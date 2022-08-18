Read full article on original website
Related
FPRA chapter honors longtime member
Those who accomplish significant achievements in life often are honored by having something named for them, such as a building or a road. On Friday, Aug. 19, the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) renamed its PACEsetter Award in honor of Toni James, APR, CPRC. The chapter’s...
ocala-news.com
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals announces plans to build physical rehab hospital in SW Ocala
Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals has announced its plans to construct a 5.1-acre, 40,000 square-foot acute care physical rehabilitation hospital in southwest Ocala. Everest Rehabilitation Hospital Ocala will be located near the intersection of SW 27th Avenue and State Road 200. The facility, which will cost an estimated $24 million, will include contemporary art in each of its 36 private rooms, a 65-inch flat-screen television, and a private bathroom, according to a press release from Everest Rehabilitation.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on development of Ocala/Marion County
I have lived in Ocala for two years and I have never seen any place so poorly developed. I see gas stations and car washes being built, and another Publix going up in the same region that two other Publix’s are. Restaurants, a hotel, homes, and more homes are...
School board revises faulty policy that barred 18- to 20-year-olds from substitute teaching
Some people suddenly found themselves out of a job in July when the School Board of Marion County adopted a policy that barred many young people from substitute teaching–at a time when the Marion school district, like every other one across Florida, is in dire need of teachers. After...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages
The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes. After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville spends thousands for company to review Terrell Bradley's arrest
Gainesville — On August 5th, Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry and Police Chief Lonnie Scott signed a contract with V2 Global, hiring them to investigate GPD's arrest of Terrell Bradley on July 10th. The city agreed to pay V2 $7,500 plus up to $1,000 for travel expenses. "I...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Scorpio makes Best Companies list
Florida Trend magazine’s August issue featured the annual Best Companies list, which featured Scorpio ranked 22nd in the Small Companies category. Gainesville-based Scorpio is a construction professional team building to improve communities and cities. The company’s approach, community-centered construction, aims to deliver beautiful buildings for people and owners while keeping their budget in mind.
Meet Coach Brian Lane
The adage of “there is no place like home” rings true for new Belleview High School football coach Brian Lane, who returns to his alma mater 19 years after graduating. The journey to get to this point has been filled highs and lows, but Lane feels it’s the perfect fit and he could not be happier to lead the program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class.
HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbors: Harry Carlile
To say that Harry Carlile is a man on the go would be an understatement. A career in law enforcement has taken him from Peoria, Illinois, where he was born, on a path through the United States and into far-flung places in the world, but he finally settled in Ocala.
villages-news.com
Author to discuss history of Paradise Park at Silver Springs during segregation
An advocate for a historical marker at Paradise Park at Silver Springs, which was once designated for “colored people,” will speak next month at a local church. Cynthia Graham, an educator, photographer, and lecturer whose advocacy was instrumental in the installation of the firs black historical marker by the Bureau of Historic Preservation at the former entrance to Paradise Park will speak on the history of park at 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Tri-County Unitarian Universalists Church, located at 7280 SE 135th St. in Summerfield.
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
MCSO off-duty deputy helps citizen experiencing medical emergency
An off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee was in the right place at the right time to help save a local resident who was experiencing a medical emergency. Last month, off-duty Detention Deputy Jordon Ortega was at Boulevard Billiards, which is located at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, when he became aware of a male citizen who was having a medical emergency. He quickly sprang into action and began performing CPR on the man.
WCJB
Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
palmcoastobserver.com
Don’t pick palmetto berries on Flagler County property — it’s unlawful
Palmetto berries on Flagler County public lands might be tempting to pick, but county ordinance forbids it. “It’s palmetto berry season, which means it is the time of year when we see people on the side of roadways and in our parks to pick the berries. I received my first call of the year about palmetto berry picking at MalaCompra a week ago, and our parks staff called a deputy for palmetto berry poachers at River to Sea Preserve today,” said Flagler County Public Lands and Natural Resource Manager Mike Lagassé. “While some private property owners allow the harvesting of the berries with permission, picking palmetto berries is not allowed on Flagler County owned or managed preserves and parks.”
ocala-news.com
Ocala police asking for help identifying women who allegedly distracted shoppers, stole over $2,500
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify three women who are suspected of stealing over $2,500 from customers at two local department stores. On August 9, the female suspects (pictured below) entered the Ross department store located at 2701 SW College Road, according to a social media post from OPD. While inside the store, the women allegedly worked together to distract a victim, stealing their wallet which contained approximately $2,500 in cash.
click orlando
Marion County deputies seek armed carjacker who stole vehicle in Pizza Hut parking lot
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a person suspected of stealing a car and threatening a teen with a gun in a Pizza Hut parking lot on Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The armed carjacking took place at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday...
Florida man arrested, accused of stealing 3 Publix subs
LADY LAKE, Fla. — An Ocala man is accused of walking out of a Publix in Lady Lake without paying for three subs. A witness told Lake County deputies the man, identified as Matthew Wise, 21, was wearing a brown cap and red Crocs when he picked up the three whole Boar’s Head Italian subs from the cold case of the Publix located on Bichara Boulevard. The witness said they watched Wise then walk straight through the self-checkout area without paying.
ocala-news.com
Marion County issuing precautionary boil water notice on August 22 for homes, businesses on SW 23rd Avenue Road
Marion County Utilities is issuing a precautionary boil water notice on Monday, August 22 for homes and businesses located on 15593 and 15619 SW 23rd Court Road in the Marion Oaks community due to planned work for a water main tie-in. The work will take place between the hours of...
floridatrippers.com
12 Best Airbnbs In Ocala (Cabins, Cottages, and more!)
Are you looking for the best Airbnbs in Ocala? We have you covered with our list ranging from glamping to historic homes and more. Ocala is a wonderful city in North Central Florida to visit. Known for its beautiful old oak trees, nature trails, biking, some of the most popular springs in Florida as well as museums, National Forest, horseback riding, and more.
Ocala Gazette
Ocala, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
887K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.https://www.ocalagazette.com
Comments / 1