Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
Chelsea Bridge death: ‘Incomprehensible’ that officers not under investigation
Relatives of a man who jumped off Chelsea Bridge after being Tasered by police have said it is “incomprehensible” that the officers involved are not under investigation.Oladeji Omishore, 41, died after a confrontation with two Metropolitan Police officers on June 4, who had been called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on the bridge in west London.Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating what happened.His family said in a statement released through the charity Inquest: “It is incomprehensible to us that the officers seen in that video are not yet being investigated...
Stein High School student attacked by knife-wielding man
TRACY — The Tracy Police Department arrested a man for attacking a Stein High School student while walking to school.Police say that a 19-year-old man took out a knife and demanded money from the student Monday morning.He then followed that student to Stein High School, where he was stopped by a security guard.He took off running but was later arrested.
