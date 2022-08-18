ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

97.3 ESPN

Garden State Beer Company hosting Happy Hour Friday Eagles Party

On Friday, August 26th, The Sports Bash with Mike Gill is broadcasting live from Garden State Beer Company where one lucky listener will win the bus trip to Washington to see the Philadelphia Eagles play their NFC East Rivals; The Commanders are led by former Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz this season. Located on the White Horse Pike in Absecon, Garden State Beer Company is an Award Winning Brewery and one of the best that Atlantic County has to offer. Check out below to learn why this is the perfect location for The Sports Bash with Mike Gill's "Happy Hour Friday" Eagles Party on this Friday!
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Cape May, NJ, Ranked as One Of Top 10 Most Welcoming Places in US

Cape May received high marks in a recent national poll. The Victorian resort was voted among the Most Welcoming Places in the United States according to Booking.com, which recently released its 2022 list. The website takes these factors into account:. These awards are based on travelers’ reviews on Booking.com, along...
CAPE MAY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.

Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If you love to gamble, two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
97.3 ESPN

‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend

Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
CAPE MAY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Extra Points: Figueroa enjoys terrific pro boxing debut

ATLANTIC CITY - Local boxer Justin Figueroa loaned opponent Tavaris Smith a pair of boxing shoes Saturday night, then promptly knocked him off his feet. Smith discovered that he had left his shoes home in Toledo, Ohio when he arrived at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, so Figueroa dug spare pair out of his equipment bag.
97.3 ESPN

Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death

Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
97.3 ESPN

The Locals Have Spoken! Wildwood, NJ’s, Most Popular Diner Revealed

If the Garden State is known for one thing, it's definitely the food!. You can travel anywhere in the country, but those that have always say that New Jersey's the best when it comes to pizza, bread, and Italian food. Heck, some people would say it doesn't even matter what kind of food you're talking about; New Jersey just does it better.
WILDWOOD, NJ
97.3 ESPN

WIN: Tickets to see Russell Peters’ Comedy Show in Atlantic City

The Award-winning Stand-up Comedian Russell Peters is bringing his latest comedy tour to Atlantic City on August 20th and 973 ESPN is giving you the opportunity to win tickets! The Canadian Actor, Producer, and Comedian was the first person to get their own comedy special on Netflix; This summer, Peters' Act Your Age World Tour is coming to Atlantic City's Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort-Casino and we have pairs of tickets to giveaway!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
