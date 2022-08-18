ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Second man arrested in Macy’s jewelry heist

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnUCK_0hMXPBcp00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after nearly $500,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Memphis Macy’s store.

Police say Rashad Bonds, 30, was a part of a group who stole jewelry from the Macy’s in Oak Court Mall in June.

According to police, on June 7, five men went into the Macy’s through the south entrance and smashed the jewelry display. An estimated $491,944 in jewelry was stolen.

Man arrested after millions in jewelry stolen from Macy’s

Memphis Police say on June 11, officers received a tip stating the suspects were at a pawn shop on Getwell Road.

Investigators were able to review security footage from the pawn shop. Memphis Police say Bonds was caught on camera pawning jewelry.

Bonds reportedly made 10 transactions between May 27 and June 13. According to police, Bonds made three transactions on June 8, one on June 10 and one on June 13.

Police say one of the rings he pawned matched the description Macy’s gave investigators. Police say investigators were able to confirmed the jewelry Bonds pawned came from Macy’s.

Bonds has been charged with theft of property worth $60,000 – $250,000.

Memphis Police previously arrested Quintaurus Harris, 33, for the same theft. Police say Harris also pawned jewelry stolen from the store.

Harris was also accused of participating in another theft at the Macy’s. In that case, police say $1.5 million to $2 million in jewelry was stolen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 7

Related
WREG

Suspect steals Camaro, records himself: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two men who they say stole a Camaro at a Nutbush gas station last month. Police said on July 29, the victim was pumping gas in his white Camaro in the 3800 block of Macon Road when two men approached him. One of the men was armed with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dozen of cars broken into at Downtown Memphis Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a dozen of car break-ins were reported at a Downtown Memphis hotel Monday morning. It happened at the Sheraton Memphis hotel on 250 Main Street. Security was allegedly on the lot when the break-ins occurred. One hotel guest said he paid for valet parking but his car was still broken […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Shooting#Memphis Police#Heist#Memphis Macy#Oak Court Mall#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Woman shot to death on Madison Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after police said she was shot in the 600 block of Madison Avenue Monday afternoon, police say. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old woman lying on the ground next to a small SUV in the heart of the Edge District suffering from a gunshot […]
WREG

Man hired for work convicted in rape of 81-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Matthew James Smith was convicted of several charges, including a 2020 rape of an 81-year-old woman, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Flint Drive. Investigators said Smith went into the victim’s bedroom and raped her. Two of her ribs were also […]
WREG

Nearly 50 cars broken into at 3 locations in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was not a good Monday for dozens of drivers who woke up to find their vehicles had been vandalized or ransacked overnight. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said 23 vehicles were broken into at the Castlewood Suites on Whitten Road sometime early Monday morning. Darius Brown, who was in town for […]
localmemphis.com

Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim shot in foot when marijuana sale goes wrong

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Edward Shelton, 29, has been convicted of a 2018 crime after robbing a woman of money and a cell phone before shooting her in the foot, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The victim initially told officers she went to a house on Hunters Glen Cove in the Raleigh-Egypt area to sell […]
WREG

Man convicted in robbery, deadly double shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was convicted Friday in a 2017 robbery and shooting that left one man dead and his father injured, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Shundarious Turner, 26, was convicted on felony counts of especially aggravated robbery, reckless homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He […]
hottytoddy.com

Parking Garage Shenanigans Lead to Arrest

A Sardis man doing a “burnout” or “peel out” inside the Oxford Parking Garage was arrested recently by the Oxford Police Department. On Aug. 20, at about 11 p.m. officers were on foot patrol around the parking garage when they could hear a vehicle doing doughnuts somewhere inside.
OXFORD, MS
Mighty 990

Memphis Thug With 13 Prior Arrests Set Free After Stealing Car

A Memphis man with 13 prior arrests was captured by police Friday after he stole a car at the Getwell Gas Express. But to everyone’s surprise, the suspect was allowed to walk out of jail after he posted a $5,000 bail. Police say Orlandas Lynn and Pierre Williams are...
WREG

Memphis Police warn about dangerous substance on cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone who might have come in contact with a harmful substance left on their vehicle to contact detectives. The police department said they were aware of social media posts that said individuals had been harmed in such a way but have not found any local reports about any […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man convicted for robbing woman, shooting her foot, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was convicted of robbing a woman of cash and cell phones in his North Shelby County home and then shooting her in the foot. A Criminal Court jury convicted Edward Lee Shelton on the felony count of especially aggravated robbery which involves a deadly weapon and serious bodily injury.
Mighty 990

9 Shot, 2 Killed Over Bloody Weekend in Memphis

It was yet another deadly weekend in Memphis. “It’s just another day in a city controlled by Democrats,” one outraged citizen wrote on Facebook. At least nine people were shot and two people were killed in violent attacks across the city. The deadliest involved an early Sunday morning...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Downtown shooting leaves man injured overnight, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of S. Front Street around midnight. According to police, the shooting victim was found in the 850 block of S. Third...
WREG

Bystander falls victim to bullet from nearby argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tashaivia Justice Fuller is behind bars after police said an argument spiraled out of control and ended with a bystander being shot in the back. Detectives said the attack happened outside the Economy Hotel in Parkway Village. This is the same hotel where a man was arrested a few days ago for […]
WREG

Mother’s Day turns tragic after gospel rapper killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hours before a Mother’s Day celebration, Vicki Spearman received the news that no mother wants to receive. Her daughter, Keva Partee, was shot and killed on May 8 just after 2 a.m. Memphis police said they got a call about a crash on Union Avenue near Cleveland in Midtown. They found Partee […]
WREG

WREG

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy