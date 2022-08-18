Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Police: Man arrested after firing gun outside Lynchburg beer garden
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A man was arrested for multiple charges after being accused of firing a gun in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in Lynchburg early Sunday morning. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Lynchburg Police Department says officers patrolling downtown saw a man shooting a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in the 1100 block of Church Street.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
Suspect wanted in Campbell Co. for assault on officer
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Mathew Dwayne Patton, 36 of Lynchburg, is wanted out of Campbell County on multiple charges that include Assault/Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer. Patton has brown hair and blue eyes, and stands at six-foot-one while weighing 170 pounds. Other charges include:. • Disregard a Law...
Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office looking for Dollar General armed robbery suspect
The suspect, who left the area before the deputies got there, is described as a Black man in his late 30s or early 40s, wearing a grey hoodie and a black mask, black gloves and black shoes. He left the store on foot, heading north on James Madison Highway.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting. No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested. If you have...
wfxrtv.com
DMV, VSP provide free VIN etching to deter theft
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is working with the Virginia State Police’s (VSP) Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) to make it harder for thieves to steal cars. They will be offering free permanent engraving of a vehicle identification number (VIN) onto the...
WSLS
WSLS
Dog wash or car wash? Employees save pooch in pick-up from going through Lynchburg car wash
BEDFORD, Va. – With a pooch in their pick-up, did a truck driver and passenger want a car wash or a dog wash? 10 News obtained surveillance video you’ll have to see to believe. The video shows a truck entering the Lightning McClean Carwash on Old Forest Road...
WSET
Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
WSLS
WSET
Pittsylvania County fire destroys home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A fire destroyed a home in Pittsylvania County on Sunday morning. Pittsylvania County Assistant Fire Marshal said one person was in the home but was able to get out. Hutcherson also believes the fire was caused by a lightning strike but the source of...
wfxrtv.com
WSET
wfxrtv.com
WSLS
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. sentenced to 2+ years
ROANOKE, Va. – Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. has been sentenced to more than two years behind bars. In March, Jeffrey was found guilty of embezzlement after he allegedly used funds meant to help him manage Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization (NNEO) to pay for personal expenses. “He...
WSLS
Lynchburg man wanted, faces felony charge for assault and battery on an officer
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County authorities say they are searching for a Lynchburg man who has been charged with a felony count of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, as well as other charges. The sheriff’s office is searching for Mathew Patton, 36, from Lynchburg. Authorities...
Augusta Free Press
Alleged affair, a busted lip: And now a school superintendent faces assault and battery charge
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell and United Way of Greater Augusta executive director Kristi Williams are caught up in a legal matter involving the latter’s estranged husband. Cassell faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in...
Albemarle County Police investigating after one injured in suspected shooting
Police are investigating after a person was found injured with a suspected gunshot wound just north of Charlottesville.
WSET
Pittsylvania County man speaks out after his mother-in-law home catches on fire
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bad weather may be the reason an elderly woman lost her home in Pittsylvania County. "It appears to have been a lightning strike at the time of the fire," said Bowen. "It was a rough storm going on in that community down there," said Assistant Fire Marshal of Pittsylvania County Public Safety Scott Hutcherson.
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting on Burgoyne Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police say this is...
