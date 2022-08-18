Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
Financial Website Says 48 States are Better to Retire in Than Maine
If you are thinking about retiring in Maine, you may want to think again...at least according to personal finance website. Bankrate.com, an online consumer financial services company released its annual list of best and worst state to retire. Coming in at a lowly 49th ranking is our wonderful state of Maine. The ranking means that Alaska (ranked 50th) is the only state listed a worse place to retire.
The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine
Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
Maine Cornfield Maze In The Running For Best In United States
While Maine lags far behind the Midwest states when it comes to the amount of corn grown in the state, we do have a fair number of cornfield mazes here in Maine. In fact, we have some of the best cornfield mazes in the country!. According to News Center Maine,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wagmtv.com
Caribou ‘Business and Community Leader’ Chosen for Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Governor Janet Mills announced today that she has recently appointed business and community leader Samuel W. Collins of Caribou to the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees. “I am proud to appoint Sam to serve on the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees, a crucial...
mainebiz.biz
Building Business: Maine’s builders busy building for themselves
Maine’s building boom in the last few years has been rivaled only by the addition of new space for the contractors themselves. The latest is MGM Builders, which bought a building where it had been a tenant, at 8 Turning Leaf Drive in Windham. MGM plans to “substantially improve” the building and also add additional rental space, according to Boulos Co.’s John Finegan and Sasha Bogdanovics, who brokered the deal. “[MGM had] been a tenant in the building for several years, and the time was right to invest in a permanent base of operations,” Boulos said.
wabi.tv
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly Sunday
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine fell somewhat Sunday. The Maine CDC says 135 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s a decrease of seven from Saturday. 20 people are in critical care, up one from Saturday. Four people are on ventilators. On Saturday morning, the Maine...
Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose
A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
mainepublic.org
Commission head warns low-income Maine defendants could go unrepresented as attorney roster shrinks
The number of lawyers in Maine willing to represent low-income clients continues to decline at an alarming rate, prompting the head of the agency that oversees the network to warn that it can no longer guarantee a lawyer for all defendants. Maine is the only state that relies entirely on...
wabi.tv
5 Things to do This Weekend
In our new weekly segment “5 Things to do This Weekend,” Alyssa Thurlow will share with you 5 activities and events going on around Maine!. This segment will air every Friday during “WABI TV5 News at 4″ starting Sept. 2. If you have and event you...
A Thank You to LifeFlight of Maine as They Receive Well-Deserved $1M Gift
You never think it’s going to happen to you until it does. You read headlines of horror stories, hear people talk about traumatic events that feel like lifetimes away from you, and even though you know these things happen, you just never think these types of events will touch the ones you love.
Maine’s 20 Largest State Parks Are Beautiful, Wondrous, and Diverse
If you live in Maine, then I don't have to tell you how beautiful and vast this state is. Even if you live in Portland, Bangor, or one of the few metro areas, it's just a short trip by car to find yourself completely surrounded by, well, very little. And that's amazing.
The 10 Cheapest Towns & Cities To Live In Maine
With all of the changes that the United States has seen over the last few years, maybe you've been thinking about making a chance to your living situation. Maybe you want to move out of your expensive town and move to a more affordable nearby town. We want to help...
Has It Ever Snowed in August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or New...
Maine’s Elephant Mountain B-52 Crash Site a Somber Memorial to Those who Lost Their Lives
There's a hike in northwestern Maine that has intrigued me for a long time. It has nothing to do with its level of difficulty or part of a bigger network. It's a hike that doubles as a somber history lesson. It's the B-52 Flying Fortress crash site on Elephant Mountain in Piscataquis County.
WMTW
A Maine campsite conversation leads to 2 WWII marine veterans meeting for the first time
STANDISH, Maine — Visiting New England has always been part of a WWII veterans bucket list. During his visit to Maine, he got to experience something that wasn't originally on his itinerary. “This was on my bucket list -- to see the New England states,” said James “Jim” Ziegler....
Check Out The List-2022 Maine State Fairs Are Not Over Yet
Summer may be winding down, but there are still plenty of fairs to come!. Yeah, you can feel it in the air if you wake up and go to work really early in the morning. There have been a couple days this week where I thought "Hey, this is almost hoodie weather" Oh, and pants, I'm going to have to put on pants again soon, but contrary to popular belief, Summer 2022 doesn't officially end until September 22nd!
Fact-checking Maine's candidates for governor
MAINE, USA — Maine Democrats are calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage in a new video. The two-and-a-half-minute video shows LePage making claims that Maine Dems say are not true. NEWS CENTER Maine decided to verify these claims independently. Sources: Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the...
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
Stunning Video Captures Bald Eagle Casually Swimming in Maine Lake
Sebago Lake got a nice dose of "Merica" recently. Yes, that is a bald eagle swimming across Southern Maine's largest lake. Not only is that a bald eagle swimming, but swimming with outstanding form. This bald eagle is like the Michael Phelps of eagles. More like Michael Fowl...am I right,...
Comments / 0