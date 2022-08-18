ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wfxrtv.com

Police: Man arrested after firing gun outside Lynchburg beer garden

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A man was arrested for multiple charges after being accused of firing a gun in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in Lynchburg early Sunday morning. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Lynchburg Police Department says officers patrolling downtown saw a man shooting a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in the 1100 block of Church Street.
WDBJ7.com

WDBJ7.com

Suspect wanted in Campbell Co. for assault on officer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Mathew Dwayne Patton, 36 of Lynchburg, is wanted out of Campbell County on multiple charges that include Assault/Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer. Patton has brown hair and blue eyes, and stands at six-foot-one while weighing 170 pounds. Other charges include:. • Disregard a Law...
WDBJ7.com

wfxrtv.com

DMV, VSP provide free VIN etching to deter theft

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is working with the Virginia State Police’s (VSP) Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) to make it harder for thieves to steal cars. They will be offering free permanent engraving of a vehicle identification number (VIN) onto the...
WSLS

WSET

Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
WSLS

WSET

Pittsylvania County fire destroys home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A fire destroyed a home in Pittsylvania County on Sunday morning. Pittsylvania County Assistant Fire Marshal said one person was in the home but was able to get out. Hutcherson also believes the fire was caused by a lightning strike but the source of...
wfxrtv.com

WSET

Police working to determine scene of the crime after one person shot dead in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A homicide investigation is now underway in the Star City. The Roanoke Police Department was notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the hospital where a man was receiving treatment...
wfxrtv.com

WSLS

Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. sentenced to 2+ years

ROANOKE, Va. – Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. has been sentenced to more than two years behind bars. In March, Jeffrey was found guilty of embezzlement after he allegedly used funds meant to help him manage Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization (NNEO) to pay for personal expenses. “He...
WSLS

Lynchburg man wanted, faces felony charge for assault and battery on an officer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County authorities say they are searching for a Lynchburg man who has been charged with a felony count of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, as well as other charges. The sheriff’s office is searching for Mathew Patton, 36, from Lynchburg. Authorities...
WSET

Pittsylvania County man speaks out after his mother-in-law home catches on fire

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bad weather may be the reason an elderly woman lost her home in Pittsylvania County. "It appears to have been a lightning strike at the time of the fire," said Bowen. "It was a rough storm going on in that community down there," said Assistant Fire Marshal of Pittsylvania County Public Safety Scott Hutcherson.
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting on Burgoyne Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police say this is...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

