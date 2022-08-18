Danielle Woodard hadn’t seen her baby biological brother in person since Sept. 24, 1998, when he was born at the hospital. They reunited, in a way, almost 24 years later. Woodard, who herself is in jail in Miami awaiting trial in a carjacking case, took the witness stand on Monday, testifying on behalf of younger brother Nikolas Cruz, who is facing the death penalty as he’s being sentenced for the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO