Montana State

AM 1450 KMMS

Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana is Full of Treasures! Check Out My Latest Discovery

Montana is full of rare gems, minerals, fossils, and other treasures. On a recent trip down the Yellowstone River, some friends and I found some really excellent examples. Regardless of where you're located in Montana, there are a lot of great places to explore. Eastern Montana is a hotbed for dinosaur fossils. If you're near the Yellowstone River in that part of the state, you can find some really nice agates as well.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?

Is a proposal to restore Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He says the...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana’s State Motto Is Good, But Could It Be Better?

It's only been 132 years, but maybe it's time for Montana to make some more modernized changes. Montana is known for many things, but one of our most famous attributes is our state motto. The state motto for Montana is Oro y Plata, which is Spanish for Silver & Gold. This motto makes a lot of sense because Montana is known as The Treasure State. People have traveled from all over the world to come discover Montana's gold, silver, copper, gems, and other precious materials.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Beware! 10 of the Most Deadly Animals Found in Montana

Montana is home to many species of wildlife. The abundance of wild animals is one of the things that makes the state so great, but many animals in Montana can be deadly. Each year, we read about people that have encounters with wild animals in Montana and most of them don't have a happy ending. Quite a few people have been injured or killed by wild animals in recent years. Montana is full of places that are truly untamed, and that's one of the reasons why people call it "The Last Best Place."
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana

Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana

With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

The Story They Didn’t Tell You About Senator Tester

One of the big winners of the laughably named "Inflation Reduction Act" was Wall Street. Did you know that Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) was one of the top recipients of campaign cash from both the securities and investment industry as well as from hedge funds?. Don't worry, if you didn't...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

9 Professional Athletes and Coaches That Hang Out in Montana

Montana has become a place where people from across the world come to relax, sit back, and enjoy the scenery. Year-round, visitors from all over the world come to see our national parks, hike our mountains, fish our rivers, and ski our slopes. Montana has become a haven for families, young adults, and celebrities, and a place where they can get away from the big cities and enjoy nature's beauty.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

As Montanans Embrace New Technology, Just How Important Is Radio?

Saturday is National Radio Day and it got me thinking about the profession I've been a part of for darn near 30 years. I can tell you this, a lot has changed in that time. When I first started out, we still had record players in the studios. I'm guessing you would be hard-pressed to find a radio station in Montana that has a record player in it now.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Did You Know This Popular Summer Business Started in Montana?

This business is known for providing travelers with fantastic, cheap places to stay in almost any part of the country. Most businesses in Montana are small, locally owned ventures. We typically don't see Fortune 500 companies start here. There is, however, one company that was founded in Montana that is now an essential part of travel in the United States.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure

There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS

Bozeman, MT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

