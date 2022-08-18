Read full article on original website
Related
Marcell Ozuna gets brutally honest on getting booed by Braves fans
Marcell Ozuna returned to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, two days after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Fans were less than thrilled to see the Braves slot Ozuna back into the lineup so soon after yet another off-field incident, and they let him have it in his return to Truist Park. After Braves fans showered Ozuna with a chorus of boos, and Ben Ingram took a shot at him on the radio broadcast, the outfielder opened up on the treatment he received. Via Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ozuna described the booing as being “kind of motivating.”
RUMOR: The reason Dansby Swanson-Braves situation won’t end up like Freddie Freeman
Just like in 2021, the Atlanta Braves are looking to lock up one of their infielders for the long run. With Dansby Swanson set to enter free agency in 2023, the team is looking to negotiate a new deal with the shortstop. However, fans are worried that the situation will end up like Freddie Freeman. After all, both men are represented by the same guy, Casey Close…
Bryce Harper reveals target date for return to Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are eagerly awaiting the return of superstar slugger Bryce Harper, who has missed a significant chunk of the season with a thumb injury. Harper has been sidelined since late June due to the thumb injury he sustained after getting hit by a pitch from Padres’ Blake Snell. He’s been ramping up activity […] The post Bryce Harper reveals target date for return to Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Braves to make key decision on Marcell Ozuna after DUI arrest
The Atlanta Braves have a Marcell Ozuna problem. On the field, the outfielder has struggled immensely on the plate. He has been benched multiple times for his poor performances. However, what’s even worse is Ozuna’s run-ins with the law over the last few years. He was charged last year with domestic violence, causing him to be suspended 20 games in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are in absolute shambles right now. After a blistering first half, they’ve been awful since the All-Star Break and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games. The fans have had enough and so has manager Aaron Boone, who lost his cool on Saturday after his team dropped […] The post Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
White Sox announcers in utter disbelief over Tony La Russa’s baffling intentional walk call
Tony La Russa has been making some… bizarre calls, to say the least. The Chicago White Sox manager has long been known to have some unique approaches to managing in the modern era. One of his most infamous plays is his preference of intentionally walking a batter even when he’s ahead in the count.
‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is having a phenomenal season. The 34-year-old is making a case to be the National League MVP. Nolan Arenado made the case for his teammate with a very hot take. After previously calling Paul Goldschmidt the best player he has ever played with and the smartest player he has […] The post ‘It’s not even close’: Nolan Arenado’s take on Paul Goldschmidt will make Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani’s head spin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It was a sign from God’: Yordan Alvarez gives inside scoop on early exit from Astros game
Yordan Alvarez gave Houston Astros fans quite a scare over the weekend after he suddenly left the game on Friday against the Atlanta Braves. Alvarez was actually taken to the hospital after he was feeling shortness of breath during the game. Alvarez exited in the fifth inning after Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom fouled a ball off his foot, something which the Astros’ slugger described as being a “sign from God,” via Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle.
Max Scherzer gets brutally honest on Mets’ next-man-up mentality on the mound
The New York Mets have dealt with injury problems all season long on the mound. Jacob deGrom missed months before returning to the fold, while Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco are now dealing with minor setbacks. But, through it all, they’ve managed to still pitch well and maintain a 3.53 ERA as a group. Max […] The post Max Scherzer gets brutally honest on Mets’ next-man-up mentality on the mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge explains strong reaction to getting hit by Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah
Tensions flared during the New York Yankees’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday after starting pitcher Alek Manaoh hit Aaron Judge with a pitch. Yankees players were fuming after Manoah lost control of a sinker that ran up and in and clipped Judge. The Yankees star managed to settle his team down, though for a moment it looked as if a full-on brawl was on the verge of breaking out between the Yanks and Jays. After the game, Judge opened up on the incident and his actions that deescalated the situation and prevented things from getting ugly, via Erik Boland of Newsday.
Albert Pujols continues climb to 700 home runs, barges into top 10 of all-time list with another blast vs. Cubs
Albert Pujols can’t stop hitting dingers. The future Hall of Famer is in a race against time, as he could reach 700 home runs before the end of the 2022 MLB season, and while he has already said that he will not change his mind about his retirement plans even if he failed to get […] The post Albert Pujols continues climb to 700 home runs, barges into top 10 of all-time list with another blast vs. Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ latest bullpen move will leave fans frustrated
The New York Yankees are hoping to avoid getting swept by their AL East rivals in the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Ahead of the series finale, the Yankees made a bullpen move, bringing up a fresh arm from Triple-A while placing the struggling Albert Abreu on the 15-day IL. The Yankees announced that filling […] The post Yankees’ latest bullpen move will leave fans frustrated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Cubs prediction, odds, pick – 8/22/2022
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs. Check out our MLB odds series for our Cardinals Cubs prediction and pick. Jordan Montgomery goes to the hill for the Cardinals, while Drew Smyly takes the bump for the Cubs. Jordan Montgomery has been tremendous since coming over to St....
Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number
There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 crazy stats make Albert Pujols’ 693rd home run with Cardinals even more impressive
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols just hit his 693rd career home run on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, and while it’s already impressive on its own right, the way Pujols did it made it even better. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the latest home run made it...
Yankees dodge a bullet after Mets make surprising decision on Jacob deGrom
The struggling New York Yankees were preparing to face two of MLB’s best pitchers in back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday in their two-game set with the New York Mets. Max Scherzer will pitch Monday’s game against the Yankees and Jacob deGrom was scheduled to pitch on Tuesday. But the Mets have decided to start Taijuan Walker instead of deGrom on Tuesday, per Mets beat writer Tim Healey.
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols gets 100% honest on nearing 700 homers
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is chasing down baseball history. In his final season, the 42-year-old is just seven home runs away from a career 700 long balls. On Monday night, Pujols smashed his 693rd home run. It brings him just three home runs shy of Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time.
Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah slams Yankees’ Gerrit Cole over Aaron Judge incident
The New York Yankees picked up a much-needed win on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Tensions flared during the game after Alek Manoah hit Aaron Judge with a pitch, prompting some members of the Yankees to lose their temper. Among those players was Gerrit Cole, who leaped over the dugout railing and onto the field in order to shout at Manoah and defend his teammate.
‘I can put the ball in better spots’: Max Scherzer sounds off after uncharacterstic performance vs. Yankees
The usually dominant Max Scherzer had a rather forgettable evening in the Bronx Monday, as the New York Yankees defeated the New York Mets, 4-2, in the opener of this two-game series. Scherzer was expected to come out on top against the Yankees’ struggling bats, but that obviously did not turn out to be the […] The post ‘I can put the ball in better spots’: Max Scherzer sounds off after uncharacterstic performance vs. Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
192K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0