Maine’s building boom in the last few years has been rivaled only by the addition of new space for the contractors themselves. The latest is MGM Builders, which bought a building where it had been a tenant, at 8 Turning Leaf Drive in Windham. MGM plans to “substantially improve” the building and also add additional rental space, according to Boulos Co.’s John Finegan and Sasha Bogdanovics, who brokered the deal. “[MGM had] been a tenant in the building for several years, and the time was right to invest in a permanent base of operations,” Boulos said.

20 HOURS AGO