florida’s 3rd...
Villages Daily Sun
Three volunteers step up for Deep Sea Fishing club growing membership base
Over the course of the past couple months, The Villages Deep Sea Fishing has rapidly grown. With a growing membership base, there was a need for more volunteers to help the club out with all the things a growing club needs — logistics, planning, organization and outreach. Three members...
ABOUT
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.https://www.ocalagazette.com
