Read full article on original website
Related
Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
Montana is Full of Treasures! Check Out My Latest Discovery
Montana is full of rare gems, minerals, fossils, and other treasures. On a recent trip down the Yellowstone River, some friends and I found some really excellent examples. Regardless of where you're located in Montana, there are a lot of great places to explore. Eastern Montana is a hotbed for dinosaur fossils. If you're near the Yellowstone River in that part of the state, you can find some really nice agates as well.
A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?
Is a proposal to restore Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He says the...
Is Montana Facing A Housing Recession, And Is That A Good Thing?
The "American Dream" has been defined as homeownership for the longest time. However, for many Montanans, that dream seems much more like a nightmare when you look at the price of homes here in Big Sky Country. You don't have to search far to see article after article about the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana’s State Motto Is Good, But Could It Be Better?
It's only been 132 years, but maybe it's time for Montana to make some more modernized changes. Montana is known for many things, but one of our most famous attributes is our state motto. The state motto for Montana is Oro y Plata, which is Spanish for Silver & Gold. This motto makes a lot of sense because Montana is known as The Treasure State. People have traveled from all over the world to come discover Montana's gold, silver, copper, gems, and other precious materials.
Beware! 10 of the Most Deadly Animals Found in Montana
Montana is home to many species of wildlife. The abundance of wild animals is one of the things that makes the state so great, but many animals in Montana can be deadly. Each year, we read about people that have encounters with wild animals in Montana and most of them don't have a happy ending. Quite a few people have been injured or killed by wild animals in recent years. Montana is full of places that are truly untamed, and that's one of the reasons why people call it "The Last Best Place."
Small Montana Town Celebrates Its Favorite Vegetable In A Big Way
Montana is a great state when it comes to agriculture. It's full of farm fields that grow a variety of different types of produce. One of the things that Montana is known for is the vast wheat fields that span the state. In fact, Montana ranks 3rd out of all 50 states for wheat production.
Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana
Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
The Story They Didn’t Tell You About Senator Tester
One of the big winners of the laughably named "Inflation Reduction Act" was Wall Street. Did you know that Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) was one of the top recipients of campaign cash from both the securities and investment industry as well as from hedge funds?. Don't worry, if you didn't...
10 Fascinating Answers to Questions About Montana on Google
When most people are looking for an answer to a question online, they use Google. Google is a great resource if you're trying to find information about almost anything. So, what types of questions do people ask about Montana?. In the past few years, Montana has grown a lot. During...
Montana Cowboy Writes “Dad’s New Ranch” in Honor of His Father
Some of you may remember how dry it was earlier this Spring. I remember talking with my Uncle Monte as he was heading home to the ranch after enduring a long week of chemo treatment for cancer. When I asked him if he needed anything from us here in town, he said, "pray for rain."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9 Professional Athletes and Coaches That Hang Out in Montana
Montana has become a place where people from across the world come to relax, sit back, and enjoy the scenery. Year-round, visitors from all over the world come to see our national parks, hike our mountains, fish our rivers, and ski our slopes. Montana has become a haven for families, young adults, and celebrities, and a place where they can get away from the big cities and enjoy nature's beauty.
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically go to the series Yellowstone. Which who wouldn't, I mean it is entering it's 5th season and has spin off's being filmed at this moment in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people do not realize, is...
As Montanans Embrace New Technology, Just How Important Is Radio?
Saturday is National Radio Day and it got me thinking about the profession I've been a part of for darn near 30 years. I can tell you this, a lot has changed in that time. When I first started out, we still had record players in the studios. I'm guessing you would be hard-pressed to find a radio station in Montana that has a record player in it now.
Remember the MSU-Billings Lockdown? The Absurdity of Gun Control
It's been a few days now, but this is a point that still needs to be made. Do you remember the news update back on August 9th? The MSU-Billings college campus was reportedly on lockdown due to the threat of a gunman potentially headed to campus. Thankfully the "all-clear" was given shortly thereafter.
Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?
This business is known for providing travelers with fantastic, cheap places to stay in almost any part of the country. Most businesses in Montana are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is, however, one company that was founded in Montana that is now an essential part of travel in the United States.
Haunted Montana? The Most Haunted Places Under The Big Sky.
When it comes to talking about things being haunted, some folks simply don't believe in any of that. I am not one of those people, for I've seen a few things in my life that absolutely make me a believer in ghosts. In fact, I worked at a radio station...
There’s an All New Option For Touring Montana’s Beartooth Highway
The Beartooth Highway is arguably one of the most scenic drives in America, and there's a brand new option for people that want to experience all of the beauty that the highway has to offer. If you don't want to drive yourself, the Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust has a...
This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure
There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
AM 1450 KMMS
Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0