Garden State Beer Company hosting Happy Hour Friday Eagles Party
On Friday, August 26th, The Sports Bash with Mike Gill is broadcasting live from Garden State Beer Company where one lucky listener will win the bus trip to Washington to see the Philadelphia Eagles play their NFC East Rivals; The Commanders are led by former Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz this season. Located on the White Horse Pike in Absecon, Garden State Beer Company is an Award Winning Brewery and one of the best that Atlantic County has to offer. Check out below to learn why this is the perfect location for The Sports Bash with Mike Gill's "Happy Hour Friday" Eagles Party on this Friday!
Cape May, NJ, Ranked as One Of Top 10 Most Welcoming Places in US
Cape May received high marks in a recent national poll. The Victorian resort was voted among the Most Welcoming Places in the United States according to Booking.com, which recently released its 2022 list. The website takes these factors into account:. These awards are based on travelers’ reviews on Booking.com, along...
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If you love to gamble, two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend
Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
There’s Still 1 Place To Get Good Waffles & Ice Cream In Wildwood, NJ
There's something about boardwalk food here in the Garden State that just can't be beat. Sure, New Jersey is known for having some of the best food you'll find literally anywhere, but there's something about grabbing a bite to eat on the boards that nothing else can compare to. Mind you, that includes dessert.
Extra Points: Figueroa enjoys terrific pro boxing debut
ATLANTIC CITY - Local boxer Justin Figueroa loaned opponent Tavaris Smith a pair of boxing shoes Saturday night, then promptly knocked him off his feet. Smith discovered that he had left his shoes home in Toledo, Ohio when he arrived at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, so Figueroa dug spare pair out of his equipment bag.
Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death
Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
The Locals Have Spoken! Wildwood, NJ’s, Most Popular Diner Revealed
If the Garden State is known for one thing, it's definitely the food!. You can travel anywhere in the country, but those that have always say that New Jersey's the best when it comes to pizza, bread, and Italian food. Heck, some people would say it doesn't even matter what kind of food you're talking about; New Jersey just does it better.
Free-Fall Diving Horse Ride Coming to Atlantic City NJ’s Steel Pier
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
New Atlantic City NJ Dinosaur Exhibit Will Make You Feel Like You’re in a Movie!
Dinosaurs have descended on Atlantic City! This new exhibit will make you feel like you've stepped into "Jurassic Park," and offers amazing photo ops!. Located on the grounds of Absecon Lighthouse on the North Beach end of Atlantic City, are full-scale, life-sized prehistoric creatures from the Mesozoic Era. The exhibit...
Stolen Furniture Finally Returned to Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City NJ
Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City had been missing something: Some of the new outdoor furniture they just added for this summer. A number of pieces were stolen at the end of June, but they've finally been returned. A table, patio umbrella, and half a dozen chairs were reportedly lifted...
15 Local Bars Make List of Greatest 33 at Jersey Shore
There are a ton of great local bars at the Jersey Shore from Brigantine to Cape May, we have a ton of bars at the beach and beyond. Over at NJ.com, they ranked the 33 greatest bars at the Jersey Shore, with 15 bars from Atlantic and Cape May county making the list.
Indoor Pickleball Coming to the Former Shore Mall in EHT
Harbor Square Shopping Center - some of us still call it Shore Mall - will soon be getting a new tenant!. In the area formerly occupied for years by Burlington Coat Factory Store, Proshot Pickleball will be launching an indoor Pickleball facility in Egg Harbor Township. According to the Proshot...
WIN: Tickets to see Russell Peters’ Comedy Show in Atlantic City
The Award-winning Stand-up Comedian Russell Peters is bringing his latest comedy tour to Atlantic City on August 20th and 973 ESPN is giving you the opportunity to win tickets! The Canadian Actor, Producer, and Comedian was the first person to get their own comedy special on Netflix; This summer, Peters' Act Your Age World Tour is coming to Atlantic City's Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort-Casino and we have pairs of tickets to giveaway!
