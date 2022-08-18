ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Draper Museum Lunchtime Expedition Talk, Bats and Bones

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West will host another lunchtime expedition talk from 12-1 p.m. in the Coe Auditorium. For those who cannot attend the talk in person, the event can also be attended virtually by registering here. Buffalo Bill Center of West’s Draper...
CODY, WY
Cody Tennis Teams Show Their Mettle in Opening Weekend

Filly Tennis Sweeps the Weekend, Broncs Split

The Cody Tennis teams were in action over the weekend as they took to the road for match-jups with Green River and Rock Springs. The Broncs would collect two wins against Green River while the Fillies got the sweep winning all five of their matches. Against Rock Springs, both teams...
Average Gas Prices Across Wyoming Fall by 12.6 Cents

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming fell 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week (averaging $3.98/g today) according to GasBuddy’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. The report states, “Prices in Wyoming are 64.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.”

