1 killed in Decatur Co. crash
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Another...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert late Sunday night after a 1-year-old was abducted earlier in the day. Aurora Mobley-Miller was abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, according to a bulletin. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 Gray Toyota Camry with Florida Tag DFF2048.
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge high schooler was struck by a car while walking across a street, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 on Monday. The freshman student was hit by a small white car. The student was taking...
Dougherty Co. absentee ballot applications can now be submitted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season is quickly approaching and Dougherty County is making sure that your vote is cast. Starting Monday, the Dougherty County Voter Registration Office is now accepting applications for absentee ballots. “This process is relatively new to our voters. So, we want to make sure that...
Coach of the Week: Maurice Freeman of Brooks County
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we will highlight a coach who simply out coached the other team. In this case it’s the coach that brought that hammer. Our week 1 coach of the week is no other than Coach Maurice Freeman of the Brooks County Trojans.
Stacey Abrams opens campaign headquarters in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams officially opened her campaign headquarters in the Good Life City. The new headquarters is located at the SunTrust building located at 410 West Broad Street. Some residents and City leaders gathered at that location to celebrate its opening. While Abrams wasn’t there for the celebration, she had this to say to her supporters.
New business developments underway in the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although it’s taken some time, a few of Albany’s newer developments are slowly heading towards completion. The site of the former Mabry Hotel, which started to be demolished in March, is now being turned into a retail center. WALB News 10 reached out to...
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Currently, we have an upper-level trough that is sitting over the entire southeastern United States. What does this mean for us? Well, this is causing enough instability in the atmosphere to help us that the plentiful moisture in that atmosphere to churn up some showers and thunderstorms this evening. Now as we move into tonight, we will continue to see chances for showers remain but most activity should wane before midnight. Low temperatures for tonight will be in the low 70s.
Albany nutrition group promotes plant-based eating
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Healthy Life Albany is wrapping up a three week series of classes that teaches how to make plant based meals. Last week was about mushroom tacos and this week it was ribs with jackfruit . Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist, says eating plant based foods...
Cast your vote Locker Room Report’s ‘Game of the Week’
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB Sports wants to know what you think the Locker Room Report’s Game of the Week should be. Vote what high school football game you think should be Game of the Week each week below.
Tracking daily rainfall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with a few passing showers Monday. A soupy airmass remains with lots of clouds and very little rain so far. Rain chances hold this evening however wetter weather likely over the next 7 days. Look for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with rainfall amounts of 1-2″+.
Golden Rams wrap up fall camp with 2nd scrimmage
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams had their 2nd scrimmage on Sunday night to wrap up fall camp. Although the starters didn’t play that much, players in the second and third groups had the chance to prove they deserve a role this season. The Golden Rams offense had...
