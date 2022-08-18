ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Car Crashes Into Local Church, No Injuries Reported

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNetk_0hMXQiat00
Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that there were no injuries as a result of a car crashing into a local church on Fischer Boulevard this morning.

The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. where police and EMS units were dispatched to St. Justin’s Church regarding a car crashing into a building.

The driver, 86-year-old Frances Baranowski of Brick, told police that she was trying to pull out of her parking spot when her foot got stuck on the gas pedal and behind the brake pedal. As a result, her car accelerated forward hitting the curb and became airborne before colliding into the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m81Rr_0hMXQiat00
Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

Jillian Messina, spokesperson for the Toms River Police Department, said Baranowski refused medical treatment at the scene. Due to the crash, the car sustained moderate damage to its front end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCEE3_0hMXQiat00
Photo courtesy Exit 82 Scanner News

Messina said that the building sustained considerable damage to the structure and was deemed unsafe by the Toms River Township Building Department.

The accident is being investigated by Officer Will Resetar.

